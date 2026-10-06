What Is Form 6? Know About Its Purpose, Eligibility, Required Details And Latest Supreme Court Ruling
Form 6 is an official application for eligible Indian citizens seeking inclusion in the electoral roll. Following the Supreme Court’s clarification on October 5, 2026, learn about its purpose, eligibility criteria, required documents and the ongoing controversy.
The Form 6 that is in the spotlight now is a very important document in India’s electoral process. As a voter, this is important for you to fill, so your name is included in the electoral roll.
The Form 6 is currently in the spotlight after a ruling from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court clarified on October 5, 2026, that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6.
This decision was made by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. He said that the court will examine Election Commission records to determine who made the changes.
The development has renewed attention on what Form 6 actually means and why it matters to voters.
Also Read: Election Commission of India: Function, Power And Objective
What Is Form 6?
A Form 6 is an official application form for inclusion of a person’s name in the electoral roll.
In simpler terms, let me explain to you: If you are 18 and going to vote for the first time this year, you shall know that it is the form that helps an eligible citizen officially enter the voter list. This makes you a registered voter and your name appears in the list of your constituency.
The Election Commission’s current voter portal directs citizens who are 18 or above, or about to turn 18, to use Form 6 for new voter registration.
The Form 6 is prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. This form requires
- Applicant’s name
- Date of birth
- Residential address
- Relative’s details
- Other information required for voter registration
Form 6 Format
(Source: Official Site)
Form 6 For Voter Registration: Who Can Fill It And What Details Are Required?
Who Can Fill Form 6?
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Eligible Indian citizens who want to register as voters for the first time.
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Citizens who have attained the eligible voting age.
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Applicants who are ordinarily residing in the constituency where they seek registration.
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Citizens aged 18 or those who will turn 18 in the qualifying period, as directed by the Election Commission’s voter services portal.
What Details Are Required In Form 6?
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Applicant’s name
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Photograph
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Details of a relative
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Mobile number
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Date of birth
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Residential address
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Relevant declaration
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Supporting documents
These details help election authorities verify the applicant’s eligibility and determine the appropriate electoral roll for registration.
Why Is Form 6 In The News?
The Form 6 has just grabbed everyone’s attention right now as it has entered the legal battle. The battle and dispute is over modifications that are being associated with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
While everyone was dragging the Supreme Court of India, on 5th October , CJI Surya Kant clarified a few pointers. He, in his statement, said that the Court had not approved any modifications to Form 6.
The Supreme Court has further said that it would examine Election Commission records to determine who made the changes and how they were authorised.
The controversy is about an additional declaration in the online Form 6 during SIR, which asked for information about the applicant’s parents and their status in earlier electoral rolls. The Election Commission has maintained that the statutory Form 6 itself was not amended.
Also Read: Amid SIR Row, EC Removes Form 6 Change From These States: What It Means For Voters? Why Was the Declaration Called ‘Illegal’?
Why Is Form 6 Important For Voters?
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Point
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Why Is It Important?
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Formal Registration
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Form 6 provides the formal route for eligible citizens to seek inclusion in the electoral roll.
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Right To Vote
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Registration on the electoral roll is essential for exercising the right to vote in elections.
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For New Voters
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It helps first-time voters apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.
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Avoiding Errors
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Understanding the form and required information can help applicants avoid mistakes while applying.
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Preventing Delays
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Knowing the applicable registration process can help reduce errors or delays in electoral-roll inclusion.
(Sources: Election Commission Of India)
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