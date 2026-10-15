Indian Railways Approves 4 New Trains, Extends 3 Services and Adds 12 Stoppages: Check Routes
Indian Railways has approved four new trains, extended three services and added stoppages for 12 trains. Check train numbers, routes, timings, operating days and stations.
Indian Railways has approved four new train services, extensions for three existing services and additional stoppages for 12 trains across different parts of the country. The changes are aimed at improving connectivity in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states. The new services include trains connecting Raipur and Rowghat, Haridwar and Veraval, Haridwar and Okha, and Bir and Itarsi. The Railway Board has also approved new stoppages at stations such as Ankleshwar, Panipat, Riga, Navsari and Barrackpore. Keep reading to know in detail.
Indian Railways New Trains 2026: Complete List
|
No.
|
Train service
|
Train numbers
|
Route
|
Frequency
|
1
|
Raipur-Rowghat MEMU
|
68768 / 68769
|
Raipur – Rowghat
|
Six days a week, except Saturday
|
2
|
Haridwar-Veraval AC Express
|
14326 / 14325
|
Haridwar – Veraval
|
Twice a week
|
3
|
Haridwar-Okha AC Express
|
14328 / 14327
|
Haridwar – Okha
|
Once a week
|
4
|
Bir-Itarsi Passenger
|
51689 / 51690
|
Bir – Itarsi
|
Once a week
1. Raipur-Rowghat MEMU Train: Route and Timings
The Railway Board has approved the Raipur-Rowghat MEMU service to improve rail connectivity in Chhattisgarh.
|Detail
|Information
|Train name
|Raipur-Rowghat MEMU
|Train number, Rowghat to Raipur
|68769
|Train number, Raipur to Rowghat
|68768
|Frequency
|Six days a week, except Saturday
|Departure from Rowghat
|6:30 AM
|Arrival at Raipur
|1:05 PM
|Departure from Raipur
|1:20 PM
|Arrival at Rowghat
|7:00 PM
2. Haridwar-Veraval AC Express: Route and Timings
The Haridwar-Veraval AC Express will connect Uttarakhand with Gujarat, passing through several stations in northern and western India.
Haridwar-Veraval AC Express Schedule
|Detail
|Haridwar to Veraval
|Veraval to Haridwar
|Train number
|14326
|14325
|Departure time
|4:00 AM
|11:05 AM
|Arrival time
|8:15 AM the next day
|6:00 PM the next day
|Operating days
|Wednesday and Sunday
|Thursday and Monday
|Frequency
|Twice a week
|Twice a week
Haridwar-Veraval AC Express Stoppages
|No.
|Stoppage
|1
|Roorkee
|2
|Muzaffarnagar
|3
|Meerut City
|4
|Ghaziabad
|5
|Delhi
|6
|Rewari
|7
|Khairthal
|8
|Alwar
|9
|Jaipur
|10
|Kishangarh
|11
|Ajmer
|12
|Falna
|13
|Pindwara
|14
|Abu Road
|15
|Palanpur
|16
|Mahesana
|17
|Viramgam
|18
|Surendranagar
|19
|Wankaner
|20
|Rajkot
|21
|Gondal
|22
|Jetalsar
|23
|Junagadh
|24
|Keshod
3. Haridwar-Okha AC Express: Route and Timings
The Haridwar-Okha AC Express will provide another connection between Uttarakhand and Gujarat, including stations serving the Dwarka region. Haridwar-Okha AC Express Schedule:
|Detail
|Haridwar to Okha
|Okha to Haridwar
|Train number
|14328
|14327
|Departure time
|4:00 AM
|10:20 AM
|Arrival time
|8:15 AM the next day
|6:00 PM the next day
|Operating day
|Friday
|Saturday
|Frequency
|Once a week
|Once a week
Haridwar-Okha AC Express Stoppages
|No.
|Stoppage
|1
|Roorkee
|2
|Muzaffarnagar
|3
|Meerut City
|4
|Ghaziabad
|5
|Delhi
|6
|Rewari
|7
|Khairthal
|8
|Alwar
|9
|Jaipur
|10
|Kishangarh
|11
|Ajmer
|12
|Falna
|13
|Pindwara
|14
|Abu Road
|15
|Palanpur
|16
|Mahesana
|17
|Viramgam
|18
|Surendranagar
|19
|Wankaner
|20
|Rajkot
|21
|Hapa
|22
|Jamnagar
|23
|Khambhaliya
|24
|Dwarka
4. Bir-Itarsi Passenger Train: Route and Timings
The Bir-Itarsi Passenger service will connect Bir and Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh. Bir-Itarsi Passenger Train Schedule:
|Detail
|Bir to Itarsi
|Itarsi to Bir
|Train number
|51689
|51690
|Departure time
|8:20 PM
|9:00 PM
|Arrival time
|12:20 AM the next day
|1:00 AM the next day
|Operating day
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Frequency
|Once a week
|Once a week
Bir-Itarsi Passenger Train Stoppages
|No.
|Stoppage
|1
|Khaigaon
|2
|Talvadya
|3
|Chhanera
|4
|Khirkiya
|5
|Harda
|6
|Timarni
|7
|Banapura
Indian Railways Adds New Stoppages for 12 Trains
The Railway Board has approved additional stoppages for 12 trains at stations across several states. The new stops include locations in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala and West Bengal.
|No.
|Train number
|Train name
|New stoppage
|State
|1
|20959/20960
|Valsad-Vadnagar Express
|Ankleshwar
|Gujarat
|2
|18616
|Hatia-Howrah Kriya Yoga Express
|Chakulia
|Jharkhand
|3
|12203/12204
|Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath Express
|Panipat
|Haryana
|4
|17005/17006
|Hyderabad-Raxaul Express
|Riga
|Bihar
|5
|15561/15562
|Darbhanga-Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat Express
|Riga
|Bihar
|6
|17433/17434
|Tirupati-Raxaul Express
|Bairagnia
|Bihar
|7
|04013/04014
|Laukaha Bazar-Anand Vihar Terminal Special
|Ghorasahan
|Bihar
|8
|22933/22934
|Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Express
|Navsari
|Gujarat
|9
|16307
|Alappuzha-Kannur Express
|Vallikunnu
|Kerala
|10
|16377/16378
|KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Junction Express
|Ottappalam
|Kerala
|11
|12141/12142
|Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patliputra Express
|Gahmar
|Uttar Pradesh
|12
|13187/13188
|Sealdah-Rampurhat Express
|Barrackpore
|West Bengal
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