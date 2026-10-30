Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today, October 31: Will Schools Be Closed Due to Cyclone and Rain? Check Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today October 31: Check whether schools will remain closed due to cyclone, rain and weather alerts. Get Chennai and district-wise school closure updates.
Tamil Nadu School Holiday October 31, 2026: Students and parents in Tamil Nadu are checking whether schools will remain closed on Saturday, October 31, amid continuing weather activity and forecasts of rain in many parts of the state. The weather situation has remained dynamic after Cyclone Arnab affected parts of the east coast, while another weather system over the Bay of Bengal is being monitored for its potential impact on Tamil Nadu.
According to the latest weather updates, light rain is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 31. Rainfall activity is expected to increase in parts of north Tamil Nadu, the Western Ghats, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 1 and 2. However, there is no confirmation of a statewide school holiday in Tamil Nadu for October 31 at present.
Also Read l School Holiday October 31: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates
Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today: Are Schools Closed on October 31?
As of the latest available updates, Tamil Nadu has not announced a statewide holiday for schools on October 31 due to rain or cyclone-related weather. School holidays during periods of heavy rainfall are generally announced by the concerned District Collectors based on local weather conditions. Therefore, even if heavy rain occurs in a particular district, the closure may apply only to selected districts, taluks or educational institutions.
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Date
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Tamil Nadu Weather Outlook
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October 30
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Rain mainly over isolated areas of Western Ghats and south Tamil Nadu
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October 31
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Light rain at isolated places
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November 1
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Light to moderate rain in parts of north Tamil Nadu and Western Ghats
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November 2
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Light to moderate rain in several areas; isolated heavy rain possible
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November 3
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Heavy rain possible at isolated places in Tiruvallur
NOTE: The forecast does not by itself mean that schools across Tamil Nadu will remain closed. Closure decisions depend on district-level weather conditions and official orders.
Chennai School Holiday Today: Will Schools Be Closed?
For Chennai, there is currently no confirmed statewide or citywide school holiday announcement for October 31 based on the latest available updates. The latest RMC forecast indicates that rainfall activity may remain limited on October 31, with more rainfall expected over parts of north Tamil Nadu from November 1.
Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni School Holiday Update
Several districts in Tamil Nadu had experienced school closures earlier in October because of heavy rainfall. On October 26, schools in Coimbatore and Dindigul were ordered to remain closed, while the Nilgiris closure applied to Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri and Kundah taluks. In Theni, schools in Periyakulam taluk were also closed amid heavy rainfall.
Tamil Nadu School Holiday October 31: District-Wise Status
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District/Region
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October 31 School Holiday Status
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Chennai
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No statewide/citywide closure confirmed
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Coimbatore
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No October 31 closure confirmed
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Dindigul
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No October 31 closure confirmed
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Nilgiris
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No statewide district closure confirmed
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Theni
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No October 31 district-wide closure confirmed
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Tiruvallur
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Monitor fresh district order
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Kancheepuram
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Monitor fresh district order
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Chengalpattu
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Monitor district announcement
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Ramanathapuram
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Monitor district announcement
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Other Tamil Nadu districts
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Check local administration/school update
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Puducherry & Karaikal
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Check local administration
The possibility of district-level holidays cannot be ruled out if rainfall intensifies or local conditions such as flooding, waterlogging and unsafe roads develop. District Collectors can issue separate closure orders depending on the severity of the weather.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.