NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS
News

IIT Madras Releases C-STROKE: World’s First Human Ischemic Stroke Atlas Launched by PM Modi

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 16:29 IST

IIT Madras C-STROKE Atlas: During Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to IIT Madras, the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) released C-STROKE, the world’s first human ischemic stroke atlas. Developed as an open global resource with support from alumnus Mr. V. Prem Watsa, the atlas bridges clinical MRI scans with cellular-level 3D brain imaging to advance global stroke research.

IIT Madras Releases C-STROKE: World’s First Human Ischemic Stroke Atlas Launched by PM Modi
IIT Madras Releases C-STROKE: World’s First Human Ischemic Stroke Atlas Launched by PM Modi
Register for Result Updates

IIT Madras C-STROKE Atlas: In the course of the visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at IIT Madras, the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) unveiled C-STROKE – the first ever ischemic stroke atlas of human brain. This unique database has been developed as a publicly available, global platform, thanks to its funding through philanthropy from the distinguished alumnus of IITM, Mr. V. Prem Watsa. 

This groundbreaking database has been created by combining clinical pre-mortem MRIs and whole-brain high resolution, microscopic, 3D cellular imaging. C-STROKE consists of 1,000 + annotated brain tissue slices, which include critical cellular level markers related to stroke pathology – including neuron damage, neuroinflammation, disrupted blood-brain-barrier, hypoxia, and axonal damage. The platform is supported by the Param Shakti supercomputer and will help neuroscientists, researchers and clinicians around the world study cerebrovascular disorders and develop cellular therapeutics for humans.

IIT Madras C-STROKE Human Ischaemic Stroke Atlas: Key Highlights

Below are the key ighlights related to the IIT Madras C-STROKE Human Ischaemic Stroke Atlas:

Feature Parameter

Platform Details

Developing Facility

Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC), IIT Madras

Official Launch Authority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Platform Name & Type

C-STROKE (Open-Access Human Ischemic Stroke Atlas)

Primary Beneficiary Partner

Philanthropic support from Distinguished Alumnus Mr. V. Prem Watsa

Data Volume & Features

Over 1,000 annotated brain sections mapping cellular-level biomarkers

Imaging Integration

Bridges pre-mortem clinical MRI with high-resolution cellular histology

Access Model

Free, open-access digital portal for global clinicians and researchers

IIT Madras Key Cellular Biomarkers Mapped in C-STROKE

  • Neuronal Status: Displays microscopic detail of fine structures and breakdowns in ischemic areas.

  • Neuroinflammation: Follows inflammation markers and gliosis following stroke occurrence.

  • Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Breakdown: Charts structural breakdowns on cerebrovascular walls.

  • Hypoxia & Axonal Injury: Detects areas of hypoxia and axonal injury of nerve bundles.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Schedule; Check Revised Registration & Allotment Dates

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

... Read More
First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 16:29 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News