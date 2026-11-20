OSSC CGLRE Admit Card 2026 Out at ossc.gov.in: Download Specialist Prelims Hall Ticket PDF Link Here
OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on November 20 for the Preliminary Examination for the CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts). The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2026. Check hall ticket download link and more details here.
OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded on November 20, the OSSC CGLRE Admit Card 2026 download link for the Preliminary Examination for the CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts). The written exam for the CGLRE Specialist-2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2026 in two sessions i.e. from 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and from 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM. All those candidates shortlisted for prelims round can download their admit card after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in.
OSSC CGLRE Admit Card 2026 Download Link
OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for the Preliminary Examination for the CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts). You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026
|Click Here
How to Download OSSC CGLRE Prelims Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can download their admission letters after providing their login credentials through the fficial OSSC website www.ossc.gov.in. The steps to download the call letter are provided here:
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Step 1: Go to the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in
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Step 2: Click on the admit card link Download the Admission Letter for Preliminary Examination of CGLRE Specialist 2025.Advt No.5919/OSSC Dt.30.12.2025. '‘What's New Section’ on the home page.
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Step 3: Enter your details to the link on the home page.
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Step 4: Download the OSSC Call Letter and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on OSSC CGL Admit Card 2026
Candidates who have to appear in the Preliminary Examination for the CGLRE Specialist-2025 (Group-B & Group-C Specialist Posts) are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
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Candidate’s name and photo
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Date of birth
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Photograph of the candidate
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Signature of the candidate
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Examination venue
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Date and time of the examination
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Roll number
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.