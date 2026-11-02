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DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Medicine Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 19:00 IST

This analysis of DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026 for General Medicine reveals previous year closing rank trends for Rounds 2 and 3. It highlights how ranks generally ease in later rounds, though some institutions show tighter competition.

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Medicine Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Medicine Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Based on the analysis of the previous year's trends for postgraduate medical admissions, one can see that DNB General Medicine specialty under the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is among the most preferred non-surgical specialties. Round 2 admission is expected from 484 to 4037 in different medical colleges for general category. While Round 3 admission for general caetgory admission will range between 1917 to 5404. 

The closing ranks in Round 2 and Round 3 show considerable lowerings in the closing ranks as more seats become available throughout the counselling process. Closing ranks are competitive during earlier rounds, yet positions become relatively less difficult to achieve at Round 2 and drastically easier by Round 3.

Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Surgery Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

NBEMS General Medicine: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Looking at the data for Round 2 for DNB General Medicine (General category), it is obvious that there is competition among the top hospitals in metropolitan areas like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which admitted students up to the rank of 484. While P.D. Hinduja National Hospital accepted students with a rank of 817. Those looking for seats at regional and trust-run hospitals have access to many opportunities with closing ranks going um to the 4,037 range.

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

484

484

P.D. Hinduja National Hospital, Mumbai

736

817

Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi

1427

1427

Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai

1118

1553

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune

1139

1828

St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi

1827

2183

Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela

2279

2279

Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore

1558

2294

AIG Hospital, Hyderabad

2353

2353

Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh

2393

2393

Holy Family Hospital, Delhi

2503

2503

Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode

2516

2516

Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai

2003

2718

Poona Hospital and Research Centre, Pune

2306

2767

Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

2805

2832

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore

2492

2896

Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences, Kozhikode

2907

2907

Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad

2992

2992

Manipal Hospital, Bangalore

3102

3102

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Central Railway Hospital, Mumbai

1917

3158

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai

3328

3328

Apollo Hospital, Chennai

3346

3346

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai

3364

3364

B.R. Singh Hospital, Kolkata

3378

3378

ESIC Hospital, Okhla, Delhi

3406

3406

Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi

3430

3430

Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune

2673

3448

SAL Hospital and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad

3471

3471

Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore

3302

3504

Gujarat Research and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad

3586

3586

K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai

3719

3719

Batra Hospital, Delhi

3066

3751

Manipal Hospital, Jaipur

3779

3779

Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi

3473

3786

Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai

2950

3808

Lourdes Hospital, Kochi

3875

3911

Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata

3966

3966

Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune

3673

3985

Jehangir Hospital, Pune

3895

4031

IQRAA International Hospital, Kozhikode

4037

4037

NBEMS General Medicine: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

DNB General Medicine's Round 3 data indicate that the closing ranks have increased over the Round 2 numbers. Some institutions, like Hindu Rao Hospital, had a closing rank of 1,917, and Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital closed at 2,701. 

Mid-tier and regional multi-specialty centers begin to operate valid aspirants numbers as counseling draws closer to Round 3. Ruby Hall Clinic, Breach Candy Hospital, and Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai closed at ranks 4,124, 4,572, and 4,831 respectively. Finally, in several trust, corporate, and regional hospitals across the country (including Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata closing at 5,404), those candidates who generally obtain closing ranks above 5,000 acquire viable seat allocations in later counseling iterations.

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi

1917

1917

Holy Family Hospital, Delhi

2350

2350

Lourdes Hospital, Kochi

2371

2371

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad

2493

2493

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune

1938

2701

Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

3171

3171

Manipal Hospital, Bangalore

3302

3302

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai

3429

3429

K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai

3448

3448

K.E.M. Hospital, Pune

3504

3504

Gujarat Research and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad

3550

3550

Eternal Heart Care Centre, Jaipur

3584

3584

B.R. Singh Hospital, Kolkata

3589

3589

Batra Hospital, Delhi

3486

3796

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh

3856

3856

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore

3914

3921

Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi

4037

4037

Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune

3463

4124

Jehangir Hospital, Pune

4170

4170

Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata

4209

4306

Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai

4281

4332

Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi

4361

4361

Shree Mahavir Super Specialty Hospital, Surat

4446

4446

Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai

4055

4572

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha

4655

4655

Jupiter Hospital, Thane

4728

4728

Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai

4789

4831

Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Sonepat

4942

4992

Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai

5104

5104

Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi

5087

5147

Apollo Hospital, Chennai

5184

5184

G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital, Coimbatore

5194

5194

Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram

5059

5237

Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Kolkata

5022

5244

S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai

5267

5267

Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Road

5288

5288

Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur

5326

5326

St. Martha's Hospital, Bangalore

5335

5353

Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi

5395

5395

Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata

5404

5404

NBEMS General Medicine: Previous Year Rank Movement

Considering the rank movement between Rounds 2 and 3 for DNB General Medicine, it can be observed that colleges are displaying relaxation wherein the closing ranks have moved outside to allow for lower general rank candidates. 

For example, Apollo Hospital, Chennai has increased by +1,838 ranks while Bangalore Baptist Hospital has moved up by +1,025 ranks. Regardless, there are certain select institutions such as Lourdes Hospital, Kochi (-1,540 rank change) and K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai (-271 rank change), which fall into the other category of trend, i.e., tighter trend where the closing ranks have tightened due to the quicker filling of seats in Round 3 as well as the more meritorious candidates joining.

Institute

R2 Closing Rank

R3 Closing Rank

R2→R3 Movement

Trend

Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi

1,427

1,917

+490

Relaxation

Holy Family Hospital, Delhi

2,503

2,350

-153

Tighter

Lourdes Hospital, Kochi

3,911

2,371

-1,540

Tighter

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune

1,828

2,701

+873

Relaxation

Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

2,832

3,171

+339

Relaxation

Manipal Hospital, Bangalore

3,102

3,302

+200

Relaxation

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai

3,364

3,429

+65

Relaxation

K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai

3,719

3,448

-271

Tighter

Gujarat Research and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad

3,586

3,550

-36

Tighter

B.R. Singh Hospital, Kolkata

3,378

3,589

+211

Relaxation

Batra Hospital, Delhi

3,751

3,796

+45

Relaxation

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore

2,896

3,921

+1,025

Relaxation

Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi

3,786

4,037

+251

Relaxation

Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune

3,448

4,124

+676

Relaxation

Jehangir Hospital, Pune

4,031

4,170

+139

Relaxation

Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata

3,966

4,306

+340

Relaxation

Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai

3,808

4,332

+524

Relaxation

Apollo Hospital, Chennai

3,346

5,184

+1,838

Relaxation

As per the data, the rank between the second and third rounds of DNB General Medicine counseling highlights the change in preferences of the students as well as the available seats. It is responsible for the varied results in the counseling. For example, institutions like Apollo Hospital, Chennai (+1,838) and Bangalore Baptist Hospital (+1,025) saw huge rank relaxations for students who applied for them in this counseling. On the other hand, the competitive institutions like Lourdes Hospital, Kochi (-1,540) observed a reverse trend as students disallowed others by taking seats at these places during the earlier rounds.

Read More| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 19:00 IST
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