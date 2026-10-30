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NIT Patna GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 19:35 IST

NIT Patna's M.Tech Data Science & Engineering program expects GATE 2027 cutoffs for the open category to range from 653 to 565. This article details previous year trends and category-wise scores to help candidates estimate admission possibilities.

NIT Patna GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
NIT Patna GATE 2027: Check Data Science & Engineering Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

At the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna, the M.Tech in Data Science & Engineering program admission is expected to range between 653 to 565 for open category. While last year the minimum score required for admission was 557 for open category. 

The ever-growing advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics in different sectors makes the program second only to engineering programs in terms of the highest cut-off scores in education. For admission to the post graduate program, candidates can analyse the GATE previous year cutoff scores to estimate admission possibilities during 2027 admission.. Candidates also need to understand the process with category-wise cut-offs such as the past years’ seat matrix, number of applicants and difficulty of exam papers. The research in this area would offer candidates insights regarding past scores and expected benchmarks across categories.

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NIT Patna GATE 2027: Expected Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

Check expected Round 1 minimum and maximum cutoff scores for admission to the National Institute of Technology Patna, in M.Tech in Data Science & Engineering program. As per the previous year trends, admission to DS seats will range between 653 to 343 rank for different categories. Check the table for category-wise ranks. 

Category

Expected Max GATE Score 2027

Expected Min GATE Score 2027

OPEN

653

565

OBC-NCL

543

529

EWS

559

535

SC

419

407

ST

351

343

NIT Patna GATE 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

Check GATE 2026 Round 1 minimum and maximum scores. As per last year's record, open category admission began at 641 and ended at 557 rank. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

641

557

OBC-NCL

536

524

EWS

552

530

SC

411

403

ST

339

339

NIT Patna GATE 2025: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

During the year 2025, admission to NIT Patna for Data Science ranged between 625 to 572 for open category. While for different categories it ranged between 625 to 291. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

SC

413

400

OPEN

625

572

OBC-NCL

539

526

EWS

555

537

ST

291

291

NIT Patna GATE 2024: Previous Year Round 1 Cutoff Scores 

Check previous year Round 1 cutoff scores for admission to NIT Patna. The admission ranged between 574 to 540 for open category. Check complete category-wise admission scores shared below. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OBC-NCL

534

522

OPEN

574

540

ST

284

284

EWS

505

495

SC

389

367

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 30, 2026, 19:35 IST
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