A helicopter with six people including five passengers and a pilot travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun crashed near Chayi village in the Joshimath area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on October 30. Reportedly, severe weather conditions is suspected to have triggered the accident and the on board people are feared dead. The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, lost contact with authorities amid adverse weather conditions. The aircraft had taken off from Badrinath at approximately 1:14 pm and was slated to reach Sahastradhara in Dehradun. According to officials, the helicopter lost communication while flying over the Joshimath valley. Its tracking signal also fell, thus triggering authorities to initiate an emergency search operation. Smoke was reportedly witnessed from the area after the helicopter's disappearance.

What is the Possible Cause behind Uttarkhand Helicopter Crash? Weather conditions in the mountainous region are being considered as a potential reason behind the accident. Reports signalled snowfall, rainfall and poor visibility along the Badrinath-Joshimath route. The India Meteorological Department had issued a weather alert for Chamoli district, by predicting thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds crossing speeds of up to 50 kmph. Rain and snowfall were also predicted in the region. However, the definite cause of the crash has not yet been officially reported. #WATCH | Uttarakhand: A team from the district administration is currently searching for the missing helicopter travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun. Smoke was seen rising near Chaien village in Joshimath, following the disappearance of the helicopter. There are six people on board the helicopter, including five passengers and one pilot: Chamoli district administration — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026

After the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated a joint rescue operation had been implemented involving the district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and disaster management teams. The Indian Army was also fielded to help in the operation. Dhami added he was personally reviewing the situation and had ordered officials to airlift seriously injured passengers to advanced medical facilities. The six people on board including five passengers and the pilot condition and the final casualty figures, are yet to be official confirmed. Uttarakhand's History of Helicopter Accidents The latest incident has redirected attention to the risks associated with helicopter operations in Uttarakhand's mountainous region. The state has witnessed maximum helicopter accidents in India in recent past, especially during pilgrimage travel periods.

Reportedly, Uttarakhand has encountered at least 12 helicopter-related incidents over the past decade, including deadly crashes and emergency landings. The rough Himalayan terrain, unstable weather, powerful winds and instant shiftsin visibility complicates flying. 7 out of 12 India’s Helicopter Crashes in Uttarkhand According to recent data, Uttarakhand witnessed at least 12 helicopter incidents between 2016 and 2026. These spanned across five massive deadly crashes and seven other incidents encompassing emergency landings, technical glitches and ground fatalities. Data shared by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in the Rajya Sabha uncovered that Uttarakhand saw seven of the 12 major helicopter crashes reported across India between 2020 and 2025. Of the 30 people killed in these incidents, 21 lost their lives in Uttarakhand.