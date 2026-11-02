KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 5,431 Group C Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details
KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026: KEA has released recruitment notifications for 5,431 FDA, SDA, and other Group C vacancies in Karnataka departments. Online applications run from October 30 to November 25, 2026, at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check this article for the official notification PDF, eligibility, application link, and more.
Key Points
- KEA released notification on October 29, 2026, for 5,431 Group C vacancies.
- Online application process for FDA/SDA posts started on October 30, 2026.
- Candidates can apply online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in until November 25, 2026.
KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: The KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026 notification has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). It was announced on October 29, 2026, for 5,431 Group C vacancies in various Karnataka government departments and corporations. The online application process started on October 30, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in until November 25, 2026. This is a good chance for candidates who want a stable government job in Karnataka. In this article, we share the important dates, vacancy details, and the steps to apply online.
KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the recruitment drive for First Division Assistant (FDA) and Second Division Assistant (SDA) posts. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
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Recruitment Name
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KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026
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Posts
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First Division Assistant (FDA), Second Division Assistant (SDA)
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Total Vacancies
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5,431
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Departments
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Various Karnataka government departments and corporations
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Notification Release Date
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October 29, 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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October 30, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 25, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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Job Location
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Karnataka
KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
KEA has released four separate notifications on 29 October 2026, one for each qualification level and cadre. Candidates must check and download the one for their cadre (RPC or Kalyana Karnataka) and level, and read it fully before applying.
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Notification PDF
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Direct Link
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FDA (Graduate-level), RPC
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SDA (PUC-level), RPC
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FDA (Graduate-level), Kalyana Karnataka
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SDA (PUC-level), Kalyana Karnataka
KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the education and age requirements for their post and cadre before applying. The main points are below.
Educational Qualification
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Second Division Assistant (SDA) posts require 2nd PUC / Class 12 or an equivalent qualification.
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FDA posts generally require a degree.
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Technical posts need a relevant diploma or the prescribed technical qualification.
Age Limit
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The minimum age is 18 years.
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The maximum age is 40 years for General Merit (GM).
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The maximum age is 43 years for Category 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B.
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The maximum age is 45 years for SC, ST and Category-1.
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Other special-category relaxations may also apply.
Other Points
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Candidates should read the separate Kalyana Karnataka notification before claiming local reservation benefits.
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Candidates should choose the cadre and post that match their eligibility.
KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the application process on October 30, 2026, on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. This recruitment covers a total of 5,431 First Division Assistant (FDA) and Second Division Assistant (SDA) posts. Interested candidates can apply online using the direct link given below:
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KEA FDA SDA 2026 Apply Link
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com