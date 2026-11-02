Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2026: Check Highest and Lowest CAT Cutoffs, Fees and Placements

Getting admission to a top MBA college in India is a major goal for many management aspirants. However, securing a seat is not easy. Students need to perform well in entrance examinations such as CAT or XAT and meet the academic requirements of their preferred institutes. Apart from entrance exam scores, candidates should also compare course fees, placement opportunities and average salary packages. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings can also help students understand how management institutes compare nationally. Here is a list of 10 leading management institutes, along with their cutoff estimates, fees and placement figures from the supplied data. Top 10 MBA Colleges in India as per NIRF Ranking IIM Ahmedabad holds the first position, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode. DMS, IIT Delhi ranks fourth, while IIM Lucknow and IIM Mumbai occupy the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. MDI Gurgaon and XLRI Jamshedpur also feature among the top 10 management institutes in the NIRF ranking.

Institute Academic eligibility Exam Lowest cutoff (%ile) Highest cutoff (%ile) IIM Ahmedabad Bachelor's degree: 50% (45% for SC/ST/PwD) CAT 93.76–93.90 99.50–99.85+ IIM Bangalore Bachelor's degree: 50% (45% for SC/ST/PwD) CAT 91.97–93.66 99.40–99.70+ IIM Kozhikode 60% in Class 10, 12 and graduation CAT 91.03–92.50 98.50–99.20+ DMS, IIT Delhi 60% or 6.0 CGPA (55% or 5.5 for SC/ST/PwD) CAT 90.44–95.13 98.50–99.80+ IIM Lucknow Bachelor's degree: 50% (45% for SC/ST/PwD) CAT 91.02–94.00 98.80–99.40+ IIM Mumbai Bachelor's degree: 50%; additional requirements may apply for Operations CAT 85.00–92.00 97.50–98.80+ IIM Calcutta Bachelor's degree: 50% (45% for SC/ST/PwD) CAT 93.50–95.00 99.60–99.85+ IIM Indore Bachelor's degree: 50% CAT 91.50–93.00 98.00–99.00+ MDI Gurgaon Bachelor's degree: 50% CAT 94.00–95.00 97.50–98.50+ XLRI Jamshedpur Bachelor's degree: 50% XAT 92.00–93.00* 95.00–96.00+*

The data shows that most of the leading management institutes accept CAT scores for admission, while XLRI Jamshedpur considers XAT scores. The minimum academic requirement is generally 50% marks in graduation, although some institutes have additional eligibility conditions. IIM Kozhikode also requires students to have at least 60% marks in Class 10, Class 12 and graduation. The cutoff requirements vary across institutes. IIM Mumbai has a comparatively lower minimum CAT cutoff range of 85–92 percentile, while IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad have higher cutoff requirements. XLRI Jamshedpur requires approximately 92–93 percentile in XAT at the lower end. Overall, students should remember that meeting the minimum cutoff does not guarantee admission, as final selection also depends on factors such as academic performance, work experience, interview scores and the institute's admission criteria.

However, cutoff figures are indicative ranges, not confirmed official admission cutoffs. Actual shortlisting requirements can change by year, programme, category and applicant profile. The academic eligibility column is also a simplified summary; candidates must check each institute's current admission policy. MBA Fees and Average Placement Packages Course fees are an important factor when choosing an MBA college. Some institutes charge more than ₹25 lakh for their two-year programmes, while DMS IIT Delhi has a comparatively lower fee in the supplied comparison. The following table compares the approximate total programme fees and average annual salary packages. Institute Flagship programme Total fees Average CTC IIM Ahmedabad PGP (MBA) ₹26.50–27.50 lakh ₹34.36–35.50 LPA IIM Bangalore PGP (MBA) ₹26–26.30 lakh ₹34.88–35.35 LPA IIM Kozhikode PGP (MBA) ₹20.50–22.50 lakh ₹28.05–31.02 LPA DMS, IIT Delhi MBA ₹12–14.50 lakh ₹24.45–25.80 LPA IIM Lucknow PGP (MBA) ₹20.75–21 lakh ₹30–32.30 LPA IIM Mumbai MBA ₹21–22.50 lakh ₹29.50–31 LPA IIM Calcutta MBA ₹27 lakh ₹34.23–35.07 LPA IIM Indore PGP (MBA) ₹20.50–21.15 lakh ₹25.68–29.57 LPA MDI Gurgaon PGDM ₹24.99–26.55 lakh ₹25.50–29.50 LPA XLRI Jamshedpur PGDM (BM/HRM) ₹28.60–30.60 lakh ₹29.89–31.40 LPA

The data shows that IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta offer some of the highest average salary packages, ranging from around ₹34 lakh to ₹35 lakh per year. However, their course fees are also high, at around ₹26–27 lakh. On the other hand, DMS IIT Delhi has the lowest course fees, starting at around ₹12 lakh, with an average salary package of ₹24.45–25.80 LPA. IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow and IIM Indore also offer good salary packages at comparatively lower fees. MDI Gurgaon and XLRI Jamshedpur are other options for students looking for management courses. Overall, students should compare college fees, salary packages and career opportunities before choosing an institute. Which MBA College Offers the Best Value for Money? Students looking for a comparatively affordable MBA can consider DMS IIT Delhi, where the supplied fee range is ₹12–14.50 lakh. Its reported average CTC is ₹24.45–25.80 LPA.