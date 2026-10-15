Akbar Birth Anniversary: Check His Achievements and Interesting Facts About the Mughal Emperor
Akbar is the third Mughal emperor was born today on 15th October,1542. Known as Akbar The Great, he expanded the Mughal Empire, introduced major administrative reforms and promoted religious tolerance. To know about more of the work done by him and facts about him read the article below.
Akbar is popularly known as Akbar The Great. He was one of the most powerful rulers of the mughal empire. He also introduced major administrative reforms and promoted religious tolerance. His contribution made him one of the most powerful and important characters in the history of Mughal Empires. Born on October 15,1542 at Umerkot, present day Pakistan his full name was Abu’l-Fath Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar. He became the third Mughal Emperor in 1556, after the death of his father Humayun. Akbar is remembered for expanding the Mughal Empire. His role played an important role in shaping the medieval period.
Achievements of Akbar
Akbar expanded the Mughal Empire by different means and one of them was through military alliances and diplomatic relationships. He brought several regions of northern and central India under the Mughal Empire. He also introduced important administrative reforms. He divided his empire into two sections, provinces and developed to manage the land revenue.
Policy of Religion Tolerance
Akbar also followed the policy of religion tolerance, by abolishing the pilgrimage tax in 1563 and the jizya tax on non muslim in 1654. He maintained his relationship with various Rajput leaders and people from different communities in his administration.
Akbar’s Legacy in Art and Culture
Akbar encouraged painting, literature, music and architecture. He established various places because of his interest in art and one of his famous architectural examples is Ibadat Khana at Fatehpur Sikri for religious discussions. Fathepur Sikri and Buland Darwaza reflect his passion for his architectural achievements. Tansen and Birbal are the two well known personalities associated with his court.
Interesting Facts About Akbar
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Third Mughal emperor at the age of 13, yet the emperor who may have never learned to read or write.
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He ordered Mahabharata to be translated into Persian, the Persian version of Mahabharata became known as the Razmnama, meaning ‘Book of War’.
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He invited different religions to debate, at Fathepur Sikri the religious scholar initially discussed Islamic teaching and later on it expanded to include representatives of other faiths including Hindus, Jains, Christians and many more.
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His royal court had nine extraordinary figures of brilliance famously named navratna, including the witty advisorBirbal, the legendary musicianTansen, and the chroniclerAbdul Fazal.
Akbar remains an important figure in Indian history because of his military achievements, administrative reforms, and contribution to art and culture. His birth anniversary provides an opportunity for everyone to learn more about Akbar The Great. Keep reading Jagran Josh.
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