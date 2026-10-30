Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today, October 31: Will Schools Be Closed Due to Cyclone and Rain? Check Latest Updates

Tamil Nadu School Holiday October 31, 2026: Students and parents in Tamil Nadu are checking whether schools will remain closed on Saturday, October 31, amid continuing weather activity and forecasts of rain in many parts of the state. The weather situation has remained dynamic after Cyclone Arnab affected parts of the east coast, while another weather system over the Bay of Bengal is being monitored for its potential impact on Tamil Nadu. According to the latest weather updates, light rain is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 31. Rainfall activity is expected to increase in parts of north Tamil Nadu, the Western Ghats, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 1 and 2. However, there is no confirmation of a statewide school holiday in Tamil Nadu for October 31 at present.

Also Read l School Holiday October 31: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today: Are Schools Closed on October 31? As of the latest available updates, Tamil Nadu has not announced a statewide holiday for schools on October 31 due to rain or cyclone-related weather. School holidays during periods of heavy rainfall are generally announced by the concerned District Collectors based on local weather conditions. Therefore, even if heavy rain occurs in a particular district, the closure may apply only to selected districts, taluks or educational institutions. Date Tamil Nadu Weather Outlook October 30 Rain mainly over isolated areas of Western Ghats and south Tamil Nadu October 31 Light rain at isolated places November 1 Light to moderate rain in parts of north Tamil Nadu and Western Ghats November 2 Light to moderate rain in several areas; isolated heavy rain possible November 3 Heavy rain possible at isolated places in Tiruvallur

NOTE: The forecast does not by itself mean that schools across Tamil Nadu will remain closed. Closure decisions depend on district-level weather conditions and official orders. Chennai School Holiday Today: Will Schools Be Closed? For Chennai, there is currently no confirmed statewide or citywide school holiday announcement for October 31 based on the latest available updates. The latest RMC forecast indicates that rainfall activity may remain limited on October 31, with more rainfall expected over parts of north Tamil Nadu from November 1. Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni School Holiday Update Several districts in Tamil Nadu had experienced school closures earlier in October because of heavy rainfall. On October 26, schools in Coimbatore and Dindigul were ordered to remain closed, while the Nilgiris closure applied to Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri and Kundah taluks. In Theni, schools in Periyakulam taluk were also closed amid heavy rainfall.