IIT Madras Releases C-STROKE: World’s First Human Ischemic Stroke Atlas Launched by PM Modi
IIT Madras C-STROKE Atlas: During Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to IIT Madras, the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) released C-STROKE, the world’s first human ischemic stroke atlas. Developed as an open global resource with support from alumnus Mr. V. Prem Watsa, the atlas bridges clinical MRI scans with cellular-level 3D brain imaging to advance global stroke research.
IIT Madras C-STROKE Atlas: In the course of the visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at IIT Madras, the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) unveiled C-STROKE – the first ever ischemic stroke atlas of human brain. This unique database has been developed as a publicly available, global platform, thanks to its funding through philanthropy from the distinguished alumnus of IITM, Mr. V. Prem Watsa.
This groundbreaking database has been created by combining clinical pre-mortem MRIs and whole-brain high resolution, microscopic, 3D cellular imaging. C-STROKE consists of 1,000 + annotated brain tissue slices, which include critical cellular level markers related to stroke pathology – including neuron damage, neuroinflammation, disrupted blood-brain-barrier, hypoxia, and axonal damage. The platform is supported by the Param Shakti supercomputer and will help neuroscientists, researchers and clinicians around the world study cerebrovascular disorders and develop cellular therapeutics for humans.
IIT Madras Develops the World’s First Human Ischemic Stroke Atlas During the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to IIT Madras, Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) released C-STROKE, the world’s first human ischemic stroke atlas as an open global resource. This pioneering resource bridges clinical MRI scans with microscopic, whole-brain imaging, offering insights into stroke-related changes at the cellular level. Featuring over 1,000 annotated brain sections, the atlas maps key cellular markers associated with neuronal health, neuroinflammation, blood-brain barrier disruption, hypoxia and axonal injury. Developed with support from IIT Madras Distinguished Alumnus Mr V. Prem Watsa, the atlas provides an open-access platform for researchers and clinicians worldwide to investigate cerebrovascular diseases and explore potential therapeutic targets. C-STROKE represents a significant milestone in advancing understanding of stroke - https://t.co/TtOc385fcW @iitmadras @kris_sg @BraincentreIITM @PMOIndia @narendramodi #IITMadras #CSTROKE #StrokeResearch #Neuroscience #HealthcareInnovation— IIT Madras (@iitmadras) October 14, 2026
IIT Madras C-STROKE Human Ischaemic Stroke Atlas: Key Highlights
Below are the key ighlights related to the IIT Madras C-STROKE Human Ischaemic Stroke Atlas:
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Feature Parameter
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Platform Details
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Developing Facility
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Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC), IIT Madras
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Official Launch Authority
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi
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Platform Name & Type
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C-STROKE (Open-Access Human Ischemic Stroke Atlas)
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Primary Beneficiary Partner
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Philanthropic support from Distinguished Alumnus Mr. V. Prem Watsa
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Data Volume & Features
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Over 1,000 annotated brain sections mapping cellular-level biomarkers
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Imaging Integration
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Bridges pre-mortem clinical MRI with high-resolution cellular histology
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Access Model
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Free, open-access digital portal for global clinicians and researchers
IIT Madras Key Cellular Biomarkers Mapped in C-STROKE
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Neuronal Status: Displays microscopic detail of fine structures and breakdowns in ischemic areas.
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Neuroinflammation: Follows inflammation markers and gliosis following stroke occurrence.
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Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Breakdown: Charts structural breakdowns on cerebrovascular walls.
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Hypoxia & Axonal Injury: Detects areas of hypoxia and axonal injury of nerve bundles.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.