MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027 OUT: Download Class 10th & 12th Admit Card at mpbse.nic.in, Correction Window Open Till 31 December
MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027: MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027 has been released on the official website for Class 10th and 12th students. Students should check details like name, roll number and subjects carefully. Any mistakes can be corrected till December 31, 2026, through their school before the final admit card.
MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027 on its official website. Students of Class 10th and 12th can now check their details online. The dummy admit card helps students verify information like name, subjects, roll number and date of birth before the final admit card is issued. If there is any mistake, students can get it corrected. The correction window is open till December 31, 2026. Students should check their dummy admit card carefully and report errors on time. Read the full article below for the download link and correction process.
MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027 Highlights
The MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027 is now available online. Here are the key details students should know at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board Name
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Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)
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Article Topic
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MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027
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Classes
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10th and 12th
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Status
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Out
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Mode of Release
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Online
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Official Website
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Details to Check
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Name, roll number, subjects, date of birth
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Correction Window
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Open till December 31, 2026
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Purpose
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To verify details before the final admit card is issued
MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027 Download Link
The MP Board has activated the dummy admit card link on its official website. Students can use it to view and download their dummy admit card online. The link is available for Class 10th and 12th students. It will stay active during the correction window, which closes on December 31, 2026.
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MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2026
How to Download MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027
Students can follow the simple steps below to download their dummy admit card from the official website. Keep your login details ready before you start.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE. Please confirm the exact website from the board's notice.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link named "Dummy Admit Card 2027" or a similar notification and click on it.
Step 3: Select your class (10th or 12th) if asked.
Step 4: Enter the required login details such as roll number, application number or school login ID, as asked on the page.
Step 5: Submit the details. The dummy admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check all details carefully, including name, roll number, subjects and date of birth.
Step 7: Download the dummy admit card and take a printout for future use.
MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027 Correction Window
The MP Board has opened a correction window along with the release of the dummy admit card. Students who find any mistake in their details can get it corrected within the given time. The correction window is open till December 31, 2026.
Details That Can Be Checked on MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027
Students must check the following information in the MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027 given beow:
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Student's name
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Father's and mother's name
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Date of birth
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Roll number
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Subjects and medium
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Photograph and signature
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Exam centre details, if shown
Also Check: MP Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27: Check Complete Syllabus, Chapters, Exam Pattern and Mark
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com