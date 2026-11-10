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IMD Weather Today, November 10, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu and Andaman, Thunderstorms in Several States

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 10:38 IST

IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 10. Check the state-wise weather forecast, thunderstorm warnings, fog conditions and upcoming rain alerts.

IMD Weather Today, November 10, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu and Andaman, Thunderstorms in Several States
IMD Weather Today, November 10, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu and Andaman, Thunderstorms in Several States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy showers at isolated places. Here is the state-wise IMD weather forecast for November 10 and the coming days.

Which States Will Receive Heavy Rain Today?

According to the IMD’s All India Weather Forecast Bulletin issued on November 9, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 10.

State or Region Weather Forecast for November 10
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Heavy rainfall at isolated places
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds
Andhra Pradesh Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places
Kerala and Mahe Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places
Lakshadweep Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places
Bihar Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places
West Bengal and Sikkim Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places

Tamil Nadu and Andaman Islands Under Heavy Rain Warning

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 10. Another spell of heavy rain is also possible on November 15. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are also likely at isolated places over the islands from November 9 to 13.

Region Heavy Rainfall Forecast
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal November 9–10 and November 15
Andaman and Nicobar Islands November 10–14
Kerala and Mahe November 9
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura November 11
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining regions November 12–13

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected in Several States

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the country.

State or Region Expected Weather
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph
Andhra Pradesh Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph
Kerala and Mahe Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph
Lakshadweep Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph
Coastal Andhra Pradesh Strong surface winds possible

Western Disturbance to Bring Rain and Snowfall in Northern India

The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on November 10 and 11. Himachal Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 10 and 15.

Weather Forecast for Northeast India

Several northeastern states may experience rainfall and thunderstorms during the coming days. On November 10, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The IMD has also forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and the northeastern states from November 9 to 12.

Weather Forecast for the Coming Days: November 11 to 15

Rainfall activity is expected to continue in parts of southern, northeastern and eastern India, while the western Himalayan region may experience a fresh spell of precipitation.

Date State or Region Expected Weather
November 11 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
November 11 Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
November 12–13 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Widespread rainfall, isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms
November 12–13 Himachal Pradesh Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms with gusty winds
November 12–15 Punjab Isolated rainfall
November 14 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Isolated heavy rainfall
November 15 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Isolated heavy rainfall
November 15 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 10, 2026, 10:38 IST
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