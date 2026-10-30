Jharkhand School Holiday November 2026: Check Full List of Holidays, Diwali Break Dates
Jharkhand School Holiday November 2026: Check the complete holiday list, including Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Sundays, along with school reopening dates for students and teachers in the article below.
Jharkhand School Holiday November 2026 is an important update for students, teachers and parents planning their monthly school schedule. The month includes several major festivals, such as Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, along with Guru Nanak Jayanti and regular Sunday holidays. These holidays will give students several breaks from their regular classes. The Jharkhand School Holiday list is based on the holiday calendar issued by the state School Education and Literacy Department. Government and aided schools generally follow the state schedule, while private schools may have a few additional holidays or changes depending on their own calendars. Students and parents should check with their respective schools for the final holiday and reopening dates. Read the article for more details.
Jharkhand School Holiday List for November 2026
Jharkhand School Holiday details become simple once you separate full holidays from restricted ones. Diwali is the biggest occasion, Chhath Puja follows within a week, Guru Nanak Jayanti closes the month, and all five Sundays remain closed as usual. The table below shows every date, the day it falls on and the reason behind it.
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Date
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Day
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Reason for Holiday
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November 1, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Sunday holiday
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November 8, 2026
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Sunday
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Diwali (Deepavali)
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November 9, 2026
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Monday
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Govardhan Puja
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November 11, 2026
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Wednesday
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Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja
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November 13, 2026
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Friday
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Chhath Puja (Nahay Khay)
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November 14, 2026
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Saturday
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Chhath Puja (Kharna)
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November 15, 2026
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Sunday
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Chhath Puja (Sandhya Arghya, Birsa Munda Jayanti and Jharkhand Foundation Day)
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November 16, 2026
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Monday
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Chhath Puja (Usha Arghya)
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November 22, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Sunday holiday
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November 24, 2026
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Tuesday
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Guru Nanak Jayanti
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November 29, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Sunday holiday
Diwali Break for Jharkhand Schools
Jharkhand School Holiday around Diwali opens with the festival on Sunday, 8 November and continues with Govardhan Puja on Monday, 9 November. Because the main day sits on a Sunday, students gain fewer extra days than last year. Wednesday, 11 November brings Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja, which many schools observe, so the Diwali break usually runs from 8 to 11 November depending on the institution.
Chhath Puja Break for School Students
Jharkhand School Holiday around Chhath Puja is generally the longest stretch of the month. The four days run from Friday, 13 November to Monday, 16 November, covering Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya, and 16 November is observed as a Chhath holiday across the state. Families travelling to their native villages should keep one buffer day, because trains and buses stay crowded for a week afterwards.
Will Schools Remain Closed After the November Holidays?
Jharkhand School Holiday does not stretch into a long break after the festivals end. The Chhath days close on Monday, 16 November, and almost every school reopens on Tuesday, 17 November with regular classes. Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday, 24 November gives only a single day off midweek, so parents hoping for a long weekend across 23 and 24 November should read the notice board first, since Monday, 23 November stays a working day in most institutions.
Jharkhand School Holiday in the final week of the month is limited to Sunday, 29 November. This is the stretch when teachers wind up the remaining syllabus and begin revision, and when most schools schedule unit tests or project submissions, so students who lose these days to travel often find December assessments harder than expected.
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