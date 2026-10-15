Which Indian State Has the Most Forts in India?
Which Indian state has the most forts in India? Learn why Maharashtra is known for its 390-plus forts, their historical importance, famous examples and connection with the Maratha Empire.
India has a rich history of forts built by kings, emperors and regional rulers for defence. Maharashtra is know as the Indian state with the most forts, with more than 390 forts. Many of these forts are associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Indian State Has the Most Forts?
The Indian state with most forts is Maharashtra. More than 390, according to a Ministry of Culture release published by the Press Information Bureau in February 2024. Raigad Fort, Shivneri Fort, Rajgad Fort, Pratapgad Fort, Sindhudurg Fort and Vijaydurg Fort are some famous forts.
Famous Forts in Maharashtra
|Fort
|Location
|Historical Importance
|Raigad Fort
|Raigad district
|Served as an important capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s kingdom.
|Shivneri Fort
|Pune district
|Traditionally recognised as the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
|Rajgad Fort
|Pune district
|Served as an important stronghold and capital during an early period of Maratha rule.
|Pratapgad Fort
|Satara district
|Associated with the historic encounter between Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan in 1659.
|Sindhudurg Fort
|Sindhudurg district
|A coastal fort built to strengthen Maratha naval defence.
|Vijaydurg Fort
|Sindhudurg district
|A strategically located coastal fort associated with Maratha maritime power.
|Panhala Fort
|Kolhapur district
|An important hill fort with a significant place in Maratha history.
|Lohagad Fort
|Pune district
|A hill fort that helped control important routes through the Western Ghats.
|Suvarnadurg Fort
|Ratnagiri district
|An island fort associated with Maratha naval defence.
|Salher Fort
|Nashik district
|A hill fort known for its strategic location in the Sahyadri range.
What Is the Connection Between Maharashtra’s Forts and the Maratha Empire?
Maharashtra’s forts are closely linked to the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire. Forts provided secure bases for troops and supplies. Some forts also served as centres of governance and royal activity.
UNESCO World Heritage List
In July 2025, the Maratha Military Landscapes of India were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The group includes 12 forts, 11 in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu, highlighting the historical importance of Maratha military architecture.
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