The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new feature where subscribers can track numerous things through its WhatsApp service. This covers provident fund balance, passbook details and the latest 5 transactions directly on their WhatsApp.

The development took place in November 2026 when Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the service during the Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi. The primary objective is to make PF-related services easier and push for digital accessibility.

What s the New EPFO WhatsApp Service?

The new EPFO WhatsApp service will allow users to access information about their PF accounts through their WhatsApp number. Earlier, users had to visit the EPFO website or use other digital platforms to access these details. Now, they will get this facility directly on their phones through WhatsApp.