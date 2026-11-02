The Supreme Court has allowed the use of green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region during Diwali 2026. One of India's biggest festivals is set to take place on November 8, with several other festivals following before and after it. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital already rising to very poor levels, the decision has come in view of environmental and public health concerns. The permission came with a specific set of rules that must be followed. The authorities have been directed to ensure strict monitoring and implementation of the guidelines. Check out the rules and everything you need to know about the Supreme Court's decision on firecrackers. What Did the Supreme Court Say About Firecrackers? In the decision, the Court stressed that its directions must be properly implemented on the ground. Qustioning the authorities over the enforcement of previous orders.

“There is no point in passing orders and issuing directions unless they are implemented on the ground. It becomes a mere mockery then.” The court also said it was not in favour of imposing a complete ban on firecrackers at that stage. It was observed. “We are not inclined to completely ban it but please do not push us to take a very hard stand on this matter.” “You have to really regulate it. Every year we are trying to balance it out but unless there is cooperation from everyone it can't be done.” What are the Rules for Bursting Green Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR? The following are the rules laid down by the Supreme Court for bursting green firecrackers temporarily during Diwali 2026: 1. Permitted Days: Green firecrackers can be burst on 7th and 8th November 2026. 2. Timing of Bursts: Firecrackers can be burst only between 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on both these days.

3. Areas restricted: Firecrackers cannot be burst within a radius of 300 meters of hospitals, nursing homes, health centers, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones. 4. Allowed Firecrackers only: Only green crackers certified by CSIR-NEERI and PESO are allowed. 5. Prohibited Products: Firecrackers having Barium and joint series crackers or ladis are banned. 6. QR Code: Each box of firecrackers should have a unique product specific QR code which gives details about its manufacturer, certification, license, and test certificate. 7. Selling of Firecrackers: Green crackers can be sold only by licensed traders and no online selling is allowed. 8. Complete Ban from November 9: The above relaxation will expire on 8th November and a complete ban will continue from November 9. What are Green Firecrackers?