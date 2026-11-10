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OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Response Sheet PDF And Raise Objection Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 09:04 IST

OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission  for the posts of Nursing Officer on its official website. Candidates can download the response sheet after using their login credentials to the link at the official websit-ehttps://www.osssc.gov.in. Check the answer key and concerned response sheet link, and other details here.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Response Sheet PDF And Raise Objection Link Here
OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Response Sheet PDF And Raise Objection Link Here

OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Nursing Officer on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Nursing Officer posts can download the response sheet after using their login credentials to the link at the official websit-ehttps://www.osssc.gov.in. The written exam for the Nursing Officer-2026
was conducted on 22nd and 23rd September at various exam centres across the state. Through the revised answer key, candidates can check the correct responses to all the questions asked in the exam. Check the answer key and concerned response sheet link, and other details here.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 Download Link

OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission  for the posts of Nursing Officer on its official website. Candidates can download the response sheet after using their login credentials to the link at the official websit-ehttps://www.osssc.gov.in. Candidaes can download the Revised Ansewr Key PDF directly through the link given below-

OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 Download Link

OSSSC Nursing Officer Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 for the Nursing Officer written exam was released by the OSSSC on its official website. A total of 5989 vacancies for Nursing Officer (Group C) are to be filled through the recruitment drive.Check the highlights in the table below-

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post Name

Nursing Officer (Group C)

No. of Vacancies

5989

OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam Date

September, 22nd and 23rd,2026

Revised Answer Key Release Date

November 09, 2026

Selection Process

Written Examination/Document Verification

Official Website

www.osssc.gov.in


How to Download OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026?

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the OSSSC Nursing Officer Revised Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Nursing Officer on its official website-https://www.osssc.gov.in. You can download the answer key after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the OSSSC website. Click on Login.

  • Step 2: Enter the login credentials and click on the Login Button.

  • Step 3: The Answer Key will be displayed on your screen in a new window.

  • Step 4: Go through it carefully and download it for future reference.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Nov 10, 2026, 08:54 IST
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