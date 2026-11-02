KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online for 5,431 Group C Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details

KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: The KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026 notification has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). It was announced on October 29, 2026, for 5,431 Group C vacancies in various Karnataka government departments and corporations. The online application process started on October 30, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in until November 25, 2026. This is a good chance for candidates who want a stable government job in Karnataka. In this article, we share the important dates, vacancy details, and the steps to apply online.

KEA FDA SDA Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the recruitment drive for First Division Assistant (FDA) and Second Division Assistant (SDA) posts. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.