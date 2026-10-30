DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
DNB NEET PG Round 1 counselling is underway and can be checked on Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) official portal. Candidates for DNB/NBEMS Family Medicine 2026 can check previous year's Round 2 and 3 closing ranks for admission possibilities during the upcoming rounds. This analysis helps understand rank movement, offering guidance for upcoming counselling rounds.
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Admission to DNB (Diplomate of National Board) and NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) in Family Medicine program, candidates must check the counselling details released by the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). While the Round 1 counselling is ongoing, candidates can check previous year Round 2 and 3 closing rank to interpret admission options in upcoming rounds. Last year, the Round 2 admission ranged between 32744 to 59409 ranks (general category). While Round 3 ranged between 41801 to 720276 rank.
Understanding the rank movement during the process could result in getting a seat or missing it altogether. Because such courses are distributed over popular hospitals, private trusts, and approved medical colleges in India, the competition for seats may differ. This analysis of trends in closing ranks movement in previous years of counselling help understand the process of closing ranks. Check the Round 2 and Round 3 opening and closing ranks to analyse the options for 2026 admissions in different colleges.
Check| NEET PG 2026 Qualifying Cut off Drops In The Past 6 Years: What NBEMS Data Reveals
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
The closing ranks of Round 2 DNB in Family Medicine of NBEMS vary between competitive entry rank of 32744 to 59409 in the case of general category students. While there are some high-profile trust and corporate hospitals (like Medical Trust Hospital and P D Hinduja) where the closure happens at stricter ranks, regional and district hospitals tend to see higher closing rank limits. Thus, it provides a wide range of options to those aspiring for clinical training at lower rank levels.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Medical Trust Hospital, Cochin, Kerala
|
32744
|
32744
|
Asarfi Hospital, Dhanbad, Jharkhand
|
36223
|
37829
|
Ahalia Diabetes Hospital, Kerala
|
37517
|
37517
|
Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh
|
38562
|
38562
|
Bombay Hospital, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|
38679
|
43096
|
Bombay Hospital and Institute of Medical Sciences, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
41456
|
41456
|
Basel Mission CSI Hospital, Gadag, Karnataka
|
41801
|
41801
|
P D Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
43104
|
43104
|
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|
44411
|
44411
|
Vadamalayan Hospital, Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|
44517
|
44517
|
Bansal Hospital, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
|
44809
|
44809
|
District Hospital, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
|
44854
|
44854
|
Anand Rishiji Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
|
45575
|
45575
|
Central Super Speciality Hospital, Bihar
|
46488
|
46488
|
Trustwell Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, Karnataka
|
47207
|
47207
|
Gheesibai Memorial Mittal Hospital and Research Centre, Ajmer, Rajasthan
|
47252
|
47252
|
Government Medical College, Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir
|
49683
|
54366
|
St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi
|
49830
|
49830
|
Area Hospital, Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh
|
50169
|
50169
|
Autonomous State Medical College and Allied Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Memorial Hospital, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh
|
50670
|
51006
|
Satguru Partap Singh Hospital, Ludhiana, Punjab
|
50705
|
51023
|
M.R.A. Medical College, Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
|
50841
|
50927
|
Sumitra Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
|
50987
|
53239
|
Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Alwar, Rajasthan
|
51107
|
51107
|
Pushpanjali Hospital and Research Centre, Agra, Uttar Pradesh
|
51474
|
51474
|
Government Medical College, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
|
52349
|
52349
|
Marwari Hospitals, Guwahati, Assam
|
52958
|
57132
|
Popular Medicare, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
|
53336
|
53336
|
Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Howrah, West Bengal
|
53829
|
57104
|
Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
|
54388
|
54388
|
District Hospital, Dholpur, Rajasthan
|
55020
|
55020
|
Government District Civil Hospital, Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan
|
55502
|
55502
|
District Hospital, Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir
|
56004
|
56004
|
Central Hospital, Dhanbad, Jharkhand
|
56550
|
56550
|
Government Medical College, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir
|
57105
|
57105
|
General Hospital, Karauli, Rajasthan
|
57624
|
57821
|
Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari, Chhattisgarh
|
57893
|
57893
|
Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital and Research Center, Hojai, Assam
|
59090
|
59331
|
ILS Hospitals, Agartala, Tripura
|
59409
|
59409
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
In Round 3, the ending rankings for the NBEMS Diploma in Family Medicine go up considerably, commencing at an admission level of approximately 41,801 and reaching up to 72,076 for General category applicants. This movement shows a definite decrease in cutoffs compared to Round 2, allowing hopeful students having lower ranks to find seats in government hospitals, area trusts, and private medical institutions.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
