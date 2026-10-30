Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2026 Schedule Released at tnmedicalselection.net; Round 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow
Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2026: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai, has announced the official schedule for Round 1 of the Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2026 on tnmedicalselection.net. Online registration, document processing, and web choice-filling for qualified medical graduates listed in the state merit register will commence tomorrow, Saturday, October 31, 2026, and continue until November 3, 2026.
Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2026: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai, has officially made available the full timetable for Round 1 of the Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling in the year 2026-27. With this schedule, the entire procedure of admission into Postgraduate Degree (Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery) and Diploma courses in state-run government medical colleges, self-financing medical institutions, and reserved quota seats has been laid out by the selection committee.
As soon as the provisional merit lists of the state have been released, the selection committee will open the online portal for Round 1 registration, verification of documents, and web choice filling from October 31, 2026. The medical graduates listed in the Tamil Nadu NEET PG state merit list will be able to access the official counselling website at www.tnmedicalselection.net to register themselves online and make the payment of the non-refundable counselling processing fee.
Also Read: School Holidays in November 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
TN NEET PG 2026 Counselling Schedule
Here is the schedule of Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2026 counseling round one for students to refer to:
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Process
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Date & Time From
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Date & Time To
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Eligible Rank / Mark Range
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Registration / Payment and Choice Filling & Locking
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31-10-2026
12:01 P.M.
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03-11-2026
05:00 P.M.
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Government Quota (GQ):
• General Rank (GR) 001 to GR 7952
• NEET Mark: 705.64 to 226
Management Quota (MQ):
• General Rank (GR) 001 to GR 3643
• NEET Mark: 625 to 226
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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04-11-2026
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—
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—
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Result
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05-11-2026
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—
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—
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Downloading the Provisional Allotment Order
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05-11-2026
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10-11-2026
03:00 P.M.
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—
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Last Date of Joining
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—
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10-11-2026
05:00 P.M.
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—
TN State MD MS Admission 2026: Documents Required
The students are supposed to keep ready the following documents for the TN MD/MS admissions 2026:
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NEET PG 2026 Score Card
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CRRI Completion Certificate
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NEET PG 2026 Admit Card
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MBBS Degree Certificate and Diploma Certificate
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Copy of Parent’s Documents
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Community certificate
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Copy of Aadhaar Card
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Driving Licence or Voter’s ID or Passport
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Nativity Certificate by competent authority
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Any other document requested
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Transfer certificate
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Character certificate
Steps to Register and Fill Choices for TN NEET PG Round 1
Below are the Steps to Register and Fill Choices for TN NEET PG Round 1:
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Visit the official website of tnmedicalselection.net.
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Click the link “Online Counselling for PG Degree / Diploma Courses 2026-2027 Session”.
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Input your registered Application Number, NEET PG 2026 Roll Number, and Password.
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Submit the required non-refundable online processing fee of ₹1,000 through Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card, or UPI (security deposit details would be applicable as per category guidelines for self-financing colleges).
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Explore the seats offered in various specializations (MD, MS, and Diplomas) and colleges. Select your choices and arrange them in descending order of preference.
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Lock your selections during the locking period of November 3, 2026. The unlocked selections would be automatically locked at the closing time.
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Download the final confirmation sheet containing your locked selections for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.