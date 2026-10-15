WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 Schedule Out: Round 1 Registration From October 22 at wbmcc.nic.in
WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 schedule is out at wbmcc.nic.in. Check Round 1 registration dates, choice filling, seat allotment result, admission schedule and registration steps.
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the Round 1 counselling schedule for NEET PG 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses in West Bengal can check the counselling dates on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. The registration process is scheduled to begin on October 22, 2026.
The West Bengal NEET PG counselling process will facilitate admission to MD, MS, postgraduate diploma and applicable DNB courses under the state counselling system. Candidates are advised to check the official schedule and information bulletin carefully before registering to avoid missing important last dates.
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WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates
The committee has announced the schedule for Round 1, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment and admission. Candidates can refer to the following table for the key dates.
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Counselling event
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Date
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Round 1 registration begins
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October 22, 2026
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Last date for registration
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October 28, 2026
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Online fee payment deadline
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October 28, 2026
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Choice filling and locking
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October 30 to November 1, 2026
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Round 1 seat allotment result
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November 4, 2026
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Reporting and admission
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November 5 to 10, 2026
WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 Schedule OUT: Click Here
WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: Who Can Apply?
Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2026 and meet the eligibility requirements specified by WBMCC can participate in the West Bengal postgraduate medical counselling process.
How to Register for WB NEET PG Counselling 2026?
- Visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in
- Open the PG Medical Counselling section
- Click on the WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 registration link once it becomes available
- Enter the required details, including NEET PG credentials and personal information
- Complete the online registration and pay the applicable counselling fee
- Review the submitted information and download the registration confirmation for future reference
- Follow the instructions for document verification and subsequent choice filling
WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: What Happens After Registration?
After registration, candidates must complete the applicable document verification process. WBMCC will publish the list of successfully verified candidates and the Round 1 seat matrix as per its schedule. Eligible candidates can then fill in and lock their preferred colleges and courses within the given last date.
The Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled for November 4, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats must follow the reporting and admission instructions issued by the counselling authority and carry the required original documents.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.