K C General Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka
|
41801
|
41801
|
Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
|
44945
|
44945
|
Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh
|
46132
|
46132
|
Government Medical College Alibag Raigad District Hospital, Maharashtra
|
46553
|
46703
|
Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka
|
49849
|
49849
|
Bombay Hospital, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|
44854
|
51023
|
Anand Rishiji Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
|
51107
|
51107
|
Vadamalayan Hospital, Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|
51446
|
51446
|
Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari, Chhattisgarh
|
51600
|
51600
|
Erode Medical Centre, Tamil Nadu
|
50169
|
52035
|
Maharaja Suhel Dev Medical College and Mahrishi Balark Hospital, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh
|
52719
|
52719
|
Felix Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
|
53336
|
53336
|
Trustwell Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, Karnataka
|
53627
|
53627
|
Asian Vivekanand Super Speciality Hospital, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh
|
56318
|
56318
|
Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir, Odisha
|
57104
|
57104
|
Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Kolkata, West Bengal
|
57263
|
57263
|
Gheesibai Memorial Mittal Hospital and Research Centre, Ajmer, Rajasthan
|
58296
|
58296
|
Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Howrah, West Bengal
|
58556
|
58556
|
Lala Harbhagwan Das Memorial and Dr Prem Hospital, Panipat, Haryana
|
58753
|
58753
|
Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Alwar, Rajasthan
|
57624
|
59221
|
Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
|
58622
|
60445
|
District Hospital, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
|
62359
|
62359
|
General Hospital, Karauli, Rajasthan
|
63161
|
64307
|
Associated Hospital Government Medical College, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir
|
65090
|
65090
|
Popular Medicare, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
|
65900
|
65900
|
Pushpanjali Hospital and Research Centre, Agra, Uttar Pradesh
|
64225
|
65910
|
Central Hospital, Dhanbad, Jharkhand
|
66685
|
66685
|
Government District Hospital, Bundi, Rajasthan
|
66707
|
66707
|
Government District Civil Hospital, Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan
|
64605
|
66837
|
District Hospital, Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir
|
67047
|
67047
|
Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir
|
63782
|
67123
|
Government Medical College, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir
|
57893
|
67236
|
Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital and Research Center, Hojai, Assam
|
67859
|
68465
|
IGM Hospital, Agartala, Tripura
|
70493
|
70493
|
ILS Hospitals, Agartala, Tripura
|
71349
|
72076
NEET PG 202: Round 2 to Round 3 Rank Movement (General Category)
Moving from the second round to the third round in NBEMS Diploma in Family Medicine indicates a gradual shift in the competition level. With the cutoff seeing a drop between 5,000 and more than 17,000 ranks across the majority of institutions. The increase in the ranks shows the number of seats available and a reduction in competition in the later rounds. It makes it easy for lower-ranked candidates from the General category to get the desired seat in both corporate hospitals along with district hospitals or other district centers (as seen in the case of District Hospital Ratlam where approximately 17,505 ranks increased).
|
College Name
|
R2 Closing Rank
|
R3 Closing Rank
|
R2→R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
Bombay Hospital, Indore
|
43096
|
51023
|
+7,927
|
Relaxation
|
Anand Rishiji Hospital, Ahmednagar
|
45575
|
51107
|
+5,532
|
Relaxation
|
Vadamalayan Hospital, Madurai
|
44517
|
51446
|
+6,929
|
Relaxation
|
Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari
|
57893
|
51600
|
-6293
|
Tighter
|
Trustwell Hospitals, Bangalore
|
47207
|
53627
|
+6,420
|
Relaxation
|
Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Alwar
|
51107
|
59221
|
+8,114
|
Relaxation
|
Government Medical College, Udhampur
|
57105
|
67236
|
+10,131
|
Relaxation
|
Gheesibai Memorial Mittal Hospital, Ajmer
|
47252
|
58296
|
+11,044
|
Relaxation
|
Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Howrah
|
57104
|
58556
|
+1,452
|
Relaxation
|
Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
|
54388
|
60445
|
+6,057
|
Relaxation
|
District Hospital, Ratlam
|
44854
|
62359
|
+17,505
|
Relaxation
|
General Hospital, Karauli
|
57821
|
64307
|
+6,486
|
Relaxation
|
Pushpanjali Hospital and Research Centre, Agra
|
51474
|
65910
|
+14,436
|
Relaxation
|
Government District Civil Hospital, Sri Ganganagar
|
55502
|
66837
|
+11,335
|
Relaxation
|
Popular Medicare, Varanasi
|
53336
|
65900
|
+12,564
|
Relaxation
|
Central Hospital, Dhanbad
|
56550
|
66685
|
+10,135
|
Relaxation
|
District Hospital, Kulgam
|
56004
|
67047
|
+11,043
|
Relaxation
|
Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital, Hojai
|
59331
|
68465
|
+9,134
|
Relaxation
|
ILS Hospitals, Agartala
|
59409
|
72076
|
+12,667
|
Relaxation
Rank Movement Summary
To conclude the previous year trends, there are total 19 institutes taking admission in Family Medicine in NBEMS and DNB. A total of 18 institutes are offering relaxed opening and closing ranks, while one college an Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari is offering strict cutoff, allowing strict competition for course admission.
|
Parameter
|
Result
|
Total Common Institutes
|
19
|
Institutes with Relaxation
|
18
|
Institutes with Tighter Cutoff
|
1
|
Highest Relaxation
|
17505
|
Highest Closing Rank in R3
|
72076
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Executive - Editorial
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