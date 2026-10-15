Indian Railways Approves 4 New Trains, Extends 3 Services and Adds 12 Stoppages: Check Routes

Indian Railways has approved four new train services, extensions for three existing services and additional stoppages for 12 trains across different parts of the country. The changes are aimed at improving connectivity in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states. The new services include trains connecting Raipur and Rowghat, Haridwar and Veraval, Haridwar and Okha, and Bir and Itarsi. The Railway Board has also approved new stoppages at stations such as Ankleshwar, Panipat, Riga, Navsari and Barrackpore. Keep reading to know in detail.

Indian Railways New Trains 2026: Complete List