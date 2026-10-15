Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs

Top MBA Colleges Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu boasts of world-class Tier-1 and Tier-2 management schools comprising the best of national institutes, famous autonomous private b-schools and government-affiliated universities. Aspirants seeking advanced education in executive and post-graduation management have two major options to choose from national-level exams such as CAT, XAT, CMAT, or MAT or state-level Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) conducted for state quota admissions. Highly ranked institutes like IIM Tiruchirappalli, DoMS IIT Madras and NIT Tiruchirappalli demand good CAT percentiles from 80 percentile and above that ensure great corporate exposure along with high median placement offers.

Well-recognised private business schools such as Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM), Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM Trichy) and Amrita School of Business consider comprehensive evaluation along with their national level exam marks. Or one could opt for government and state affiliated institutes such as College of Engineering Guindy (CEG, Anna University), PSG Institute of Management (PSGIM) and SSN School of Management for very economical management courses through TANCET marks.