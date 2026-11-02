DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Medicine Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
This analysis of DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026 for General Medicine reveals previous year closing rank trends for Rounds 2 and 3. It highlights how ranks generally ease in later rounds, though some institutions show tighter competition.
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Based on the analysis of the previous year's trends for postgraduate medical admissions, one can see that DNB General Medicine specialty under the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is among the most preferred non-surgical specialties. Round 2 admission is expected from 484 to 4037 in different medical colleges for general category. While Round 3 admission for general caetgory admission will range between 1917 to 5404.
The closing ranks in Round 2 and Round 3 show considerable lowerings in the closing ranks as more seats become available throughout the counselling process. Closing ranks are competitive during earlier rounds, yet positions become relatively less difficult to achieve at Round 2 and drastically easier by Round 3.
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NBEMS General Medicine: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Looking at the data for Round 2 for DNB General Medicine (General category), it is obvious that there is competition among the top hospitals in metropolitan areas like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which admitted students up to the rank of 484. While P.D. Hinduja National Hospital accepted students with a rank of 817. Those looking for seats at regional and trust-run hospitals have access to many opportunities with closing ranks going um to the 4,037 range.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi
|
484
|
484
|
P.D. Hinduja National Hospital, Mumbai
|
736
|
817
|
Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi
|
1427
|
1427
|
Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai
|
1118
|
1553
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune
|
1139
|
1828
|
St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi
|
1827
|
2183
|
Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela
|
2279
|
2279
|
Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore
|
1558
|
2294
|
AIG Hospital, Hyderabad
|
2353
|
2353
|
Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh
|
2393
|
2393
|
Holy Family Hospital, Delhi
|
2503
|
2503
|
Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode
|
2516
|
2516
|
Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai
|
2003
|
2718
|
Poona Hospital and Research Centre, Pune
|
2306
|
2767
|
Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
2805
|
2832
|
Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore
|
2492
|
2896
|
Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences, Kozhikode
|
2907
|
2907
|
Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad
|
2992
|
2992
|
Manipal Hospital, Bangalore
|
3102
|
3102
|
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Central Railway Hospital, Mumbai
|
1917
|
3158
|
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai
|
3328
|
3328
|
Apollo Hospital, Chennai
|
3346
|
3346
|
Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai
|
3364
|
3364
|
B.R. Singh Hospital, Kolkata
|
3378
|
3378
|
ESIC Hospital, Okhla, Delhi
|
3406
|
3406
|
Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi
|
3430
|
3430
|
Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune
|
2673
|
3448
|
SAL Hospital and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad
|
3471
|
3471
|
Kovai Medical Centre, Coimbatore
|
3302
|
3504
|
Gujarat Research and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad
|
3586
|
3586
|
K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai
|
3719
|
3719
|
Batra Hospital, Delhi
|
3066
|
3751
|
Manipal Hospital, Jaipur
|
3779
|
3779
|
Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi
|
3473
|
3786
|
Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai
|
2950
|
3808
|
Lourdes Hospital, Kochi
|
3875
|
3911
|
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata
|
3966
|
3966
|
Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Pune
|
3673
|
3985
|
Jehangir Hospital, Pune
|
3895
|
4031
|
IQRAA International Hospital, Kozhikode
|
4037
|
4037
NBEMS General Medicine: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
DNB General Medicine's Round 3 data indicate that the closing ranks have increased over the Round 2 numbers. Some institutions, like Hindu Rao Hospital, had a closing rank of 1,917, and Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital closed at 2,701.
