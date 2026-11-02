What are the Most Repeated DILR Topics in CAT? Check Last 5 Years Topic-Wise Weightage, Trend Analysis & More

CAT 2027: The most repeated DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) can be traced back from previous year question papers. While for aspirants it may be an exhaustive work, in an attempt to ease out preparation, we have provided a topic-wise weightage, trend analysis, shift-wise most repeated questions. This will be an effective study material for aspirants to strategize and prepare for the CAT 2027 exam. As the section takes up about one-third of the total marks in the CAT exam, candidates preparing for the exam must check the year-wise questions to study the pattern, style and sections to answer productively. The article offers section structure, topic and slot-wise question breakdown in Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section. It explains how questions have evolved over the years, how questions are divided into reasoning and data charts, and the exact set of topics asked across all three slots of the CAT 2025 exam.

Check| Which VARC Topics Are Most Likely To Repeat in CAT 2027? Check Last 5 Years opic-Wise Weightage, Trend Analysis & More What is DILR Section in CAT 2027 Exam? The DILR section of the CAT exam is the second section, candidates attempt to test the analysis ability as well as the ability to solve the problems in a short span of time (40 minutes). This section consists of 20 to 22 questions from around 4 or 5 sets, which means that the candidate has to interpret the data given to them. This is known to be the difficult section in the test and requires a candidate to be quick in choosing the sets rather than recalling the answers. CAT (2020–2025): Section Structure & Question Evolution The data presented in this table demonstrate the developments in the DILR segment over the span of six years. This section covers up one-third of the total number of marks for the CAT exam. Up until 2020, there were 20 questions in the DILR segment of the CAT exam; 2021 and 2022, however, saw an increase in the number of questions to 22. Overall, the difficulty level of the questions remained between moderate and difficult. The key to overcoming this section is to choose appropriate sets of questions to be solved within the stipulated time of 40 minutes.

Exam Year Total Questions in CAT DILR Questions DILR Marks Share (%) Exam Difficulty Level 2025 68 22 32.35% Moderate to Difficult 2024 68 22 32.35% Moderate to Difficult 2023 66 20 30.30% Difficult 2022 66 20 30.30% Moderate to Difficult 2021 66 20 30.30% Difficult 2020 76 24 31.58% Very Difficult Check|What were the Most Repeated Quant Topics in CAT in Last 5 Years? Check Topic-Wise Weightage, Trend Analysis & More CAT (2021–2025): Topic-Wise Question Distribution The table provided offers the number of questions for all the major subjects in DILR during a span of the last 5 years. The topics that appear the most are sets based on graphs, puzzles, and logical reasoning, comprising almost the entire half of the total number of questions asked during this period.

Additionally, there are some commonly used subjects, such as sports tournaments, item matching, and road networks, that are frequently included in any exam forms. So, if candidates practice these five topics, they will manage to cover the largest part of the test. Broad Topic / Set Type 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 5-Yr Total Bar, Line & Other Visual Charts 8 10 5 17 16 56 Arrangements, Ordering & Grouping 6 10 10 9 9 44 Quant & Number-Based Reasoning 6 5 15 9 7 42 Distribution, Matching & Allocation 4 5 10 4 8 31 Games, Matches & Tournaments 10 5 5 5 4 29 Routes, Networks & Diagrams 0 10 5 9 4 28 Rankings & Ratings 6 0 5 5 9 25 Tables & Missing Data DI 10 5 0 4 4 23 Other Hybrid Caselets 6 5 5 4 0 20 Scheduling & Timelines 4 5 5 0 5 19 Total Questions Across 3 Shifts 60 60 60 66 66 312

CAT 2020-25: Category Weightage & Question Breakdown The table highlights the breakdown of the types of questions contained in this section of the exam. Candidates can find multiple number of Pure Logical Reasoning questions in this part, accounting for almost 60% of the section with as many as 39 questions. Mixed question types includes both charts and logic puzzles combine to bring in another 23% of the total, whereas Pure Calculation Charts form a small portion of the questions with just 18%. Hence it is clear that the amount of time needed to solve logic puzzles in the exam should be larger than what is needed for calculations on charts. Section Category Questions Across 3 Shifts Section Share (%) Preparation Priority Pure Logical Reasoning (LR) 39 59.1% Very High (Main Foundation) Mixed DI-LR Caselets 15 22.7% High (Chart + Puzzle Rules) Pure Data Interpretation (DI) 12 18.2% Moderate (Calculation Heavy) Total 66 100% Complete Sectional Mix

CAT 2025: Slot-Wise Topic Breakdown The table highlights the slot-wise questions asked in each of the three shifts of the CAT 2025 examination. Each shift has five distinct sets with 4-5 questions each, summing to a total of 22 questions per shift. The various themes/set name in the exam include practical business insights including export duties, level of pollution, academic research, and employment reviews. Each shift has a combination of easy, moderate, and challenging themes. Therefore, it is advisable for students to use the first five minutes identifying the easiest two sets because doing so would allow students to gain scores of over 95 percentile. Shift Slot Set Name / Theme Core Topic Area Section Type Questions Slot 1 Import Tariffs among Countries Spider and Bar Charts DI 4 Slot 1 Circular Seating Seating Arrangement LR 4 Slot 1 Train Tickets Quant-Based Reasoning LR 5 Slot 1 Yes, No, Maybe Tapping Games and Tournaments LR 4 Slot 1 Employee Rating Puzzles and Ratings LR 5 Slot 2 Music Gurus Ordering and Scheduling LR 4 Slot 2 Pollution Measures Sustainability Index Caselet Mixed DI-LR 5 Slot 2 Research Papers Bar Graphs with Logic Mixed DI-LR 4 Slot 2 Balls and Hoops Linear Arrangement LR 4 Slot 2 Point Graph Index Scatter & Point Graph Chart Mixed DI-LR 5 Slot 3 Employee Ratings Scoring and Ratings LR 5 Slot 3 Visual Number Puzzles Step Graph Charts DI 4 Slot 3 Export-Import Trade Trade Values and Quant DI Mixed DI-LR 5 Slot 3 Game – Passing the Buck Arrangements & Game Rules LR 4 Slot 3 Countries & Travel Cost Travel Costs & Matrix Logic Mixed DI-LR 4 Total All 15 Sets Across 3 Shifts 5 Sets per Shift Mixed Sets 66 Questions