DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Medicine Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Based on the analysis of the previous year's trends for postgraduate medical admissions, one can see that DNB General Medicine specialty under the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is among the most preferred non-surgical specialties. Round 2 admission is expected from 484 to 4037 in different medical colleges for general category. While Round 3 admission for general caetgory admission will range between 1917 to 5404. The closing ranks in Round 2 and Round 3 show considerable lowerings in the closing ranks as more seats become available throughout the counselling process. Closing ranks are competitive during earlier rounds, yet positions become relatively less difficult to achieve at Round 2 and drastically easier by Round 3. Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Surgery Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

NBEMS General Medicine: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Looking at the data for Round 2 for DNB General Medicine (General category), it is obvious that there is competition among the top hospitals in metropolitan areas like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which admitted students up to the rank of 484. While P.D. Hinduja National Hospital accepted students with a rank of 817. Those looking for seats at regional and trust-run hospitals have access to many opportunities with closing ranks going um to the 4,037 range. Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi 484 484 P.D. Hinduja National Hospital, Mumbai 736 817 Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi 1427 1427 Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai 1118 1553 Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune 1139 1828 St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi 1827 2183 Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela 2279 2279 Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore 1558 2294 AIG Hospital, Hyderabad 2353 2353 Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh 2393 2393 Holy Family Hospital, Delhi 2503 2503 Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode 2516 2516 Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai 2003 2718 Poona Hospital and Research Centre, Pune 2306 2767 Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur 2805 2832 Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore 2492 2896 Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences, Kozhikode 2907 2907 Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad 2992 2992 Manipal Hospital, Bangalore 3102 3102 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Central Railway Hospital, Mumbai 1917 3158 Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai 3328 3328 Apollo Hospital, Chennai 3346 3346 Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai 3364 3364 B.R. Singh Hospital, Kolkata 3378 3378 ESIC Hospital, Okhla, Delhi 3406 3406 Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi 3430 3430 Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune 2673 3448 SAL Hospital and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad 3471 3471 Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore 3302 3504 Gujarat Research and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad 3586 3586 K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai 3719 3719 Batra Hospital, Delhi 3066 3751 Manipal Hospital, Jaipur 3779 3779 Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi 3473 3786 Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai 2950 3808 Lourdes Hospital, Kochi 3875 3911 Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata 3966 3966 Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune 3673 3985 Jehangir Hospital, Pune 3895 4031 IQRAA International Hospital, Kozhikode 4037 4037

NBEMS General Medicine: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks DNB General Medicine's Round 3 data indicate that the closing ranks have increased over the Round 2 numbers. Some institutions, like Hindu Rao Hospital, had a closing rank of 1,917, and Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital closed at 2,701. Mid-tier and regional multi-specialty centers begin to operate valid aspirants numbers as counseling draws closer to Round 3. Ruby Hall Clinic, Breach Candy Hospital, and Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai closed at ranks 4,124, 4,572, and 4,831 respectively. Finally, in several trust, corporate, and regional hospitals across the country (including Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata closing at 5,404), those candidates who generally obtain closing ranks above 5,000 acquire viable seat allocations in later counseling iterations.

Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi 1917 1917 Holy Family Hospital, Delhi 2350 2350 Lourdes Hospital, Kochi 2371 2371 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad 2493 2493 Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune 1938 2701 Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur 3171 3171 Manipal Hospital, Bangalore 3302 3302 Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai 3429 3429 K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai 3448 3448 K.E.M. Hospital, Pune 3504 3504 Gujarat Research and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad 3550 3550 Eternal Heart Care Centre, Jaipur 3584 3584 B.R. Singh Hospital, Kolkata 3589 3589 Batra Hospital, Delhi 3486 3796 Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh 3856 3856 Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore 3914 3921 Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi 4037 4037 Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune 3463 4124 Jehangir Hospital, Pune 4170 4170 Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata 4209 4306 Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai 4281 4332 Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi 4361 4361 Shree Mahavir Super Specialty Hospital, Surat 4446 4446 Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai 4055 4572 Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha 4655 4655 Jupiter Hospital, Thane 4728 4728 Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai 4789 4831 Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Sonepat 4942 4992 Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai 5104 5104 Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi 5087 5147 Apollo Hospital, Chennai 5184 5184 G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital, Coimbatore 5194 5194 Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram 5059 5237 Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Kolkata 5022 5244 S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai 5267 5267 Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Road 5288 5288 Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur 5326 5326 St. Martha's Hospital, Bangalore 5335 5353 Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi 5395 5395 Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata 5404 5404

NBEMS General Medicine: Previous Year Rank Movement Considering the rank movement between Rounds 2 and 3 for DNB General Medicine, it can be observed that colleges are displaying relaxation wherein the closing ranks have moved outside to allow for lower general rank candidates. For example, Apollo Hospital, Chennai has increased by +1,838 ranks while Bangalore Baptist Hospital has moved up by +1,025 ranks. Regardless, there are certain select institutions such as Lourdes Hospital, Kochi (-1,540 rank change) and K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai (-271 rank change), which fall into the other category of trend, i.e., tighter trend where the closing ranks have tightened due to the quicker filling of seats in Round 3 as well as the more meritorious candidates joining. Institute R2 Closing Rank R3 Closing Rank R2→R3 Movement Trend Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi 1,427 1,917 +490 Relaxation Holy Family Hospital, Delhi 2,503 2,350 -153 Tighter Lourdes Hospital, Kochi 3,911 2,371 -1,540 Tighter Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune 1,828 2,701 +873 Relaxation Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur 2,832 3,171 +339 Relaxation Manipal Hospital, Bangalore 3,102 3,302 +200 Relaxation Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai 3,364 3,429 +65 Relaxation K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai 3,719 3,448 -271 Tighter Gujarat Research and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad 3,586 3,550 -36 Tighter B.R. Singh Hospital, Kolkata 3,378 3,589 +211 Relaxation Batra Hospital, Delhi 3,751 3,796 +45 Relaxation Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore 2,896 3,921 +1,025 Relaxation Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi 3,786 4,037 +251 Relaxation Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune 3,448 4,124 +676 Relaxation Jehangir Hospital, Pune 4,031 4,170 +139 Relaxation Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata 3,966 4,306 +340 Relaxation Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai 3,808 4,332 +524 Relaxation Apollo Hospital, Chennai 3,346 5,184 +1,838 Relaxation