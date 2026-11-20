WB HS Semester 3 Result 2027 Date Announced, Sem 4 and 3 Supplementary Enrolment From Dec 2
WBCHSE HS Semester 3 result will be announced on November 27, 2026, while the enrollment for semester 4 and semester 3 supplementary examinations will begin on December 2, 2026.
WBCHSE HS Semester Result 2027: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced the dates for the Class 12 Semester 3 examination result declaration. Along with this, the board has also released the schedule for the submission of the online enrolment form for Semester 4 and Semester 3 supplementary examination 2027.
As per the notification released, WBCHSE HS Semester 3 result 2027 will be announced on November 27, 2026. The results will be announced in a press conference at 2:30 PM at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata- 700091. Candidates who have appeared for the Semester 3 examinations must keep their credentials ready to check the result and download the scorecard. As per the notification, students can view and download their results from the websites / Mobile App at and from 3:00 pm on the same day by entering their examination roll number and registration number.
The enrolment form can be submitted from December 2, 2026 to December 23, 2026. The concerned Head of the Institution is required to visit the Council's Portal wbchseapp.wb.gov.in/portal/sec_users/login and enter the Login ID and Password to fill out and submit the enrolment form of their students, along with existing fees and formalities. It must also be noted that the online submission of enrolment forms of Regular / CC / Special Candidates for H.S. Examination, 2027 under Old Syllabus will also be continued during the above-mentioned period.
WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Result 2027 Date and Time
The official date and time for the announcement of the much-awaited WB HS Semester 3 result 2027 has been confirmed by board officials. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the result can visit the official website to check the result. As per the dates confirmed, the result will be announced on November 27, 2026. The results will be announced at a press conference at 2:30 PM at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata- 700091. To download the scorecards, students are required to visit the official website and log in with the registration number and roll number. The link to download the marksheets will be available from 3 PM onwards on the official website.
Steps to Check WB Semester-III HS Examination, 2027 Result
The link for students to check their results for the Semester 3 examination will be available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBCHSE
Step 2: Click on WB HS exam result 2027
Step 3: Login with the roll number and registration number
Step 4: The Semester 3 result will be displayed
Step 5: Download marksheets for further reference
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.