Pralhad Joshi Launches IKS Panchatantra Pariyojana to Promote Leadership and Critical Thinking Among Students

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Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has launched the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Panchatantra Pariyojana on October 29, 2026, to introduce India's traditional knowledge and civilisational heritage into modern education. The initiative will use stories from the ancient Panchatantra collection to help young learners develop leadership skills, critical thinking, moral values and a sense of responsible citizenship.The announcement was made in New Delhi, where the minister also inaugurated the new academic building and main entrance gate of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA). Scroll for more details. What Is IKS Panchatantra Pariyojana? The IKS Panchatantra Pariyojana is an educational initiative that draws on the traditional animal fables of the Panchatantra to promote essential life skills among young learners.Through these stories, the project aims to connect traditional Indian knowledge with contemporary learning objectives. Rather than focusing only on academic understanding, the initiative places emphasis on values, decision-making and the development of qualities that can help students in their personal and social lives. The four major areas of focus under the initiative are:

Leadership: Encouraging students to understand leadership qualities and develop the ability to make responsible decisions. Critical thinking: Helping young learners analyse situations, understand different perspectives and think independently. Moral values: Using stories and their lessons to introduce ethical behaviour and values. Responsible citizenship: Encouraging students to understand their responsibilities towards society. Panchatantra Stories to Connect Traditional Knowledge with Modern Education Speaking at the launch, Pralhad Joshi highlighted the importance of bringing India's traditional knowledge systems into the contemporary education framework.He said the country's education ecosystem is progressing through the National Education Policy (NEP), which seeks to combine modern innovation with traditional Indian knowledge.

The minister described the IKS Panchatantra Pariyojana as an important step towards introducing India's civilisational heritage into education while nurturing values and essential life skills among young learners.The initiative also reflects an educational approach in which stories and traditional narratives can serve as learning resources beyond entertainment, helping children understand human behaviour, ethical choices and decision-making. Pralhad Joshi Inaugurates New NIEPA Academic Building Alongside the launch of the Panchatantra initiative, the Union Education Minister inaugurated the new academic building and main entrance gate of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) in New Delhi on October 29.The new infrastructure is expected to strengthen the institute's academic and research capabilities and support the expansion of its national and international programmes.