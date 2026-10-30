NIT Patna GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

At the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna, the M.Tech in Data Science & Engineering program admission is expected to range between 653 to 565 for open category. While last year the minimum score required for admission was 557 for open category.

The ever-growing advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics in different sectors makes the program second only to engineering programs in terms of the highest cut-off scores in education. For admission to the post graduate program, candidates can analyse the GATE previous year cutoff scores to estimate admission possibilities during 2027 admission.. Candidates also need to understand the process with category-wise cut-offs such as the past years’ seat matrix, number of applicants and difficulty of exam papers. The research in this area would offer candidates insights regarding past scores and expected benchmarks across categories.