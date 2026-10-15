SBI PO Mains Result 2026 OUT: Download Stage 2 Merit List PDF at sbi.co.in

Key Points SBI PO Mains 2026 Result declared on Oct 15, 2026, available at sbi.co.in.

Psychometric test for qualified candidates tentatively on Oct 31, 2026.

Group test & interviews for selected candidates begin Nov 18, 2026.

SBI PO Mains 2026 Result OUT: The State Bank of India has released the SBI PO Mains Result 2026 on its official website, i.e., sbi.co.in, on October 15, 2026. The Mains result is available in PDF format and comprises the roll numbers of the qualified candidates who will now appear for the Phase 3 psychometric test. The tentative schedule by the State Bank of India for the psychometric test on October 31, 2026, and the group test and the interviews will be conducted from November 18, 2026 onwards. SBI will issue the admit card download date and time soon on the official website. The SBI PO Mains exam 2026 was conducted on September 12, 2026 under the advertisement number CRPD/PO/2026-27/09. This recruitment drive was held to hire 1500 Probationary Officers across India. SBI PO Mains Result 2026 OUT

The State Bank of India has released the result for the shortlisted candidates of the SBI PO Mains Exam 2026 on October 15, 2026. The result has been released in PDF format, which can be downloaded and contains the roll numbers of the qualified candidates for the SBI PO Mains Exam 2026. These qualified candidates will now be called for the Psychometric test, qualifying, which will make them eligible for the Group Exercise and Interview. For candidates to have easy access to the SBI PO Mains Result 2026, we have provided the direct link to the PDF. SBI PO Mains 2026 Result PDF Link How to Download the SBI PO Mains Result 2026? Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can use to download their result from the official website of the SBI:- Visit the official website of SBI, i.e., sbi.co.in or sbi.bank.in

Look for the Careers section on the homepage of the official website.

Click on it, and when you are directed to a new window, click on Current Openings and select the Probationary Officer posts.

Look for the Mains Examination Result and click on it.

The Mains Result PDF will open on your screen. Use the command Ctrl + F and search for your roll number.

If the roll number or registration number appears, you will be called for the Psychometric test.

Download the Merit List PDF and save it for future use.

Also check, SBI PO Salary 2026 What Next After the SBI PO Mains Result 2026? The candidates who have been shortlisted in the SBI PO Mains examination will move forward to the next stage of the recruitment process which is the Interview/ Personality Test. The candidates will have to appear for the Pyschometric test followed by a Group Exercise and finally an Interview. The dates for the next stages have been announced by the SBI along with the SBI PO Mains result 2026. SBI PO Interview Dates 2026 Along with the SBI PO Mains Result 2026, the State Bank of India has also released a notice related to the date announcement for the next stages of the selection process for the Probationary Officers recruitment 2026. The next stages of the selection process for SBI PO 2026 are: psychometric test, group exercise, and interview for the qualified candidates. The dates for these stages of the selection process are as follows:-