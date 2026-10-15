Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda launched the JOSH (Joint Squad for Health) Teams initiative on October 8, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The campaign is part of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, which aims to make India free from tuberculosis (TB). India has done a phenomenal job over the years in tackling TB, and the number of cases has dropped significantly. However, the disease remains a major health concern. The main aim of this campaign is to speed up India's efforts to eliminate TB by 2030. What is JOSH TB Campaign? According to WHO, Tuberculosis is an infectious bacterial disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which most commonly affects the lungs. It is transmitted from person to person via droplets from the throat and lungs of people with the active respiratory disease.

The goal of the JOSH program is to help the government, communities, and citizens in the fight against tuberculosis in India. The program focuses on creating awareness among people, gaining their trust, and dealing with the fear they have for this disease. The campaign is launched across 11 states and 55 districts. Structure and Rollout of JOSH Teams 5 MY Bharat Volunteers and 5 NCC Cadets in each team.

A designated Class-I officer at the Block/Ward level.

6,347 JOSH Squads launched across 55 districts in 11 States and Union Territories. Technological and Digital Initiatives Khushi Avatar: An e-Sangini assistant that provides TB information and medicine reminders in 12 Indian languages.

TB Mukt Bharat App: A dedicated feature for JOSH Teams to monitor activities.

Diagnostic Tools: AI assisted portable X rays and rapid molecular tests support early detection and drug resistance testing.

Key Objectives of the JOSH Initiative 1. Make People Aware of TB: Generate awareness regarding symptoms of TB, its prevention, early detection and treatment. 2. Early Detection and Treatment of TB: Motivate people with symptoms of TB to undergo testing and encourage patients to continue treatment. 3. Combat TB Stigma: Work on the issue of stigma, myths and fear related to TB and motivate communities to support patients of TB. 4. Community Involvement: Involve citizens and local authorities in the campaign for TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. 5. Good Lifestyle and TB Eradication: Practice healthy habits and lifestyle along with encouraging young people to help India eradicate TB by 2030. Source: Press Information Bureau India’s Progress Against TB in Numbers In November 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) released its Global TB Report 2025, which highlighted significant progress in India’s fight against tuberculosis. Also, around 67,933 Panchayats across 697 districts recognised as TB Mukt in 2026. Below is the complete data.