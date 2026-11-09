AQI Today: Delhi registered a marginal breather in air quality this morning. The citywide Air Quality Index in Delhi after Diwali 2026 is standing at 371 in the very poor category. The real-time Central Pollution Control Board monitoring reports that AQI index dropped 12 points compared to yesterday, November 8th.

Despite the slight drop toxic particulate matter remains high. 47 out of 49 active stations as of today is identifying fine particles as the primary pollutant.

Graded Response Action Plan Stage Two restrictions remain in full force across the Indian capital city. Read more about the latest AQI today and yesterday along with other recorded highs hereon.

What is the Live Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi Recorded Today?

The latest official monitoring update shows mixed conditions across Delhi. The broader average improved slightly but regional concentration levels remain hazardous.