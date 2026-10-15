Which Indian State Has the Most Forts in India?

India has a rich history of forts built by kings, emperors and regional rulers for defence. Maharashtra is know as the Indian state with the most forts, with more than 390 forts. Many of these forts are associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Indian State Has the Most Forts?

The Indian state with most forts is Maharashtra. More than 390, according to a Ministry of Culture release published by the Press Information Bureau in February 2024. Raigad Fort, Shivneri Fort, Rajgad Fort, Pratapgad Fort, Sindhudurg Fort and Vijaydurg Fort are some famous forts.

Famous Forts in Maharashtra