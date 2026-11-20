News

WBCHSE HS Semester Result 2027: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced the dates for the Class 12 Semester 3 examination result declaration. Along with this, the board has also released the schedule for the submission of the online enrolment form for Semester 4 and Semester 3 supplementary examination 2027. As per the notification released, WBCHSE HS Semester 3 result 2027 will be announced on November 27, 2026. The results will be announced in a press conference at 2:30 PM at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata- 700091. Candidates who have appeared for the Semester 3 examinations must keep their credentials ready to check the result and download the scorecard. As per the notification, students can view and download their results from the websites / Mobile App at and from 3:00 pm on the same day by entering their examination roll number and registration number.