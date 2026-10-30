MBA in Sustainable Business 2026: Top B-Schools, Specialised Curricula, ESG Placements & Career Scope
The demand for an MBA in Sustainable Business has surged in 2026, driven by global net-zero commitments and SEBI’s mandatory Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) directives. Premier institutions such as IIM Lucknow, XIM University, and TERI School of Advanced Studies offer specialized curricula bridging finance, operations, circular economy, and ESG compliance. Graduates command competitive compensation packages ranging from ₹12 LPA to ₹30+ LPA across top consulting firms, multilateral banks, and industrial conglomerates.
MBA in Sustainable Business 2026: The MBA in Sustainable Business has become a strategically essential part of corporate boardroom operations in 2026 as a result of rapid evolution from a supplementary specialization to an integral element. The driving force of this process is strict regulatory structures adopted internationally, including mandatory BRSR Core disclosures of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism in Europe, and ambitious net-zero plans on the international stage. Having to meet the requirements of these regulations and new expectations of institutional investors, big international corporations, consulting firms, and banks are now forced to embed ESG indicators in their basic risk management and operating processes.
Consequently, major business schools have completely redesigned curriculums for MBAs beyond conventional business disciplines. Contemporary programs combine rigorous corporate finance, logistics, and data analysis techniques with carbon accounting, life cycle assessment, green finance structuring, and circular economy models. Such interdisciplinary approach enables graduates to become visionaries able to combine fiscal profitability, commercial sustainability, and competitive edge with sustainable environmental performance and social responsibility. With growing need for qualified professionals who can manage ESG compliance audits, develop sustainability strategies and climate risk assessments, this MBA prepares graduates for it.
Also Check: PUMBA MBA Admissions via ATMA 2027
Top Colleges for MBA in Sustainable Business (2026 Batch)
This table presents the best colleges of India that offer special courses on green business and eco-management. Leading colleges such as IIM Lucknow and IIM Mumbai demand CAT scores with a cut-off of 85% to 92%. Some other colleges, such as XIM University and TERI, accept multiple tests with a lower cut-off ranging between 70% to 80%. The total fees of the courses range from about 12 lakhs in less known institutes to 25 lakhs in leading IIMs.
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Name of College
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Program Name
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Accepted Exam
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Cutoff Needed
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Total Course Fees
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PGP in Sustainable Management (PGP-SM)
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CAT
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85.00 – 90.00+ Percentile
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INR 20.75 Lakhs
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MBA in Sustainability Management
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CAT
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85.00 – 92.00+ Percentile
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INR 25.50 Lakhs
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MBA in Sustainability Management (MBA-SM)
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XAT / CAT / NMAT / X-GMT
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75.00 – 80.00+ Percentile
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INR 13.80 Lakhs
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MBA in Sustainability Management
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CAT / XAT / MAT / CMAT / GMAT
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70.00 – 75.00+ Percentile
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INR 11.90 Lakhs
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MBA in Infrastructure Development & Management
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SNAP
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80.00 – 85.00+ Percentile
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INR 16.50 Lakhs
Also Read: Top 10 Online MBA Programs in 2026: College Rankings, Fees and Placement
MBA in Sustainable Business 2026: Top Careers & Job Profiles in Green Business and Sustainability
This table gives a list of the best careers that graduates can pursue after getting the degree. The best paying career options are in business consultation and banking, where corporations advise their clients to comply with the environmental laws of the government. There are many opportunities in solar energy firms, e-commerce websites, and in manufacturing firms that reduce their usage of plastic and waste. Initially, the salary for these positions ranges from 14-26 lakh per annum.
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Job Role
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What You Do in This Job
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Main Hiring Companies
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Average Starting Salary
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Green Business Consultant
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Helping company leaders reduce smoke, save water, and follow green rules
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Consulting firms like PwC, EY, Deloitte, and McKinsey
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INR 18.00 – 26.00 LPA
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Clean Supply Chain Manager
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Making sure goods are made ethically, packed in paper, and shipped cleanly
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FMCG and store brands like HUL, Amazon, and ITC
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INR 16.00 – 22.00 LPA
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Clean Energy Team Lead
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Running solar and wind power projects and buying clean electricity
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Energy companies like Tata Power, Adani Green, and ReNew
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INR 15.00 – 22.00 LPA
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Green Finance Analyst
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Checking if companies are green before banks lend them money
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Big banks and funds like HSBC and HDFC Bank
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INR 16.00 – 24.00 LPA
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Company Social Impact Lead
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Managing tree-planting, school help programs, and writing green reports
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Car and tech companies like Tata Motors and Infosys
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INR 14.00 – 19.00 LPA
MBA in Sustainable Business 2026: Course Fees, Starting Salary & Money Return (ROI)
As seen from the table below, these are some of the quick returns on investment that the students can get back in relation to the fees charged by these institutions for MBA. The best starting salary is available in top ranked colleges such as IIM Mumbai and IIM Lucknow, and students are able to recoup all the charges in about ten to eleven months. Other colleges such as XIM University and TERI have slightly lower starting salaries but students recoup all charges within one year.
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S.No.
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College Name & Program
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Total Course Fees
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Average Starting Salary
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Salary vs Fee (ROI)
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Time to Earn Back Fees
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1
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IIM Mumbai (MBA in Sustainability Management)
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INR 25.50 Lakhs
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INR 30.39 Lakhs
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1.19x
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10.1 Months
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2
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IIM Lucknow (PGP-SM, Noida Campus)
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INR 20.75 Lakhs
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INR 22.66 Lakhs
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1.09x
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11.0 Months
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3
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SCMHRD Pune (MBA - IDM)
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INR 16.50 Lakhs
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INR 16.20 Lakhs
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0.98x
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12.2 Months
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4
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INR 13.80 Lakhs
|
INR 14.02 Lakhs
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1.02x
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11.8 Months
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5
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INR 11.90 Lakhs
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INR 10.50 Lakhs
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0.88x
|
13.6 Months
Also Read:Top MBA Colleges in Noida 2026
MBA in Sustainable Business 2026: Key Things the Numbers Show
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Less Rigorous Admission Scores for Famous Business Schools: Standard MBA courses in the best IIMs require extremely rigorous admission scores in the range of 99 percentile. But for these green business courses in IIM Lucknow and IIM Mumbai, candidates can receive interview calls even with scores in the range of 85 to 92 percentiles. This provides students an excellent opportunity to join a reputed IIM with feasible scores.
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Total Return of Course Fees within a Year: All colleges in this renowned category have been recovering their course fee costs in 10 to 14 months after their jobs start. Leading in this category is IIM Mumbai where the average salary package is more than 30 lakhs rupees followed by IIM Lucknow with average salary packages of more than 22 lakhs rupees.
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Well-paid Positions from Renowned Corporations: Renowned consulting organizations and investment banks are offering high salaries to recruit graduates with green energy and environmental knowledge. This indicates increasing job demands in this career path every year.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.