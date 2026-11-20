OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded on November 20, the OSSC CGLRE Admit Card 2026 download link for the Preliminary Examination for the CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts). The written exam for the CGLRE Specialist-2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2026 in two sessions i.e. from 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and from 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM. All those candidates shortlisted for prelims round can download their admit card after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CGLRE Admit Card 2026 Download Link

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for the Preliminary Examination for the CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts). You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-