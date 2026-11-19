How to Choose the Right High-ROI College for MBA Admission?

Match the cut-offs to your target examination: Categorize the colleges into ‘reach,’ ‘realistic’ and ‘safe’ colleges according to your percentiles in CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAH-CET and SNAP.

Consider median salary rather than highest CTC: Do not be blinded by one or two packages and go by the median package and the overall batch placement percentage.

Include cost of living with tuition fee: Consider the hostel fees, mess charges and metro cities’ rent charges so that you can gauge your total expenditure for two years.

Choose specializations that suit you best: Opt for a college which excels in the domain of your specialization, be it Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Analytics or Operations.

Consider your academics and work experience: Evaluate the importance assigned to your previous performance, diversity of academics and work experience while shortlisting candidates.

Verify recruiter list and role offered: It is important that the recruiters who come to campus are offering roles suitable to your academics and career aspirations.