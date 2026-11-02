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Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2026: Check Highest and Lowest CAT Cutoffs, Fees and Placements

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 17:44 IST

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode, IIT Delhi and IIM Lucknow are among India's leading management institutes. Students planning to pursue an MBA can compare their entrance exam cutoffs, eligibility requirements, course fees and average placement packages before applying.

Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2026: Check Highest and Lowest CAT Cutoffs, Fees and Placements
Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2026: Check Highest and Lowest CAT Cutoffs, Fees and Placements

Getting admission to a top MBA college in India is a major goal for many management aspirants. However, securing a seat is not easy. Students need to perform well in entrance examinations such as CAT or XAT and meet the academic requirements of their preferred institutes.

Apart from entrance exam scores, candidates should also compare course fees, placement opportunities and average salary packages. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings can also help students understand how management institutes compare nationally.

Here is a list of 10 leading management institutes, along with their cutoff estimates, fees and placement figures from the supplied data.

Top 10 MBA Colleges in India as per NIRF Ranking

IIM Ahmedabad holds the first position, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode. DMS, IIT Delhi ranks fourth, while IIM Lucknow and IIM Mumbai occupy the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. MDI Gurgaon and XLRI Jamshedpur also feature among the top 10 management institutes in the NIRF ranking.

NIRF Rank

College Name

City

1

IIM Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

2

IIM Bangalore

Bengaluru

3

IIM Kozhikode

Kozhikode

4

DMS, IIT Delhi

New Delhi

5

IIM Lucknow

Lucknow

6

IIM Mumbai

Mumbai

7

IIM Calcutta

Kolkata

8

IIM Indore

Indore

9

MDI Gurgaon

Gurugram

10

XLRI Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur

Highest and Lowest CAT Cutoffs for Top MBA Colleges

CAT is the main entrance examination accepted by nine institutes in this list. XLRI Jamshedpur uses XAT scores for admission to its flagship management programmes.

The cutoff percentile is the minimum entrance examination score considered for admission or shortlisting. However, meeting the cutoff does not guarantee admission. Academic performance, work experience, diversity and personal interviews may also influence the selection process.

Institute

Academic eligibility

Exam

Lowest cutoff (%ile)

Highest cutoff (%ile)

IIM Ahmedabad

Bachelor's degree: 50% (45% for SC/ST/PwD)

CAT

93.76–93.90

99.50–99.85+

IIM Bangalore

Bachelor's degree: 50% (45% for SC/ST/PwD)

CAT

91.97–93.66

99.40–99.70+

IIM Kozhikode

60% in Class 10, 12 and graduation

CAT

91.03–92.50

98.50–99.20+

DMS, IIT Delhi

60% or 6.0 CGPA (55% or 5.5 for SC/ST/PwD)

CAT

90.44–95.13

98.50–99.80+

IIM Lucknow

Bachelor's degree: 50% (45% for SC/ST/PwD)

CAT

91.02–94.00

98.80–99.40+

IIM Mumbai

Bachelor's degree: 50%; additional requirements may apply for Operations

CAT

85.00–92.00

97.50–98.80+

IIM Calcutta

Bachelor's degree: 50% (45% for SC/ST/PwD)

CAT

93.50–95.00

99.60–99.85+

IIM Indore

Bachelor's degree: 50%

CAT

91.50–93.00

98.00–99.00+

MDI Gurgaon

Bachelor's degree: 50%

CAT

94.00–95.00

97.50–98.50+

XLRI Jamshedpur

Bachelor's degree: 50%

XAT

92.00–93.00*

95.00–96.00+*

The data shows that most of the leading management institutes accept CAT scores for admission, while XLRI Jamshedpur considers XAT scores. The minimum academic requirement is generally 50% marks in graduation, although some institutes have additional eligibility conditions.

IIM Kozhikode also requires students to have at least 60% marks in Class 10, Class 12 and graduation. The cutoff requirements vary across institutes. IIM Mumbai has a comparatively lower minimum CAT cutoff range of 85–92 percentile, while IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad have higher cutoff requirements.

