DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Admission to DNB (Diplomate of National Board) and NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) in Family Medicine program, candidates must check the counselling details released by the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). While the Round 1 counselling is ongoing, candidates can check previous year Round 2 and 3 closing rank to interpret admission options in upcoming rounds. Last year, the Round 2 admission ranged between 32744 to 59409 ranks (general category). While Round 3 ranged between 41801 to 720276 rank. Understanding the rank movement during the process could result in getting a seat or missing it altogether. Because such courses are distributed over popular hospitals, private trusts, and approved medical colleges in India, the competition for seats may differ. This analysis of trends in closing ranks movement in previous years of counselling help understand the process of closing ranks. Check the Round 2 and Round 3 opening and closing ranks to analyse the options for 2026 admissions in different colleges.

Check| NEET PG 2026 Qualifying Cut off Drops In The Past 6 Years: What NBEMS Data Reveals DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank The closing ranks of Round 2 DNB in Family Medicine of NBEMS vary between competitive entry rank of 32744 to 59409 in the case of general category students. While there are some high-profile trust and corporate hospitals (like Medical Trust Hospital and P D Hinduja) where the closure happens at stricter ranks, regional and district hospitals tend to see higher closing rank limits. Thus, it provides a wide range of options to those aspiring for clinical training at lower rank levels. Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Medical Trust Hospital, Cochin, Kerala 32744 32744 Asarfi Hospital, Dhanbad, Jharkhand 36223 37829 Ahalia Diabetes Hospital, Kerala 37517 37517 Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh 38562 38562 Bombay Hospital, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 38679 43096 Bombay Hospital and Institute of Medical Sciences, Mumbai, Maharashtra 41456 41456 Basel Mission CSI Hospital, Gadag, Karnataka 41801 41801 P D Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra 43104 43104 Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 44411 44411 Vadamalayan Hospital, Madurai, Tamil Nadu 44517 44517 Bansal Hospital, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 44809 44809 District Hospital, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh 44854 44854 Anand Rishiji Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra 45575 45575 Central Super Speciality Hospital, Bihar 46488 46488 Trustwell Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, Karnataka 47207 47207 Gheesibai Memorial Mittal Hospital and Research Centre, Ajmer, Rajasthan 47252 47252 Government Medical College, Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir 49683 54366 St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi 49830 49830 Area Hospital, Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh 50169 50169 Autonomous State Medical College and Allied Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Memorial Hospital, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh 50670 51006 Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Ludhiana, Punjab 50705 51023 M.R.A. Medical College, Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh 50841 50927 Sumitra Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 50987 53239 Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Alwar, Rajasthan 51107 51107 Pushpanjali Hospital and Research Centre, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 51474 51474 Government Medical College, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir 52349 52349 Marwari Hospitals, Guwahati, Assam 52958 57132 Popular Medicare, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 53336 53336 Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Howrah, West Bengal 53829 57104 Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu 54388 54388 District Hospital, Dholpur, Rajasthan 55020 55020 Government District Civil Hospital, Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan 55502 55502 District Hospital, Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir 56004 56004 Central Hospital, Dhanbad, Jharkhand 56550 56550 Government Medical College, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir 57105 57105 General Hospital, Karauli, Rajasthan 57624 57821 Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari, Chhattisgarh 57893 57893 Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital and Research Center, Hojai, Assam 59090 59331 ILS Hospitals, Agartala, Tripura 59409 59409

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank In Round 3, the ending rankings for the NBEMS Diploma in Family Medicine go up considerably, commencing at an admission level of approximately 41,801 and reaching up to 72,076 for General category applicants. This movement shows a definite decrease in cutoffs compared to Round 2, allowing hopeful students having lower ranks to find seats in government hospitals, area trusts, and private medical institutions. Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank K C General Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka 41801 41801 Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir 44945 44945 Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh 46132 46132 Government Medical College Alibag Raigad District Hospital, Maharashtra 46553 46703 Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka 49849 49849 Bombay Hospital, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 44854 51023 Anand Rishiji Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra 51107 51107 Vadamalayan Hospital, Madurai, Tamil Nadu 51446 51446 Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari, Chhattisgarh 51600 51600 Erode Medical Centre, Tamil Nadu 50169 52035 Maharaja Suhel Dev Medical College and Mahrishi Balark Hospital, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh 52719 52719 Felix Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 53336 53336 Trustwell Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, Karnataka 53627 53627 Asian Vivekanand Super Speciality Hospital, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh 56318 56318 Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir, Odisha 57104 57104 Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Kolkata, West Bengal 57263 57263 Gheesibai Memorial Mittal Hospital and Research Centre, Ajmer, Rajasthan 58296 58296 Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Howrah, West Bengal 58556 58556 Lala Harbhagwan Das Memorial and Dr Prem Hospital, Panipat, Haryana 58753 58753 Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Alwar, Rajasthan 57624 59221 Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu 58622 60445 District Hospital, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh 62359 62359 General Hospital, Karauli, Rajasthan 63161 64307 Associated Hospital Government Medical College, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir 65090 65090 Popular Medicare, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 65900 65900 Pushpanjali Hospital and Research Centre, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 64225 65910 Central Hospital, Dhanbad, Jharkhand 66685 66685 Government District Hospital, Bundi, Rajasthan 66707 66707 Government District Civil Hospital, Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan 64605 66837 District Hospital, Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir 67047 67047 Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir 63782 67123 Government Medical College, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir 57893 67236 Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital and Research Center, Hojai, Assam 67859 68465 IGM Hospital, Agartala, Tripura 70493 70493 ILS Hospitals, Agartala, Tripura 71349 72076

NEET PG 202: Round 2 to Round 3 Rank Movement (General Category) Moving from the second round to the third round in NBEMS Diploma in Family Medicine indicates a gradual shift in the competition level. With the cutoff seeing a drop between 5,000 and more than 17,000 ranks across the majority of institutions. The increase in the ranks shows the number of seats available and a reduction in competition in the later rounds. It makes it easy for lower-ranked candidates from the General category to get the desired seat in both corporate hospitals along with district hospitals or other district centers (as seen in the case of District Hospital Ratlam where approximately 17,505 ranks increased). College Name R2 Closing Rank R3 Closing Rank R2→R3 Movement Trend Bombay Hospital, Indore 43096 51023 +7,927 Relaxation Anand Rishiji Hospital, Ahmednagar 45575 51107 +5,532 Relaxation Vadamalayan Hospital, Madurai 44517 51446 +6,929 Relaxation Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari 57893 51600 -6293 Tighter Trustwell Hospitals, Bangalore 47207 53627 +6,420 Relaxation Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Alwar 51107 59221 +8,114 Relaxation Government Medical College, Udhampur 57105 67236 +10,131 Relaxation Gheesibai Memorial Mittal Hospital, Ajmer 47252 58296 +11,044 Relaxation Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Howrah 57104 58556 +1,452 Relaxation Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu 54388 60445 +6,057 Relaxation District Hospital, Ratlam 44854 62359 +17,505 Relaxation General Hospital, Karauli 57821 64307 +6,486 Relaxation Pushpanjali Hospital and Research Centre, Agra 51474 65910 +14,436 Relaxation Government District Civil Hospital, Sri Ganganagar 55502 66837 +11,335 Relaxation Popular Medicare, Varanasi 53336 65900 +12,564 Relaxation Central Hospital, Dhanbad 56550 66685 +10,135 Relaxation District Hospital, Kulgam 56004 67047 +11,043 Relaxation Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital, Hojai 59331 68465 +9,134 Relaxation ILS Hospitals, Agartala 59409 72076 +12,667 Relaxation