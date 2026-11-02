Key Points UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 released on Nov 2, 2026, for Oct 25, 30 & Nov 1 exams.

Candidates can download the answer key from upsssc.gov.in to estimate scores.

Objections to the provisional answer key can be raised online by Nov 8, 2026.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UP PET Answer Key 2026 on November 2, 2026, for the Preliminary Eligibility Test held in 25th, 30th October & 1st November 2026. Lakhs of candidates appeared in the exam, and they are now waiting to check their answers. The answer key is available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the PDF, match it with their response sheet, and estimate their score. If any answer looks wrong, they can raise an objection within the given time. Check this article for the direct link, important dates, steps to download, the marking scheme, and the objection process. Official UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 OUT UPSSSC has released the UP PET Answer Key 2026 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test can now download the PDF and check their answers. To get the key, visit the website, open the answer key notice, and download the file. Compare it with your response sheet to estimate your score. Remember that a wrong answer costs 0.25 marks. If you find any error, you can raise an objection online by November 8, 2026.

UP PET Provisional Answer Key 2026 Download Link UP PET Answer Key 2026 is now available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the PET examination held on 25, 30 October and 1 November, 2026 can now check and download their Shift-wise merit list PDF from the direct link given below: UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 Shift-Wise Official Answer Key PDF 25th October 1st Shift Check Here 25th October 2nd Shift Check Here 30th October 1st Shift Check Here 30th October 2nd Shift Check Here 1st November 1st Shift Check Here 1st November 2nd Shift Check Here Steps to Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key (Master Set) 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UPSSSC PET Answer key 2026: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

On the home page, look for the "UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026" notice and click on it.

A new window will open with the answer key PDF.

Check the answer key for your exam date and shift.

Download the PDF and save a printout for future reference.

UP PET Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme Before checking the answer key, candidates should understand how the exam is marked. The marking scheme decides your final score, so it helps you estimate your result correctly. Here is how marks are awarded in the UPSSSC PET. Each question carries 1 mark. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks are deducted as negative marking. Questions left unattempted get no marks and no deduction. How to Calculate Score Using UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 Candidates can calculate their score at home by matching their marked answers with the provisional answer key. Download the answer key PDF for your exam date and shift.

Match each of your marked answers with the key.

Count the total number of correct answers and multiply by 1.

Count the total number of wrong answers and multiply by 0.25.

Subtract the negative marks from the positive marks to get your final score.

Formula: Final Score = (Correct Answers × 1) − (Wrong Answers × 0.25) Unattempted questions carry no marks and no deduction. For example, if a candidate gets 70 answers right and 20 wrong, the score will be 70 − 5 = 65 marks. How to Challenge UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 After the provisional answer key is released, the UPSSSC usually gives candidates time till November 8, 2026, to challenge any answer they think is wrong. Check the steps below to challenge UP PET Answer Key 2026: Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Open the "UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026" notice and click on the objection link, usually named "Objections for PET Answer Key 2026".

Log in with your registration number and date of birth.

Select the question number you want to challenge.

Choose the answer you think is correct and add a short explanation.

Upload supporting proof, such as a textbook page or an official source, if asked.

Submit the objection and save a copy for your records.