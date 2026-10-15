Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu: Eligibility, Fee and Cut-offs
Top MBA Colleges Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu offers world-class Tier-1 and Tier-2 B-schools including IIM Trichy, DoMS IIT Madras, GLIM, and CEG Anna University. Admissions are processed via national tests like CAT/XAT or state-level TANCET. Candidates need 50% graduation marks and must clear multi-stage selection processes including entrance tests, interviews, and profile evaluations.
Top MBA Colleges Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu boasts of world-class Tier-1 and Tier-2 management schools comprising the best of national institutes, famous autonomous private b-schools and government-affiliated universities. Aspirants seeking advanced education in executive and post-graduation management have two major options to choose from national-level exams such as CAT, XAT, CMAT, or MAT or state-level Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) conducted for state quota admissions. Highly ranked institutes like IIM Tiruchirappalli, DoMS IIT Madras and NIT Tiruchirappalli demand good CAT percentiles from 80 percentile and above that ensure great corporate exposure along with high median placement offers.
Well-recognised private business schools such as Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM), Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM Trichy) and Amrita School of Business consider comprehensive evaluation along with their national level exam marks. Or one could opt for government and state affiliated institutes such as College of Engineering Guindy (CEG, Anna University), PSG Institute of Management (PSGIM) and SSN School of Management for very economical management courses through TANCET marks.
Also Read: Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores in India
Top MBA Colleges In Tamil Nadu
Below are the list of top MBA colleges in Tamil Nadu:
|
College Name
|
Exams
|
Course
|
Previous Year Cut-off (General)
|
Estimated Fees (2 Years)
|
DoMS IIT Madras, Chennai
|
CAT
|
MBA
|
85 Percentile
|
12.91 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
PGPM
|
94 Percentile
|
21.24 Lakhs
|
CAT, XAT, CMAT, NMAT, GMAT
|
PGPM, PGDM
|
85 Percentile (CAT)
|
23.50 Lakhs
|
CAT, XAT
|
PGDM
|
80 Percentile (CAT) / 75 (XAT)
|
16.99 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
MBA
|
90 Percentile
|
4.14 Lakhs
|
CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, GMAT, NMAT
|
MBA
|
40 (CAT) / 70 Percentile (CMAT)
|
12 Lakhs
|
CAT, MAT, TANCET, CMAT
|
MBA
|
60 (CAT)
|
11.5 Lakhs
|
CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, TANCET
|
MBA
|
50 (CAT) / 95.555 (TANCET)
|
14.7 Lakhs - 15.7 Lakhs
|
CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, TANCET
|
MBA
|
60 (CAT)
|
6 Lakhs
|
Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchirappalli
|
CAT
|
MBA
|
85 Percentile
|
17.56 Lakhs
What Is the Selection Process?
-
Candidates complete online applications, provide academic credentials, attach personal documents, and make the necessary payment of the non-refundable application fee.
-
Admissibility groups examine applicants' academic credentials, test transcripts, and certificates to ensure that they fulfill all the minimum eligibility requirements.
-
Applicants sit for standardized competitive entrance exams where their quantitative skills, verbal reasoning, analytical skills, and knowledge on the general domains are assessed.
-
Admissions groups determine the minimum percentiles to be used as the cutoff mark for shortlisting candidates for further practical assessment.
-
The candidates participate in structured group debates to display their leadership skills, logical reasoning skills, and communication skills.
-
The panels of experts undertake one-to-one evaluations to assess their domain expertise, soft skills, problem-solving skills, and program adaptability.
-
The evaluators verify previous employment records, recommendation letters, professional references, and relevant industry experience certificates of the candidates.
-
Institutions aggregate the scores for standardized entrance test, performance in interviews, academic credentials, and work experience profiles.
-
The institution posts the final merit rankings of the candidates online and issues the admission offer letters to the selected candidates.
-
Selected candidates accept admission offers, verify their documents, and pay initial tuition fees to guarantee their enrolment.
Also Read: Which Top MBA Colleges in Chennai offer High-ROI? Check Average Fees, Placements, and Eligibility
MBA Colleges in Tamil Nadu: General Eligibility and Accepted Entrance Exams
Tamil Nadu MBA admission process has a standardized format of eligibility criteria in most of the AICTE approved colleges. The criteria are given below.
-
Education Criteria: A 3 years bachelor’s degree from any recognized university in any stream
-
Eligible Marks: Aggregate minimum marks of 50% in graduation (45% for reserved categories in some institutions)
-
Experience: It is not necessary for most of the institutions, but it is preferable for Executive MBA and PGPM courses.
-
Entrance Test: Valid score in one of the approved entrance tests nationally or statewide.
|
Exam
|
Conducted By
|
TANCET
|
Anna University (for Tamil Nadu-affiliated colleges)
|
CAT
|
IIM (Rotational)
|
CMAT
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
MAT
|
All India Management Association (AIMA)
|
XAT
|
XLRI Jamshedpur
|
GMAT
|
GMAC (for Executive MBA and PGPM programmes)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.