XLRI Jamshedpur requires approximately 92–93 percentile in XAT at the lower end. Overall, students should remember that meeting the minimum cutoff does not guarantee admission, as final selection also depends on factors such as academic performance, work experience, interview scores and the institute's admission criteria.

However, cutoff figures are indicative ranges, not confirmed official admission cutoffs. Actual shortlisting requirements can change by year, programme, category and applicant profile. The academic eligibility column is also a simplified summary; candidates must check each institute's current admission policy.

MBA Fees and Average Placement Packages

Course fees are an important factor when choosing an MBA college. Some institutes charge more than ₹25 lakh for their two-year programmes, while DMS IIT Delhi has a comparatively lower fee in the supplied comparison.

The following table compares the approximate total programme fees and average annual salary packages.

Institute

Flagship programme

Total fees

Average CTC

IIM Ahmedabad

PGP (MBA)

₹26.50–27.50 lakh

₹34.36–35.50 LPA

IIM Bangalore

PGP (MBA)

₹26–26.30 lakh

₹34.88–35.35 LPA

IIM Kozhikode

PGP (MBA)

₹20.50–22.50 lakh

₹28.05–31.02 LPA

DMS, IIT Delhi

MBA

₹12–14.50 lakh

₹24.45–25.80 LPA

IIM Lucknow

PGP (MBA)

₹20.75–21 lakh

₹30–32.30 LPA

IIM Mumbai

MBA

₹21–22.50 lakh

₹29.50–31 LPA

IIM Calcutta

MBA

₹27 lakh

₹34.23–35.07 LPA

IIM Indore

PGP (MBA)

₹20.50–21.15 lakh

₹25.68–29.57 LPA

MDI Gurgaon

PGDM

₹24.99–26.55 lakh

₹25.50–29.50 LPA

XLRI Jamshedpur

PGDM (BM/HRM)

₹28.60–30.60 lakh

₹29.89–31.40 LPA

The data shows that IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta offer some of the highest average salary packages, ranging from around ₹34 lakh to ₹35 lakh per year. However, their course fees are also high, at around ₹26–27 lakh.

On the other hand, DMS IIT Delhi has the lowest course fees, starting at around ₹12 lakh, with an average salary package of ₹24.45–25.80 LPA. IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow and IIM Indore also offer good salary packages at comparatively lower fees. MDI Gurgaon and XLRI Jamshedpur are other options for students looking for management courses. Overall, students should compare college fees, salary packages and career opportunities before choosing an institute.

Which MBA College Offers the Best Value for Money?

Students looking for a comparatively affordable MBA can consider DMS IIT Delhi, where the supplied fee range is ₹12–14.50 lakh. Its reported average CTC is ₹24.45–25.80 LPA.

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta report some of the highest average salary packages in this comparison. IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow and IIM Mumbai also offer competitive placement outcomes.

However, students should not choose a college only by looking at its average salary. The number of students placed, job roles, median salary, living expenses and education loan requirements are also important.

Important Things to Know Before Applying

Students should keep these four points in mind before selecting an MBA college:

  • Entrance examination: Nine institutes in this list accept CAT scores, while XLRI uses XAT for its flagship Business Management and Human Resource Management programmes. 
  • Academic performance: Class 10, Class 12 and graduation marks may influence shortlisting at several institutes
  • Placement packages: Average CTC does not mean every student receives the same salary. Actual packages depend on the job role, company and candidate's performance
  • College rankings: NIRF rankings provide a comparison of institutes based on different parameters. The 2025 Management ranking places IIM Ahmedabad first, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode

In conclusion, choosing the right MBA college requires more than a good CAT or XAT percentile. Students should compare admission requirements, total course fees and placement records before making a decision.

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta are strong options for students targeting leading management institutes. Meanwhile, DMS IIT Delhi may be worth considering for students looking for a comparatively affordable MBA programme.

Read more: 

Old IIM vs New IIM vs Baby IIM: Check Highest Package, Fees & More

IIM Bangalore Fees vs. Final Placements: Who Actually Gets the 30+ LPA Packages?



Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 17:44 IST
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