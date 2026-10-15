Mood Indigo 2026 Dates Out: IIT Bombay Registration Link Active
IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo 2026 will be held from December 21 to 24. Check the official registration link, festival dates and participation details.
IIT Bombay has announced the dates for Mood Indigo 2026, its annual cultural festival, with the registration portal now active for students interested in participating in festival-related programmes. The four-day event will be held from December 21 to December 24, 2026, at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus in Powai, Mumbai.
Mood Indigo is one of India's prominent college cultural festivals, bringing together students from colleges across the country for performances, competitions, creative activities and cultural events. Students planning to attend the 2026 edition can visit the official website to check registration options, accommodation details and other participation-related updates.
The festival dates were announced through Mood Indigo's official social media channels. Students are advised to check the official portal for the latest information regarding registrations, passes and event-specific requirements.
Mood Indigo 2026: Important Dates and Registration Details
Mood Indigo 2026 will take place over four days in December. Students interested in attending the festival should check the official registration portal for details about available passes and participation opportunities.
|
Event details
|
Information
|
Festival name
|
Mood Indigo 2026
|
Organising institute
|
IIT Bombay
|
Festival dates
|
December 21–24, 2026
|
Venue
|
IIT Bombay, Powai, Mumbai
|
Registration status
|
Official portal available
|
Official registration portal
|
my.moodi.org
How to Register for Mood Indigo 2026?
- Visit the official Mood Indigo portal at my.moodi.org
- Check the available registration options and select the relevant programme or participation category
- Enter the required detils in the registration form
- Review the information and submit the form as instructed on the portal
- Check the official website for confirmation, pass details and further instructions
Register for Mood Indigo 2026: Direct LINK
What Is Mood Indigo at IIT Bombay?
Mood Indigo is IIT Bombay's annual cultural festival, organised by students of the institute. The festival provides a platform for students to participate in cultural activities, showcase their talent and interact with peers from other institutions.
The festival typically features music and dance performances, competitions, workshops and other creative activities. It attracts participants from colleges from all over India and offers students opportunities to engage in cultural and extracurricular activities beyond their regular academic schedules.
Students interested in science and technology competitions should note that IIT Bombay's separate annual science and technology festival is called Techfest. Mood Indigo focuses primarily on culture, creativity and entertainment.
Also Check:
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.