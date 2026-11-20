JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Crosses 12.23 Lakh; Apply Without Late Fee by November 22 at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Over 12.23 lakh candidates have submitted forms, and 10.10 lakh have completed the fee payment for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Regular registration and fee payment for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 closes on Nov 22, 2026.
- Late fee payment window is from Nov 23 to Nov 26, 2026, with an extra Rs. 500.
- Application correction window for JEE Main 2027 Session 1from Nov 27 to Nov 29, 2026.
With just three days remaining before the regular application window closes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared the updated registration statistics for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains) 2027 Session-1. As per the official NTA update, 12,23,255 candidates have submitted their registration forms, while 10,10941 applications have successfully completed the fee payment so far. Candidates who have not yet applied must complete their online registration and fee payment on jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before November 22, 2026, to avoid any late charges.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important highlights of the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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JEE (Main) 2027- Session 1 (January Cycle)
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Forms Submitted so far
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12,23,255 candidates
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Fee payment completed
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10,10941 applications
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Registration Last Date
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November 22, 2026
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Last Date of Fee Payment with Rs. 500 Extra
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November 23 to November 26, 2026
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Correction Window
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November 27 to November 29, 2026
Also check, UPPSC to Verify Documents via DigiLocker; Only Digital Applications Allowed After Six Months
What Happens after the JEE Main 2027 Registration Closes?
Once the JEE Main 2027 registration closes, the candidates will have to pay a late fee and will be given a chance to correct their applications as well:-
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Candidates who miss the November 22, 2026 regular deadline will get an opportunity to submit their Session 1 application between November 23 and November 26, 2026, by paying a late fee of Rs. 500.
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Registered applicants needing to correct their fields in their submitted forms can use the online correction window from November 27 to November 29, 2026.
Also check, Winter Holidays 2026–27 Calendar Out: Check When Schools Close and Reopen in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar & J&K
Over 2.12 lakh registered candidates have still not paid their application fee, and an unsubmitted fee means that the candidate's form remains incomplete, so pay online and download their confirmation page before November 22, 2026.
Also check, Appearing for an NTA Exam? Update Your Aadhaar Biometrics Free Until Age 17 for Stress-Free Entry
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.