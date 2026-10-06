What Is Form 6? Know About Its Purpose, Eligibility, Required Details And Latest Supreme Court Ruling

The Form 6 that is in the spotlight now is a very important document in India’s electoral process. As a voter, this is important for you to fill, so your name is included in the electoral roll.

The Form 6 is currently in the spotlight after a ruling from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court clarified on October 5, 2026, that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6.

This decision was made by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. He said that the court will examine Election Commission records to determine who made the changes.

The development has renewed attention on what Form 6 actually means and why it matters to voters.

Also Read: Election Commission of India: Function, Power And Objective

What Is Form 6?

A Form 6 is an official application form for inclusion of a person’s name in the electoral roll.