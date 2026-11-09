Delhi AQI Today Improves to 371, Yet 47 Stations Report Severe Pollution Post Diwali: Check 5 Worst AQI in Delhi NCR of All Time
Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index of 371 today, improving 12 points from yesterday under Graded Response Action Plan Stage Two curbs. However, official Central Pollution Control Board data confirms that fine particulate matter remains the leading pollutant across 47 reporting stations.
AQI Today: Delhi registered a marginal breather in air quality this morning. The citywide Air Quality Index in Delhi after Diwali 2026 is standing at 371 in the very poor category. The real-time Central Pollution Control Board monitoring reports that AQI index dropped 12 points compared to yesterday, November 8th.
Despite the slight drop toxic particulate matter remains high. 47 out of 49 active stations as of today is identifying fine particles as the primary pollutant.
Graded Response Action Plan Stage Two restrictions remain in full force across the Indian capital city. Read more about the latest AQI today and yesterday along with other recorded highs hereon.
What is the Live Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi Recorded Today?
The latest official monitoring update shows mixed conditions across Delhi. The broader average improved slightly but regional concentration levels remain hazardous.
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Overall Air Quality Index: 371, classified as very poor.
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Change from Yesterday: A net reduction of 12 index points.
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Station Coverage: 49 out of 71 monitoring stations are actively reporting and 22 remain offline.
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Lead Pollutant: Fine particulate matter PM2.5 dominates 47 active locations.
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Active Regulatory Stage: GRAP Stage Two measures enforced to restrict local emissions.
Which are Top 10 Stations Recording the Highest AQI in Delhi Today?
Fourteen out of seventy one active stations breached the critical 400 AQI threshold today. All the tabulated stations are reporting severe air quality and a prominent pollutant of PM2.5
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Rank
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Station
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AQI after Diwali 2026 Celebration
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1
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DTU
|
439
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2
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Burari Crossing
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433
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3
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Mundka
|
425
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4
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Vivek Vihar
|
421
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5
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Sonia Vihar
|
419
|
6
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North Campus
|
419
|
7
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Bawana
|
418
|
8
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Rohini
|
417
|
9
|
Jahangirpuri
|
415
|
10
|
ITO
|
414
#WATCH | Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area around Mayur Vihar is at 337, categorised as 'Very Poor', as per the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026
(Visuals shot at 08.00 am) pic.twitter.com/B0OUPuEo3U
What was Delhi AQI Yesterday, on Diwali 2026?
Delhi recorded an unimaginable environmental spike yesterday on Diwali night, November 8, 2026.
The real-time sensor networks logged Delhi's midnight Air Quality Index to a peak of 1331 at 1:31 AM. The reading set one of the highest recorded real time pollution spikes worldwide.
Fine particulate concentrations in hotspots like Anand Vihar exceeded World Health Organisation limits by over 50 times. Delhi the most polluted megacity in the world before settling at a 24-hour average of 376.
5 Highest Recorded Diwali AQI Levels in Delhi History
To place today’s AQI values into perspective, Delhi has experienced much worse post-celebration air emergencies than the index has been monitored officially.
The following five highest citywide twenty four hour average AQI values on the day following Diwali can be found in historical bulletins from the Central Pollution Control Board:
#1. 2021 (November 5)
462 (Severe): Dense farm smoke merged with firecracker emissions which marked the worst post festival air on record.
#2. 2016 (October 31)
445 (Severe): The historic smog crisis that triggered Delhi's first comprehensive emergency interventions.
#3. 2020 (November 15)
435 (Severe): Cold weather and calm boundary layer winds locked thick smog across the entire plains.
#4. 2017 (October 20)
403 (Severe): Widespread crop residue burning upstream pushed the entire national capital past the severe baseline.
#5. 2018 (November 8)
390 (Very Poor to Severe border): Persistent stagnation kept particulate loads trapped at ground level for days.
Why Fine Particles Keep Smog Trapped Over the Plains
Despite the 12 point drop in AQI levels, particles of PM2.5 stay suspended at dangerously high levels. Particles of PM2.5 measure less than 2 micrometers in size.
Temperature inversions in winter form an invisible cover over northern India.
Due to the trapping of cold air under warm layers of air, vehicle emissions, industrial smog, and biomass burning fumes do not rise up into the atmosphere. Unless the winds blow continuously at more than 10 kilometers per hour speed, the capital continues to be a trapped basin of smog.
What is Public Advisory and Active Enforcement Un
Under Stage Two curbs, municipal teams are operating mechanical road sweepers, applying anti-smog water misting, and inspecting diesel generator operations.
Health experts urge morning walkers, runners, and school children to limit prolonged outdoor exposure during early hours. High-efficiency filtration masks provide personal defense, while residents should keep indoor air purifiers running until wind patterns shift later this week.
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