WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 Schedule Out: Round 1 Registration From October 22 at wbmcc.nic.in

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the Round 1 counselling schedule for NEET PG 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses in West Bengal can check the counselling dates on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. The registration process is scheduled to begin on October 22, 2026.

The West Bengal NEET PG counselling process will facilitate admission to MD, MS, postgraduate diploma and applicable DNB courses under the state counselling system. Candidates are advised to check the official schedule and information bulletin carefully before registering to avoid missing important last dates.

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WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

The committee has announced the schedule for Round 1, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment and admission. Candidates can refer to the following table for the key dates.