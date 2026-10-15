Akbar Birth Anniversary: Check His Achievements and Interesting Facts About the Mughal Emperor

Akbar is popularly known as Akbar The Great. He was one of the most powerful rulers of the mughal empire. He also introduced major administrative reforms and promoted religious tolerance. His contribution made him one of the most powerful and important characters in the history of Mughal Empires. Born on October 15,1542 at Umerkot, present day Pakistan his full name was Abu’l-Fath Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar. He became the third Mughal Emperor in 1556, after the death of his father Humayun. Akbar is remembered for expanding the Mughal Empire. His role played an important role in shaping the medieval period.

Achievements of Akbar

Akbar expanded the Mughal Empire by different means and one of them was through military alliances and diplomatic relationships. He brought several regions of northern and central India under the Mughal Empire. He also introduced important administrative reforms. He divided his empire into two sections, provinces and developed to manage the land revenue.