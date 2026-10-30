Jharkhand School Holiday November 2026: Check Full List of Holidays, Diwali Break Dates

Jharkhand School Holiday November 2026 is an important update for students, teachers and parents planning their monthly school schedule. The month includes several major festivals, such as Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, along with Guru Nanak Jayanti and regular Sunday holidays. These holidays will give students several breaks from their regular classes. The Jharkhand School Holiday list is based on the holiday calendar issued by the state School Education and Literacy Department. Government and aided schools generally follow the state schedule, while private schools may have a few additional holidays or changes depending on their own calendars. Students and parents should check with their respective schools for the final holiday and reopening dates. Read the article for more details.

Jharkhand School Holiday List for November 2026 Jharkhand School Holiday details become simple once you separate full holidays from restricted ones. Diwali is the biggest occasion, Chhath Puja follows within a week, Guru Nanak Jayanti closes the month, and all five Sundays remain closed as usual. The table below shows every date, the day it falls on and the reason behind it. Date Day Reason for Holiday November 1, 2026 Sunday Weekly Sunday holiday November 8, 2026 Sunday Diwali (Deepavali) November 9, 2026 Monday Govardhan Puja November 11, 2026 Wednesday Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja November 13, 2026 Friday Chhath Puja (Nahay Khay) November 14, 2026 Saturday Chhath Puja (Kharna) November 15, 2026 Sunday Chhath Puja (Sandhya Arghya, Birsa Munda Jayanti and Jharkhand Foundation Day) November 16, 2026 Monday Chhath Puja (Usha Arghya) November 22, 2026 Sunday Weekly Sunday holiday November 24, 2026 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti November 29, 2026 Sunday Weekly Sunday holiday

Diwali Break for Jharkhand Schools Jharkhand School Holiday around Diwali opens with the festival on Sunday, 8 November and continues with Govardhan Puja on Monday, 9 November. Because the main day sits on a Sunday, students gain fewer extra days than last year. Wednesday, 11 November brings Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja, which many schools observe, so the Diwali break usually runs from 8 to 11 November depending on the institution. Chhath Puja Break for School Students Jharkhand School Holiday around Chhath Puja is generally the longest stretch of the month. The four days run from Friday, 13 November to Monday, 16 November, covering Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya, and 16 November is observed as a Chhath holiday across the state. Families travelling to their native villages should keep one buffer day, because trains and buses stay crowded for a week afterwards.