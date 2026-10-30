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DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 18:34 IST

DNB NEET PG Round 1 counselling is underway and can be checked on  Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) official portal. Candidates for DNB/NBEMS Family Medicine 2026 can check previous year's Round 2 and 3 closing ranks for admission possibilities during the upcoming rounds. This analysis helps understand rank movement, offering guidance for upcoming counselling rounds.

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Admission to DNB (Diplomate of National Board) and NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) in Family Medicine program, candidates must check the counselling details released by the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). While the Round 1 counselling is ongoing, candidates can check previous year Round 2 and 3 closing rank to interpret admission options in upcoming rounds. Last year, the Round 2 admission ranged between 32744 to 59409 ranks (general category). While Round 3 ranged between 41801 to 720276 rank. 

Understanding the rank movement during the process could result in getting a seat or missing it altogether. Because such courses are distributed over popular hospitals, private trusts, and approved medical colleges in India, the competition for seats may differ. This analysis of trends in closing ranks movement in previous years of counselling help understand the process of closing ranks. Check the Round 2 and Round 3 opening and closing ranks to analyse the options for 2026 admissions in different colleges. 

Check| NEET PG 2026 Qualifying Cut off Drops In The Past 6 Years: What NBEMS Data Reveals

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank 

The closing ranks of Round 2 DNB in Family Medicine of NBEMS vary between competitive entry rank of 32744 to 59409 in the case of general category students. While there are some high-profile trust and corporate hospitals (like Medical Trust Hospital and P D Hinduja) where the closure happens at stricter ranks, regional and district hospitals tend to see higher closing rank limits. Thus, it provides a wide range of options to those aspiring for clinical training at lower rank levels.

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Medical Trust Hospital, Cochin, Kerala

32744

32744

Asarfi Hospital, Dhanbad, Jharkhand

36223

37829

Ahalia Diabetes Hospital, Kerala

37517

37517

Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh

38562

38562

Bombay Hospital, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

38679

43096

Bombay Hospital and Institute of Medical Sciences, Mumbai, Maharashtra

41456

41456

Basel Mission CSI Hospital, Gadag, Karnataka

41801

41801

P D Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra

43104

43104

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

44411

44411

Vadamalayan Hospital, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

44517

44517

Bansal Hospital, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

44809

44809

District Hospital, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh

44854

44854

Anand Rishiji Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

45575

45575

Central Super Speciality Hospital, Bihar

46488

46488

Trustwell Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, Karnataka

47207

47207

Gheesibai Memorial Mittal Hospital and Research Centre, Ajmer, Rajasthan

47252

47252

Government Medical College, Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir

49683

54366

St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi

49830

49830

Area Hospital, Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh

50169

50169

Autonomous State Medical College and Allied Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Memorial Hospital, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh

50670

51006

Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Ludhiana, Punjab

50705

51023

M.R.A. Medical College, Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

50841

50927

Sumitra Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

50987

53239

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Alwar, Rajasthan

51107

51107

Pushpanjali Hospital and Research Centre, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

51474

51474

Government Medical College, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

52349

52349

Marwari Hospitals, Guwahati, Assam

52958

57132

Popular Medicare, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

53336

53336

Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Howrah, West Bengal

53829

57104

Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

54388

54388

District Hospital, Dholpur, Rajasthan

55020

55020

Government District Civil Hospital, Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan

55502

55502

District Hospital, Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir

56004

56004

Central Hospital, Dhanbad, Jharkhand

56550

56550

Government Medical College, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir

57105

57105

General Hospital, Karauli, Rajasthan

57624

57821

Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari, Chhattisgarh

57893

57893

Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital and Research Center, Hojai, Assam

59090

59331

ILS Hospitals, Agartala, Tripura

59409

59409

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank 

In Round 3, the ending rankings for the NBEMS Diploma in Family Medicine go up considerably, commencing at an admission level of approximately 41,801 and reaching up to 72,076 for General category applicants. This movement shows a definite decrease in cutoffs compared to Round 2, allowing hopeful students having lower ranks to find seats in government hospitals, area trusts, and private medical institutions.

