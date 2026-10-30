Bihar Issues Six New Guidelines for Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools

The Bihar Education Department has issued six directives to improve the academic and administrative functioning of Saraswati Vidya Niketan (Model Schools) across the state. The instructions include strict enforcement of the 75% attendance requirement, special classes for students who fail Class 9, arrangements to address staff shortages and restrictions on using school premises as examination centres or for police accommodation. The department has communicated these directions to district-level officials following suggestions received during official meetings. Authorities have been asked to give the instructions top priority and ensure their implementation across all Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools. Read the article to get complete details. Bihar Model Schools: Check All Six New Directives

The latest instructions cover student attendance, school infrastructure, administrative staffing and academic support. District officials have been asked to ensure that these arrangements do not disrupt regular teaching and other school activities.The six directives are as follows: Area Instructions Student attendance Strictly enforce the 75% attendance requirement. Police accommodation Avoid accommodating police personnel on school premises wherever possible. Examination centres Avoid using Model School premises as examination centres. Staff availability Arrange clerks and attendants through deputation from nearby schools where required. Morning assembly Ensure proper conduct of Chetna Satra and appropriate use of musical instruments. Academic support Arrange special classes for students who fail Class 9.

75 Percent Attendance Rule to Be Strictly Enforced The Bihar Education Department has directed officials to strictly implement the 75% attendance requirement for students enrolled in Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools. District authorities have been instructed to ensure that schools follow the attendance requirement and monitor student attendance regularly. Students should maintain the prescribed attendance to avoid falling short of the requirement. The communication emphasises strict compliance with the 75% attendance rule but does not specify any new penalties or exemptions for students who fail to meet the requirement. Model Schools Should Not Be Used as Examination Centres The department has also asked district officials to avoid designating Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools as examination centres wherever possible.The instruction aims to ensure that school premises remain available for regular academic activities. If using a Model School as an examination centre becomes unavoidable, officials may seek recommendations from the District Education Officer to identify alternative venues.The department has similarly advised authorities to avoid arranging accommodation for police personnel in these schools as far as possible.

Staff Shortages to Be Addressed Through Deputation To improve administrative functioning, the department has directed officials to address vacancies in non-teaching positions such as clerks and attendants.If these employees are not posted at a Model School, district authorities should arrange for staff members from nearby schools to be deputed there.This arrangement is intended to help schools manage routine administrative responsibilities and ensure that staff shortages do not affect their functioning. Chetna Satra to Be Conducted Properly in Model Schools The department has also stressed the importance of conducting morning assemblies, known as Chetna Satra, properly. School authorities have been instructed to ensure that these sessions are organised as required, including the appropriate use of musical instruments. An official nominated by the district authorities will regularly monitor the arrangements.This measure is part of the department's broader effort to improve the daily functioning and academic environment of Model Schools.