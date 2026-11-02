EPFO WhatsApp Service: How to Check PF Balance, Passbook and Latest 5 Transactions; Step-by-Step Procedure
A new WhatsApp service has been launched by EPFO, allowing subscribers to check their PF balance, passbook details and latest 5 transactions. Check how to access these services through WhatsApp step by step.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new feature where subscribers can track numerous things through its WhatsApp service. This covers provident fund balance, passbook details and the latest 5 transactions directly on their WhatsApp.
The development took place in November 2026 when Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the service during the Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi. The primary objective is to make PF-related services easier and push for digital accessibility.
What s the New EPFO WhatsApp Service?
The new EPFO WhatsApp service will allow users to access information about their PF accounts through their WhatsApp number. Earlier, users had to visit the EPFO website or use other digital platforms to access these details. Now, they will get this facility directly on their phones through WhatsApp.
Below is the list of services that can be accessed:
-
PF balance
-
Passbook details
-
Latest 5 transactions
-
PMVBRY-related assistance
How to Check PF Balance and Other Details Through WhatsApp?
Subscribers can check their PF balance, access passbook details and view their latest 5 transactions through WhatsApp by following these steps:
-
Save EPFO's WhatsApp number +91 8796441800 on your mobile phone. Alternatively, directly copy the number and paste it into WhatsApp. The EPFO service account will appear.
-
Open the EPFO account and send a 'Hi' message to start the conversation.
-
Select the language in which you want to operate.
-
Select the option you want to continue with.
-
An OTP will be sent by the chatbot to your registered mobile number. Enter that OTP to complete the verification process.
-
Your UAN details will appear on the WhatsApp chat.
-
Select the relevant option, and all the required details will then appear directly in your WhatsApp conversation.
What Is the Automatic Settlement Facility for Inoperative PF Accounts?
Apart from the WhatsApp service, EPFO has also introduced an automatic settlement facility for inoperative PF accounts. Under this initiative, PF accounts that have not received any contributions for 3 years due to various reasons and meet the prescribed conditions will be considered for automatic settlement.
Under this facility, Aadhaar-verified inoperative PF accounts holding balances of up to Rs 1,000 will be settled without requiring subscribers to file individual claims. The settlement will take place after the required identity and bank account verification. According to the Labour Ministry, around 1 lakh accounts involving approximately Rs 5 crore are expected to benefit.
Also Read -5 Big Changes From November 1, 2026: From Delhi Pollution Rules to New Banking Fees, List Of Things To Keep In Mind Ahead Of The New Month
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com