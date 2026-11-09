School Holiday Tomorrow (November 10, 2026): Are Schools Closed Under GRAP Stage III or Due to Festivals?

Schools across Delhi and several other states are following different schedules this week due to air pollution restrictions and the extended Diwali holiday period. With GRAP Stage III in force across Delhi-NCR, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, or continue with regular classes, after Diwali. In Delhi, the implementation of GRAP Stage III has led to a shift to hybrid learning for students up to Class 5. However, this does not mean that all schools have been ordered to close. The arrangement also applies to specified NCR districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Meanwhile, school holidays in other states are linked mainly to their respective Diwali vacation schedules and local festival calendars. The decision may vary depending on state government notifications, district administration orders and individual school calendars.

Delhi School Holiday Tomorrow: Are Schools Closed Under GRAP Stage III? The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on November 6, 2026, as air quality deteriorated. The decision was taken after Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 382, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category. Delhi's air quality has deteriorated further following Diwali celebrations. On November 9, the national capital recorded an AQI of 368 at 7 am, according to CPCB data reported by News on AIR. The CAQM's official dashboard showed Delhi's AQI at 372 at 1 pm on November 9, in the 'Very Poor' category. Several monitoring stations also recorded readings in the 'Severe' category. Under the directions, schools have been asked to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode. Students can attend classes physically or opt for online learning wherever the facility is available.

The Delhi Directorate of Education also issued a circular on November 6 regarding hybrid classes for students up to Class V. The directions cover government, government-aided and recognised private schools, along with schools under the MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board. Therefore, schools in Delhi are not automatically closed on November 10 due to GRAP Stage III. Students in Classes 1 to 5 can follow the hybrid arrangement, while students in higher classes should follow their school’s regular schedule unless a separate order is issued. State-Wise School Holiday Updates for November 10 Here are the major school holiday updates for Tuesday, November 10, based on available school vacation schedules and government holiday information. State/Region School holiday update for November 10 Delhi No blanket school closure. Classes up to Class 5 will follow hybrid mode under GRAP Stage III. Haryana (Gurugram and Faridabad) Hybrid classes up to Class 5 under GRAP Stage III. No general closure order confirmed. Uttar Pradesh (Ghaziabad and Noida) Hybrid classes up to Class 5 under GRAP Stage III. Other districts should follow local school holiday schedules. Bihar November 10 is listed as a gazetted holiday for Chitragupta Puja/Bhai Dooj. Government school vacation schedules also cover this date. Maharashtra Diwali vacation is continuing in several schools. Reported schedules extend into November, with dates varying by district and school. Chhattisgarh Diwali vacation is scheduled from November 6 to 11. Schools are expected to reopen on November 12. Rajasthan Schools are observing the mid-term/Diwali break from November 4 to 15. Reopening is scheduled for November 16. Goa Diwali vacation is scheduled from November 2 to 21 under the academic calendar. Gujarat Schools are observing the extended Diwali vacation from November 5 to 25. Sikkim Schools are scheduled to remain closed from November 9 to 11 for the festival break.

Maharashtra Announces Region-Wise Diwali Breaks for Schools Diwali holidays in Maharashtra vary across cities and school categories. In Pune, recognised private secondary schools have a vacation scheduled from November 5 to 18, and students are expected to return to classes on November 19. The holiday schedule is different in Mumbai, where municipal and private aided primary schools will remain closed until November 23. The break will be followed by the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on November 24, with schools set to resume academic activities on November 25. GRAP Stage III: Which NCR Schools Will Follow Hybrid Classes? The GRAP Stage III order applies across the entire National Capital Region. However, the mandatory hybrid learning arrangement for students up to Class 5 specifically covers Delhi and four NCR districts: Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.