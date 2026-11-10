IMD Weather Today, November 10, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu and Andaman, Thunderstorms in Several States
IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 10. Check the state-wise weather forecast, thunderstorm warnings, fog conditions and upcoming rain alerts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy showers at isolated places. Here is the state-wise IMD weather forecast for November 10 and the coming days.
Which States Will Receive Heavy Rain Today?
According to the IMD’s All India Weather Forecast Bulletin issued on November 9, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 10.
|State or Region
|Weather Forecast for November 10
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
|Heavy rainfall at isolated places
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds
|Andhra Pradesh
|Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places
|Kerala and Mahe
|Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places
|Lakshadweep
|Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places
|Bihar
|Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places
|Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura
|Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places
|West Bengal and Sikkim
|Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places
Tamil Nadu and Andaman Islands Under Heavy Rain Warning
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 10. Another spell of heavy rain is also possible on November 15. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are also likely at isolated places over the islands from November 9 to 13.
|Region
|Heavy Rainfall Forecast
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
|November 9–10 and November 15
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|November 10–14
|Kerala and Mahe
|November 9
|Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura
|November 11
|Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining regions
|November 12–13
Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected in Several States
The weather department has forecast thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the country.
|State or Region
|Expected Weather
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph
|Andhra Pradesh
|Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph
|Kerala and Mahe
|Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph
|Lakshadweep
|Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
|Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph
|Coastal Andhra Pradesh
|Strong surface winds possible
Western Disturbance to Bring Rain and Snowfall in Northern India
The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on November 10 and 11. Himachal Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 10 and 15.
Weather Forecast for Northeast India
Several northeastern states may experience rainfall and thunderstorms during the coming days. On November 10, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The IMD has also forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and the northeastern states from November 9 to 12.
Weather Forecast for the Coming Days: November 11 to 15
Rainfall activity is expected to continue in parts of southern, northeastern and eastern India, while the western Himalayan region may experience a fresh spell of precipitation.
|Date
|State or Region
|Expected Weather
|November 11
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
|November 11
|Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura
|Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
|November 12–13
|Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
|Widespread rainfall, isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms
|November 12–13
|Himachal Pradesh
|Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms with gusty winds
|November 12–15
|Punjab
|Isolated rainfall
|November 14
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Isolated heavy rainfall
|November 15
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
|Isolated heavy rainfall
|November 15
|Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
|Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms
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