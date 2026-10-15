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Indian Railways Approves 4 New Trains, Extends 3 Services and Adds 12 Stoppages: Check Routes

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 13:20 IST

Indian Railways has approved four new trains, extended three services and added stoppages for 12 trains. Check train numbers, routes, timings, operating days and stations.

Indian Railways Approves 4 New Trains, Extends 3 Services and Adds 12 Stoppages: Check Routes
Indian Railways Approves 4 New Trains, Extends 3 Services and Adds 12 Stoppages: Check Routes

Indian Railways has approved four new train services, extensions for three existing services and additional stoppages for 12 trains across different parts of the country. The changes are aimed at improving connectivity in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states. The new services include trains connecting Raipur and Rowghat, Haridwar and Veraval, Haridwar and Okha, and Bir and Itarsi. The Railway Board has also approved new stoppages at stations such as Ankleshwar, Panipat, Riga, Navsari and Barrackpore. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Indian Railways New Trains 2026: Complete List

No.

Train service

Train numbers

Route

Frequency

1

Raipur-Rowghat MEMU

68768 / 68769

Raipur – Rowghat

Six days a week, except Saturday

2

Haridwar-Veraval AC Express

14326 / 14325

Haridwar – Veraval

Twice a week

3

Haridwar-Okha AC Express

14328 / 14327

Haridwar – Okha

Once a week

4

Bir-Itarsi Passenger

51689 / 51690

Bir – Itarsi

Once a week

1. Raipur-Rowghat MEMU Train: Route and Timings

The Railway Board has approved the Raipur-Rowghat MEMU service to improve rail connectivity in Chhattisgarh.

Detail Information
Train name Raipur-Rowghat MEMU
Train number, Rowghat to Raipur 68769
Train number, Raipur to Rowghat 68768
Frequency Six days a week, except Saturday
Departure from Rowghat 6:30 AM
Arrival at Raipur 1:05 PM
Departure from Raipur 1:20 PM
Arrival at Rowghat 7:00 PM

2. Haridwar-Veraval AC Express: Route and Timings

The Haridwar-Veraval AC Express will connect Uttarakhand with Gujarat, passing through several stations in northern and western India.

Haridwar-Veraval AC Express Schedule

Detail Haridwar to Veraval Veraval to Haridwar
Train number 14326 14325
Departure time 4:00 AM 11:05 AM
Arrival time 8:15 AM the next day 6:00 PM the next day
Operating days Wednesday and Sunday Thursday and Monday
Frequency Twice a week Twice a week

Haridwar-Veraval AC Express Stoppages

No. Stoppage
1 Roorkee
2 Muzaffarnagar
3 Meerut City
4 Ghaziabad
5 Delhi
6 Rewari
7 Khairthal
8 Alwar
9 Jaipur
10 Kishangarh
11 Ajmer
12 Falna
13 Pindwara
14 Abu Road
15 Palanpur
16 Mahesana
17 Viramgam
18 Surendranagar
19 Wankaner
20 Rajkot
21 Gondal
22 Jetalsar
23 Junagadh
24 Keshod

3. Haridwar-Okha AC Express: Route and Timings

The Haridwar-Okha AC Express will provide another connection between Uttarakhand and Gujarat, including stations serving the Dwarka region. Haridwar-Okha AC Express Schedule: 

Detail Haridwar to Okha Okha to Haridwar
Train number 14328 14327
Departure time 4:00 AM 10:20 AM
Arrival time 8:15 AM the next day 6:00 PM the next day
Operating day Friday Saturday
Frequency Once a week Once a week

Haridwar-Okha AC Express Stoppages

No. Stoppage
1 Roorkee
2 Muzaffarnagar
3 Meerut City
4 Ghaziabad
5 Delhi
6 Rewari
7 Khairthal
8 Alwar
9 Jaipur
10 Kishangarh
11 Ajmer
12 Falna
13 Pindwara
14 Abu Road
15 Palanpur
16 Mahesana
17 Viramgam
18 Surendranagar
19 Wankaner
20 Rajkot
21 Hapa
22 Jamnagar
23 Khambhaliya
24 Dwarka

4. Bir-Itarsi Passenger Train: Route and Timings

The Bir-Itarsi Passenger service will connect Bir and Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh. Bir-Itarsi Passenger Train Schedule:

Detail Bir to Itarsi Itarsi to Bir
Train number 51689 51690
Departure time 8:20 PM 9:00 PM
Arrival time 12:20 AM the next day 1:00 AM the next day
Operating day Saturday Sunday
Frequency Once a week Once a week

Bir-Itarsi Passenger Train Stoppages

No. Stoppage
1 Khaigaon
2 Talvadya
3 Chhanera
4 Khirkiya
5 Harda
6 Timarni
7 Banapura

Indian Railways Adds New Stoppages for 12 Trains

The Railway Board has approved additional stoppages for 12 trains at stations across several states. The new stops include locations in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Bihar, Kerala and West Bengal. 

No. Train number Train name New stoppage State
1 20959/20960 Valsad-Vadnagar Express Ankleshwar Gujarat
2 18616 Hatia-Howrah Kriya Yoga Express Chakulia Jharkhand
3 12203/12204 Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath Express Panipat Haryana
4 17005/17006 Hyderabad-Raxaul Express Riga Bihar
5 15561/15562 Darbhanga-Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat Express Riga Bihar
6 17433/17434 Tirupati-Raxaul Express Bairagnia Bihar
7 04013/04014 Laukaha Bazar-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Ghorasahan Bihar
8 22933/22934 Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Express Navsari Gujarat
9 16307 Alappuzha-Kannur Express Vallikunnu Kerala
10 16377/16378 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Junction Express Ottappalam Kerala
11 12141/12142 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patliputra Express Gahmar Uttar Pradesh
12 13187/13188 Sealdah-Rampurhat Express Barrackpore West Bengal

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 16:05 IST
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