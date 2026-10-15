NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Name Nanded Resident in Supplementary Chargesheet, Total Accused Reaches 14

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, naming a Nanded resident as an additional accused. With the latest filing, the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case has increased to 14. The supplementary chargesheet was filed before a special court in Delhi and includes forensic findings from the investigation.

The latest development comes nearly three months after the CBI filed its first chargesheet against 13 accused persons on July 28. The agency has now concluded its investigation into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, according to people familiar with the development.

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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Who Is the New Accused?

The CBI has named Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi, alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded, Maharashtra, as the 14th accused in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case.