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

K C General Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka

41801

41801

Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

44945

44945

Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh

46132

46132

Government Medical College Alibag Raigad District Hospital, Maharashtra

46553

46703

Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka

49849

49849

Bombay Hospital, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

44854

51023

Anand Rishiji Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

51107

51107

Vadamalayan Hospital, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

51446

51446

Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari, Chhattisgarh

51600

51600

Erode Medical Centre, Tamil Nadu

50169

52035

Maharaja Suhel Dev Medical College and Mahrishi Balark Hospital, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh

52719

52719

Felix Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

53336

53336

Trustwell Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, Karnataka

53627

53627

Asian Vivekanand Super Speciality Hospital, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

56318

56318

Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir, Odisha

57104

57104

Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Kolkata, West Bengal

57263

57263

Gheesibai Memorial Mittal Hospital and Research Centre, Ajmer, Rajasthan

58296

58296

Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Howrah, West Bengal

58556

58556

Lala Harbhagwan Das Memorial and Dr Prem Hospital, Panipat, Haryana

58753

58753

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Alwar, Rajasthan

57624

59221

Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

58622

60445

District Hospital, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh

62359

62359

General Hospital, Karauli, Rajasthan

63161

64307

Associated Hospital Government Medical College, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir

65090

65090

Popular Medicare, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

65900

65900

Pushpanjali Hospital and Research Centre, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

64225

65910

Central Hospital, Dhanbad, Jharkhand

66685

66685

Government District Hospital, Bundi, Rajasthan

66707

66707

Government District Civil Hospital, Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan

64605

66837

District Hospital, Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir

67047

67047

Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir

63782

67123

Government Medical College, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir

57893

67236

Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital and Research Center, Hojai, Assam

67859

68465

IGM Hospital, Agartala, Tripura

70493

70493

ILS Hospitals, Agartala, Tripura

71349

72076

NEET PG 202: Round 2 to Round 3 Rank Movement (General Category)

Moving from the second round to the third round in NBEMS Diploma in Family Medicine indicates a gradual shift in the competition level. With the cutoff seeing a drop between 5,000 and more than 17,000 ranks across the majority of institutions. The increase in the ranks shows the number of seats available and a reduction in competition in the later rounds. It makes it easy for lower-ranked candidates from the General category to get the desired seat in both corporate hospitals along with district hospitals or other district centers (as seen in the case of District Hospital Ratlam where approximately 17,505 ranks increased).

College Name

R2 Closing Rank

R3 Closing Rank

R2→R3 Movement

Trend

Bombay Hospital, Indore

43096

51023

+7,927

Relaxation

Anand Rishiji Hospital, Ahmednagar

45575

51107

+5,532

Relaxation

Vadamalayan Hospital, Madurai

44517

51446

+6,929

Relaxation

Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari

57893

51600

-6293

Tighter

Trustwell Hospitals, Bangalore

47207

53627

+6,420

Relaxation

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Alwar

51107

59221

+8,114

Relaxation

Government Medical College, Udhampur

57105

67236

+10,131

Relaxation

Gheesibai Memorial Mittal Hospital, Ajmer

47252

58296

+11,044

Relaxation

Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Howrah

57104

58556

+1,452

Relaxation

Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

54388

60445

+6,057

Relaxation

District Hospital, Ratlam

44854

62359

+17,505

Relaxation

General Hospital, Karauli

57821

64307

+6,486

Relaxation

Pushpanjali Hospital and Research Centre, Agra

51474

65910

+14,436

Relaxation

Government District Civil Hospital, Sri Ganganagar

55502

66837

+11,335

Relaxation

Popular Medicare, Varanasi

53336

65900

+12,564

Relaxation

Central Hospital, Dhanbad

56550

66685

+10,135

Relaxation

District Hospital, Kulgam

56004

67047

+11,043

Relaxation

Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital, Hojai

59331

68465

+9,134

Relaxation

ILS Hospitals, Agartala

59409

72076

+12,667

Relaxation

Rank Movement Summary

To conclude the previous year trends, there are total 19 institutes taking admission in Family Medicine in NBEMS and DNB. A total of 18 institutes are offering relaxed opening and closing ranks, while one college an Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari is offering strict cutoff, allowing strict competition for course admission. 

Parameter

Result

Total Common Institutes

19

Institutes with Relaxation

18

Institutes with Tighter Cutoff

1

Highest Relaxation

17505

Highest Closing Rank in R3

72076

Read More| MP NEET PG General Surgery Fees 2026: Check Government and Private College Comparison Here

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 30, 2026, 18:34 IST
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