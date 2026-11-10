OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Response Sheet PDF And Raise Objection Link Here
OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission for the posts of Nursing Officer on its official website. Candidates can download the response sheet after using their login credentials to the link at the official websit-ehttps://www.osssc.gov.in. Check the answer key and concerned response sheet link, and other details here.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Nursing Officer on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Nursing Officer posts can download the response sheet after using their login credentials to the link at the official websit-ehttps://www.osssc.gov.in. The written exam for the Nursing Officer-2026
was conducted on 22nd and 23rd September at various exam centres across the state. Through the revised answer key, candidates can check the correct responses to all the questions asked in the exam. Check the answer key and concerned response sheet link, and other details here.
OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 Download Link
OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission for the posts of Nursing Officer on its official website. Candidates can download the response sheet after using their login credentials to the link at the official websit-ehttps://www.osssc.gov.in. Candidaes can download the Revised Ansewr Key PDF directly through the link given below-
|OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
OSSSC Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 for the Nursing Officer written exam was released by the OSSSC on its official website. A total of 5989 vacancies for Nursing Officer (Group C) are to be filled through the recruitment drive.Check the highlights in the table below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
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Post Name
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Nursing Officer (Group C)
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No. of Vacancies
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5989
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OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam Date
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September, 22nd and 23rd,2026
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Revised Answer Key Release Date
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November 09, 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Examination/Document Verification
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Official Website
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www.osssc.gov.in
How to Download OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026?
The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Nursing Officer on its official website-https://www.osssc.gov.in. You can download the answer key after following the steps given below-
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Step 1: Visit the OSSSC website. Click on Login.
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Step 2: Enter the login credentials and click on the Login Button.
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Step 3: The Answer Key will be displayed on your screen in a new window.
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Step 4: Go through it carefully and download it for future reference.
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