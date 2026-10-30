NIT Patna GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
NIT Patna's M.Tech Data Science & Engineering program expects GATE 2027 cutoffs for the open category to range from 653 to 565. This article details previous year trends and category-wise scores to help candidates estimate admission possibilities.
At the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna, the M.Tech in Data Science & Engineering program admission is expected to range between 653 to 565 for open category. While last year the minimum score required for admission was 557 for open category.
The ever-growing advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics in different sectors makes the program second only to engineering programs in terms of the highest cut-off scores in education. For admission to the post graduate program, candidates can analyse the GATE previous year cutoff scores to estimate admission possibilities during 2027 admission.. Candidates also need to understand the process with category-wise cut-offs such as the past years’ seat matrix, number of applicants and difficulty of exam papers. The research in this area would offer candidates insights regarding past scores and expected benchmarks across categories.
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NIT Patna GATE 2027: Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Check expected Round 1 minimum and maximum cutoff scores for admission to the National Institute of Technology Patna, in M.Tech in Data Science & Engineering program. As per the previous year trends, admission to DS seats will range between 653 to 343 rank for different categories. Check the table for category-wise ranks.
|
Category
|
Expected Max GATE Score 2027
|
Expected Min GATE Score 2027
|
OPEN
|
653
|
565
|
OBC-NCL
|
543
|
529
|
EWS
|
559
|
535
|
SC
|
419
|
407
|
ST
|
351
|
343
NIT Patna GATE 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Check GATE 2026 Round 1 minimum and maximum scores. As per last year's record, open category admission began at 641 and ended at 557 rank.
|
Category
|
Max GATE Score
|
Min GATE Score
|
OPEN
|
641
|
557
|
OBC-NCL
|
536
|
524
|
EWS
|
552
|
530
|
SC
|
411
|
403
|
ST
|
339
|
339
NIT Patna GATE 2025: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores
During the year 2025, admission to NIT Patna for Data Science ranged between 625 to 572 for open category. While for different categories it ranged between 625 to 291.
|
Category
|
Max GATE Score
|
Min GATE Score
|
SC
|
413
|
400
|
OPEN
|
625
|
572
|
OBC-NCL
|
539
|
526
|
EWS
|
555
|
537
|
ST
|
291
|
291
NIT Patna GATE 2024: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores
Check previous year Round 1 cutoff scores for admission to NIT Patna. The admission ranged between 574 to 540 for open category. Check complete category-wise admission scores shared below.
|
Category
|
Max GATE Score
|
Min GATE Score
|
OBC-NCL
|
534
|
522
|
OPEN
|
574
|
540
|
ST
|
284
|
284
|
EWS
|
505
|
495
|
SC
|
389
|
367
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.