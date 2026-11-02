Is Delhi Allowed to Burst Firecrackers on Diwali 2026? Check Supreme Court's Latest Order, Timings and Rules

Delhi Diwali Firecracker Rules 2026: The Supreme Court of India has taken a significant stance on the use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during the festive season of Diwali 2026 in a Delhi Diwali Firecracker Rules 2026. It has allowed individuals to set off approved green firecrackers for a short time on November 7 and 8, 2026. The Court has, however, set aside certain days for the crackers to be burst in the mornings and evenings, but not during the day. The decision has come before the celebration of Diwali this year, which is on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The Court has also banned sale and use of traditional firecrackers to reduce air pollution in the national capital. Are Firecrackers Allowed in Delhi on Diwali 2026? Yes, the Supreme Court has temporarily allowed the bursting of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, 2026. However, this permission comes with specific conditions.

According to the latest reports, people can burst approved green crackers during the following time slots: Date Morning Timing Evening Timing November 7, 2026 6 AM to 7 AM 8 PM to 10 PM November 8, 2026 6 AM to 7 AM 8 PM to 10 PM It means that people will get only three hours each day to burst permitted firecrackers: one hour in the morning and two hours in the evening. The Supreme Court has also clarified that the complete ban on firecrackers will return from November 9, 2026. Which Firecrackers Are Allowed in Delhi-NCR? The Supreme Court has permitted only approved green firecrackers certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). The use of green crackers will decrease pollution and emission by traditional firecrackers. They are not, however, completely pollution-free.

The Court has also prohibited the use of firecrackers containing barium and those that are not approved by CSIR-NEERI. Firecrackers joined in series, commonly known as ladis or garlands, are also not permitted. Where Is Bursting Firecrackers Prohibited? Even during the permitted hours, people cannot burst firecrackers everywhere in Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court has banned fireworks in the vicinity of 300-metre distances of the following places: Hospitals and nursing homes.

Primary and district health centres.

Old-age homes.

Educational institutions.

Notified silence zones. These places will be designated as No-Cracker Zones as per the Protection of the patients, children, elderly and others who may be adversely affected by noise and air pollution. When Can People Buy Green Firecrackers in Delhi?

The Court had granted the manufacturing of approved green crackers to manufacturers till November 2 to 6, 2026, who are holding valid CSIR-NEERI and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) certifications. They will be sold only in designated areas via authorised traders. There is no sale of firecrackers on the Internet. The Court has also asked authorities to look for QR codes on the sealed boxes of firecrackers to ensure that they are genuine and that traditional crackers are not being sold as green crackers. Why Has the Supreme Court Allowed Green Crackers? Delhi experiences serious air pollution, particularly during the winter months. Firecrackers can increase particulate pollution and worsen air quality during this period. The Supreme Court has attempted to balance people's festival celebrations with public health and environmental protection.

The temporary permission allows people to celebrate Diwali with approved green crackers while maintaining restrictions on their timing, sale and location. Key GK Facts About Delhi Diwali Firecracker Rules 2026 Aspects Details Which court issued the latest order? Supreme Court of India When was the latest decision reported? November 2, 2026 When is Diwali in 2026? November 8, 2026 Which crackers are allowed? Certified green crackers Morning bursting time? 6 AM to 7 AM Evening bursting time? 8 PM to 10 PM For how many days are crackers allowed? November 7 and 8 When will the complete ban return? November 9, 2026 Which organisation certifies green crackers? CSIR-NEERI What is the restricted distance around hospitals? 300 metres