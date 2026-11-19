MBA Admission 2027: Top Colleges with Low Fees and High Salary Packages in India
For MBA Admission 2027, candidates can target public or university-affiliated business schools offering competitive placements with lower tuition fees. These institutions, including IITs and state management schools, provide a high return on investment compared to expensive private options.
MBA Admission 2027: Candidates seeking to gain admissions into the MBA programme for the academic year 2027–29 can strike a good balance between affordable tuition charges and placements by considering public or university-affiliated business schools, which offer competitive placement packages along with lower tuition rates. Although the top private institutions and IIMs charge considerable fees for their two-year programmes, certain management departments of central universities, state government-owned management institutes, and even IIT management programmes offer a good ROI by charging lower tuition fees and attracting many recruiters. Comparing two-year tuition rates and salaries makes sense.
MBA Admission 2027: Key Highlights
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Highlight
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Details
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Admission Cycle
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MBA / PGDM 2027 intake (2027–29 batch)
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Core Focus
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Low two-year tuition fees paired with strong placement packages and high ROI
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Key Institutions
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Select public university departments, state management schools, and IIT management programmes (such as FMS Delhi, JBIMS, SIMSREE, DSE/DFS Delhi, IITs)
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Major Entrance Exams
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CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAH-CET
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Basic Eligibility
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Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university (final-year students can apply; category-wise minimum marks rules apply)
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Selection Stages
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Entrance test score, academic profile/diversity weightage, group discussion/extempore/SOP, and personal interview (varies by institute)
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Popular Specialisations
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Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Operations & Supply Chain, Business Analytics, and International Business
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Placement Metric to Track
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Median CTC, batch-wide offer distribution, and recruiter mix alongside average CTC
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Additional Cost Factors
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Hostel, mess, student associations/activity fees, and city living costs outside base tuition
Top MBA Colleges with Low Fees and High Salary Packages in India
The table offers a complete list of top MBA colleges that offers high salary package under low fees, allowing candidates high return on investment options for their management program. The list includes renowned business schools like FMS Delhi, DFS Delhi, BHU, and Jamia Millia Islamia.
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College
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Program
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Approx. Total Fees
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Average Salary Package
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Accepted Exams
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FMS Delhi
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MBA
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2.60 Lakh
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32.27 LPA
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CAT
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DFS Delhi (DU)
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MBA Finance
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97000
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19.12 Lakhs
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CAT
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DBE Delhi (DU)
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MBA Business Economics
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1.01 Lakh
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15.12 LPA
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CAT
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UBS Chandigarh (PU)
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MBA
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47,890
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12.43 LPA
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CAT
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PUMBA Pune
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MBA
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2.50 Lakh
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11.23 LPA
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MAH-MBA CET, CAT, CMAT
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BHU Varanasi
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MBA
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99288
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10.10 LPA
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CAT
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Jamia Millia Islamia
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MBA
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53,750
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10.80 LPA
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JMI Entrance Exam
How to Choose the Right High-ROI College for MBA Admission?
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Match the cut-offs to your target examination: Categorize the colleges into ‘reach,’ ‘realistic’ and ‘safe’ colleges according to your percentiles in CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAH-CET and SNAP.
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Consider median salary rather than highest CTC: Do not be blinded by one or two packages and go by the median package and the overall batch placement percentage.
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Include cost of living with tuition fee: Consider the hostel fees, mess charges and metro cities’ rent charges so that you can gauge your total expenditure for two years.
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Choose specializations that suit you best: Opt for a college which excels in the domain of your specialization, be it Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Analytics or Operations.
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Consider your academics and work experience: Evaluate the importance assigned to your previous performance, diversity of academics and work experience while shortlisting candidates.
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Verify recruiter list and role offered: It is important that the recruiters who come to campus are offering roles suitable to your academics and career aspirations.
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Make your education loan payments comfortable: Compare your loan installment with realistic starting salary so that you do not have to struggle post your graduation.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.