IIT Madras Releases C-STROKE: World’s First Human Ischemic Stroke Atlas Launched by PM Modi

IIT Madras C-STROKE Atlas: In the course of the visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at IIT Madras, the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) unveiled C-STROKE – the first ever ischemic stroke atlas of human brain. This unique database has been developed as a publicly available, global platform, thanks to its funding through philanthropy from the distinguished alumnus of IITM, Mr. V. Prem Watsa.

This groundbreaking database has been created by combining clinical pre-mortem MRIs and whole-brain high resolution, microscopic, 3D cellular imaging. C-STROKE consists of 1,000 + annotated brain tissue slices, which include critical cellular level markers related to stroke pathology – including neuron damage, neuroinflammation, disrupted blood-brain-barrier, hypoxia, and axonal damage. The platform is supported by the Param Shakti supercomputer and will help neuroscientists, researchers and clinicians around the world study cerebrovascular disorders and develop cellular therapeutics for humans.