IMD Weather Today, November 10, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Tamil Nadu and Andaman, Thunderstorms in Several States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy showers at isolated places. Here is the state-wise IMD weather forecast for November 10 and the coming days. Which States Will Receive Heavy Rain Today? According to the IMD’s All India Weather Forecast Bulletin issued on November 9, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 10. State or Region Weather Forecast for November 10 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Heavy rainfall at isolated places Andaman and Nicobar Islands Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds Andhra Pradesh Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places Kerala and Mahe Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places Lakshadweep Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places Bihar Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places West Bengal and Sikkim Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places

Tamil Nadu and Andaman Islands Under Heavy Rain Warning Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 10. Another spell of heavy rain is also possible on November 15. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are also likely at isolated places over the islands from November 9 to 13. Region Heavy Rainfall Forecast Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal November 9–10 and November 15 Andaman and Nicobar Islands November 10–14 Kerala and Mahe November 9 Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura November 11 Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining regions November 12–13 Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected in Several States The weather department has forecast thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the country.

State or Region Expected Weather Andaman and Nicobar Islands Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph Andhra Pradesh Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph Kerala and Mahe Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph Lakshadweep Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph Coastal Andhra Pradesh Strong surface winds possible Western Disturbance to Bring Rain and Snowfall in Northern India The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on November 10 and 11. Himachal Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 10 and 15. Weather Forecast for Northeast India Several northeastern states may experience rainfall and thunderstorms during the coming days. On November 10, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The IMD has also forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and the northeastern states from November 9 to 12.