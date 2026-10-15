NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Name Nanded Resident in Supplementary Chargesheet, Total Accused Reaches 14
NEET UG 2026 paper leak case: CBI names Nanded resident Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi as the 14th accused in its supplementary chargesheet. Check latest details.
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, naming a Nanded resident as an additional accused. With the latest filing, the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case has increased to 14. The supplementary chargesheet was filed before a special court in Delhi and includes forensic findings from the investigation.
The latest development comes nearly three months after the CBI filed its first chargesheet against 13 accused persons on July 28. The agency has now concluded its investigation into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, according to people familiar with the development.
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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Who Is the New Accused?
The CBI has named Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi, alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded, Maharashtra, as the 14th accused in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case.
Suryawanshi was arrested on September 2. According to the CBI, he is allegedly a close associate of co-accused Shubham Khairnar, who was arrested on May 13 and allegedly played a key role in distributing the leaked examination paper to candidates.
The supplementary chargesheet is based on further investigation and includes forensic findings related to the alleged paper leak.
NEET Paper Leak Case: 13 Accused Named Earlier
The CBI had filed its first chargesheet on July 28, naming 13 people. The accused included three subject experts associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA), middlemen and individuals linked to coaching centres.
With Suryawanshi being named in the supplementary chargesheet, the total number of people chargesheeted in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case now stands at 14.
Importantly, no government official or NTA official has been named as an accused by the CBI in the chargesheets filed so far. The agency had earlier reported that it found no evidence against any government official in connection with the paper leak.
The latest supplementary chargesheet is expected to further establish the alleged role of the newly named accused and the wider network involved in the case.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.