Traffic movement is likely to be affected across several parts of South Delhi on Friday, November 20, 2026. The Delhi Traffic Police has warned commuters about congestion on major roads due to multiple wedding functions scheduled in the area. More than 20 marriage functions are expected to attract around 8,000 guests and bring an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 additional vehicles onto nearby roads. Commuters travelling between South Delhi and Gurugram may face delays, particularly during the evening. Keep reading to read in detail.

Why Has Delhi Traffic Police Issued an Advisory for November 20?

The advisory has been issued because more than 20 wedding functions are scheduled across South Delhi on November 20. These events are expected to attract a large number of guests and increase vehicle movement around wedding venues. According to the traffic advisory, approximately 8,000 guests and 3,500 to 4,000 additional vehicles are expected. Wedding processions, commonly known as baraats, may further affect traffic movement during the evening.