Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2026 Schedule Released at tnmedicalselection.net; Round 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2026: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai, has officially made available the full timetable for Round 1 of the Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling in the year 2026-27. With this schedule, the entire procedure of admission into Postgraduate Degree (Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery) and Diploma courses in state-run government medical colleges, self-financing medical institutions, and reserved quota seats has been laid out by the selection committee.

As soon as the provisional merit lists of the state have been released, the selection committee will open the online portal for Round 1 registration, verification of documents, and web choice filling from October 31, 2026. The medical graduates listed in the Tamil Nadu NEET PG state merit list will be able to access the official counselling website at www.tnmedicalselection.net to register themselves online and make the payment of the non-refundable counselling processing fee.