Mid-tier and regional multi-specialty centers begin to operate valid aspirants numbers as counseling draws closer to Round 3. Ruby Hall Clinic, Breach Candy Hospital, and Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai closed at ranks 4,124, 4,572, and 4,831 respectively. Finally, in several trust, corporate, and regional hospitals across the country (including Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata closing at 5,404), those candidates who generally obtain closing ranks above 5,000 acquire viable seat allocations in later counseling iterations.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi
|
1917
|
1917
|
Holy Family Hospital, Delhi
|
2350
|
2350
|
Lourdes Hospital, Kochi
|
2371
|
2371
|
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad
|
2493
|
2493
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune
|
1938
|
2701
|
Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
3171
|
3171
|
Manipal Hospital, Bangalore
|
3302
|
3302
|
Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai
|
3429
|
3429
|
K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai
|
3448
|
3448
|
K.E.M. Hospital, Pune
|
3504
|
3504
|
Gujarat Research and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad
|
3550
|
3550
|
Eternal Heart Care Centre, Jaipur
|
3584
|
3584
|
B.R. Singh Hospital, Kolkata
|
3589
|
3589
|
Batra Hospital, Delhi
|
3486
|
3796
|
Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh
|
3856
|
3856
|
Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore
|
3914
|
3921
|
Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi
|
4037
|
4037
|
Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune
|
3463
|
4124
|
Jehangir Hospital, Pune
|
4170
|
4170
|
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata
|
4209
|
4306
|
Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai
|
4281
|
4332
|
Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi
|
4361
|
4361
|
Shree Mahavir Super Specialty Hospital, Surat
|
4446
|
4446
|
Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai
|
4055
|
4572
|
Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha
|
4655
|
4655
|
Jupiter Hospital, Thane
|
4728
|
4728
|
Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai
|
4789
|
4831
|
Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Sonepat
|
4942
|
4992
|
Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai
|
5104
|
5104
|
Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi
|
5087
|
5147
|
Apollo Hospital, Chennai
|
5184
|
5184
|
G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital, Coimbatore
|
5194
|
5194
|
Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram
|
5059
|
5237
|
Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Kolkata
|
5022
|
5244
|
S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai
|
5267
|
5267
|
Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Road
|
5288
|
5288
|
Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur
|
5326
|
5326
|
St. Martha's Hospital, Bangalore
|
5335
|
5353
|
Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi
|
5395
|
5395
|
Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata
|
5404
|
5404
NBEMS General Medicine: Previous Year Rank Movement
Considering the rank movement between Rounds 2 and 3 for DNB General Medicine, it can be observed that colleges are displaying relaxation wherein the closing ranks have moved outside to allow for lower general rank candidates.
For example, Apollo Hospital, Chennai has increased by +1,838 ranks while Bangalore Baptist Hospital has moved up by +1,025 ranks. Regardless, there are certain select institutions such as Lourdes Hospital, Kochi (-1,540 rank change) and K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai (-271 rank change), which fall into the other category of trend, i.e., tighter trend where the closing ranks have tightened due to the quicker filling of seats in Round 3 as well as the more meritorious candidates joining.
|
Institute
|
R2 Closing Rank
|
R3 Closing Rank
|
R2→R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi
|
1,427
|
1,917
|
+490
|
Relaxation
|
Holy Family Hospital, Delhi
|
2,503
|
2,350
|
-153
|
Tighter
|
Lourdes Hospital, Kochi
|
3,911
|
2,371
|
-1,540
|
Tighter
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune
|
1,828
|
2,701
|
+873
|
Relaxation
|
Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
2,832
|
3,171
|
+339
|
Relaxation
|
Manipal Hospital, Bangalore
|
3,102
|
3,302
|
+200
|
Relaxation
|
Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai
|
3,364
|
3,429
|
+65
|
Relaxation
|
K.J. Somaiya Medical College, Mumbai
|
3,719
|
3,448
|
-271
|
Tighter
|
Gujarat Research and Medical Institute, Ahmedabad
|
3,586
|
3,550
|
-36
|
Tighter
|
B.R. Singh Hospital, Kolkata
|
3,378
|
3,589
|
+211
|
Relaxation
|
Batra Hospital, Delhi
|
3,751
|
3,796
|
+45
|
Relaxation
|
Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bangalore
|
2,896
|
3,921
|
+1,025
|
Relaxation
|
Lisie Medical Institution, Kochi
|
3,786
|
4,037
|
+251
|
Relaxation
|
Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune
|
3,448
|
4,124
|
+676
|
Relaxation
|
Jehangir Hospital, Pune
|
4,031
|
4,170
|
+139
|
Relaxation
|
Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata
|
3,966
|
4,306
|
+340
|
Relaxation
|
Dr. B. Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai
|
3,808
|
4,332
|
+524
|
Relaxation
|
Apollo Hospital, Chennai
|
3,346
|
5,184
|
+1,838
|
Relaxation
As per the data, the rank between the second and third rounds of DNB General Medicine counseling highlights the change in preferences of the students as well as the available seats. It is responsible for the varied results in the counseling. For example, institutions like Apollo Hospital, Chennai (+1,838) and Bangalore Baptist Hospital (+1,025) saw huge rank relaxations for students who applied for them in this counseling. On the other hand, the competitive institutions like Lourdes Hospital, Kochi (-1,540) observed a reverse trend as students disallowed others by taking seats at these places during the earlier rounds.
Read More| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
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