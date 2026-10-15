Mood Indigo 2026 Dates Out: IIT Bombay Registration Link Active

IIT Bombay has announced the dates for Mood Indigo 2026, its annual cultural festival, with the registration portal now active for students interested in participating in festival-related programmes. The four-day event will be held from December 21 to December 24, 2026, at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus in Powai, Mumbai.

Mood Indigo is one of India's prominent college cultural festivals, bringing together students from colleges across the country for performances, competitions, creative activities and cultural events. Students planning to attend the 2026 edition can visit the official website to check registration options, accommodation details and other participation-related updates.

The festival dates were announced through Mood Indigo's official social media channels. Students are advised to check the official portal for the latest information regarding registrations, passes and event-specific requirements.