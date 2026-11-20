RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has officially released the RRB Paramedical CBT Admit Card 2026 on November 19, 2026. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted on November 23 and 25, 2026 across various examination centres. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now download their hall tickets from the official regional RRB websites using their login credentials. Through this recruitment drive a total of 590 vacancies would be filled across various posts such as Pharmacist, Health & Malaria Inspector Grade 2, Nursing Superintendent Lab Assistant Grade II, Radiographer X-Ray Technician.

Check this article for the direct download link, important details, steps to download and documents required for the examination .