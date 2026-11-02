UP PET Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Shift 1 & 2 Master SET PDF at upsssc.gov.in
UP PET Answer Key 2026 OUT: UPSSSC has released the UP PET Answer Key 2026 at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can now download the PDF, compare it with their response sheet, and estimate their score. Objections to any wrong answer can be raised online by November 8, 2026.
Key Points
- UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 released on Nov 2, 2026, for Oct 25, 30 & Nov 1 exams.
- Candidates can download the answer key from upsssc.gov.in to estimate scores.
- Objections to the provisional answer key can be raised online by Nov 8, 2026.
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the UP PET Answer Key 2026 on November 2, 2026, for the Preliminary Eligibility Test held in 25th, 30th October & 1st November 2026. Lakhs of candidates appeared in the exam, and they are now waiting to check their answers. The answer key is available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the PDF, match it with their response sheet, and estimate their score. If any answer looks wrong, they can raise an objection within the given time. Check this article for the direct link, important dates, steps to download, the marking scheme, and the objection process.
Official UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 OUT
UPSSSC has released the UP PET Answer Key 2026 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test can now download the PDF and check their answers. To get the key, visit the website, open the answer key notice, and download the file. Compare it with your response sheet to estimate your score. Remember that a wrong answer costs 0.25 marks. If you find any error, you can raise an objection online by November 8, 2026.
UP PET Provisional Answer Key 2026 Download Link
UP PET Answer Key 2026 is now available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the PET examination held on 25, 30 October and 1 November, 2026 can now check and download their Shift-wise merit list PDF from the direct link given below:
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UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 Shift-Wise
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Official Answer Key PDF
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25th October 1st Shift
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25th October 2nd Shift
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30th October 1st Shift
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30th October 2nd Shift
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1st November 1st Shift
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1st November 2nd Shift
Steps to Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key (Master Set) 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UPSSSC PET Answer key 2026:
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the home page, look for the "UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026" notice and click on it.
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A new window will open with the answer key PDF.
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Check the answer key for your exam date and shift.
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Download the PDF and save a printout for future reference.
UP PET Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme
Before checking the answer key, candidates should understand how the exam is marked. The marking scheme decides your final score, so it helps you estimate your result correctly. Here is how marks are awarded in the UPSSSC PET. Each question carries 1 mark. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks are deducted as negative marking. Questions left unattempted get no marks and no deduction.
How to Calculate Score Using UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026
Candidates can calculate their score at home by matching their marked answers with the provisional answer key.
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Download the answer key PDF for your exam date and shift.
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Match each of your marked answers with the key.
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Count the total number of correct answers and multiply by 1.
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Count the total number of wrong answers and multiply by 0.25.
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Subtract the negative marks from the positive marks to get your final score.
Formula: Final Score = (Correct Answers × 1) − (Wrong Answers × 0.25)
Unattempted questions carry no marks and no deduction. For example, if a candidate gets 70 answers right and 20 wrong, the score will be 70 − 5 = 65 marks.
How to Challenge UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026
After the provisional answer key is released, the UPSSSC usually gives candidates time till November 8, 2026, to challenge any answer they think is wrong. Check the steps below to challenge UP PET Answer Key 2026:
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Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
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Open the "UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026" notice and click on the objection link, usually named "Objections for PET Answer Key 2026".
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Log in with your registration number and date of birth.
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Select the question number you want to challenge.
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Choose the answer you think is correct and add a short explanation.
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Upload supporting proof, such as a textbook page or an official source, if asked.
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Submit the objection and save a copy for your records.
Candidates should raise objections only when they are sure, and keep proof ready, because the commission may or may not accept a challenge. All objections are reviewed by experts before the final answer key is released, and the final key is the one used to prepare the result.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com