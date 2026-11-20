Delhi Traffic Advisory for November 20: Check Affected Roads, Diversions and Alternate Routes
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for November 20 due to over 20 wedding functions in South Delhi. Check affected roads, expected congestion, diversions and alternate routes.
Traffic movement is likely to be affected across several parts of South Delhi on Friday, November 20, 2026. The Delhi Traffic Police has warned commuters about congestion on major roads due to multiple wedding functions scheduled in the area. More than 20 marriage functions are expected to attract around 8,000 guests and bring an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 additional vehicles onto nearby roads. Commuters travelling between South Delhi and Gurugram may face delays, particularly during the evening. Keep reading to read in detail.
Why Has Delhi Traffic Police Issued an Advisory for November 20?
The advisory has been issued because more than 20 wedding functions are scheduled across South Delhi on November 20. These events are expected to attract a large number of guests and increase vehicle movement around wedding venues. According to the traffic advisory, approximately 8,000 guests and 3,500 to 4,000 additional vehicles are expected. Wedding processions, commonly known as baraats, may further affect traffic movement during the evening.
Expected Traffic Impact in South Delhi
|Details
|Expected numbers
|Wedding functions
|More than 20
|Expected guests
|Around 8,000
|Additional vehicles
|3,500–4,000
|Advisory date
|November 20, 2026
|Main affected area
|South Delhi
|Expected peak disruption
|Evening hours
Which Roads Will Be Affected in South Delhi on November 20?
The Delhi Traffic Police has identified eight major roads where commuters may experience slow-moving traffic and delays. Traffic congestion is likely around SSN Marg, Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road, where several wedding functions are scheduled. Commuters travelling towards Gurugram from South Delhi and those entering the Capital from Gurugram should plan for additional travel time.
|No.
|Affected road or stretch
|1
|SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road)
|2
|100 Foota Road
|3
|Anuvrat Marg
|4
|Aurobindo Marg
|5
|Mandi Road
|6
|Jonapur Road
|7
|Mehrauli-Gurugram Road
|8
|Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road
Traffic Advisory: Key Instructions for Motorists
|Commuters
|Advisory
|Daily office commuters
|Allow extra time for travel
|Gurugram-bound motorists
|Expect delays on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road
|Wedding guests
|Use designated parking areas
|Private vehicle users
|Avoid affected roads wherever possible
|Metro passengers
|Prefer the Delhi Metro to avoid road congestion
|Local residents
|Follow traffic police directions
Delhi Traffic Police Helpline Number and Contact Details
Commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police for assistance or updates regarding traffic movement and diversions.
|Service
|Contact details
|Delhi Traffic Police helpline
|1095
|Alternative traffic helpline
|011-25844444
|Emergency helpline
|112
|Delhi Traffic Police WhatsApp
|8750871493
|Official website
|Delhi Traffic Police
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.