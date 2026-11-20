With just three days remaining before the regular application window closes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared the updated registration statistics for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains) 2027 Session-1. As per the official NTA update, 12,23,255 candidates have submitted their registration forms, while 10,10941 applications have successfully completed the fee payment so far. Candidates who have not yet applied must complete their online registration and fee payment on jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before November 22, 2026, to avoid any late charges.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important highlights of the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration:-