RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download CEN 05/2026 Hall Ticket PDF at rrb.digialm.com
RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards have released the CBT admit card for candidates appearing in the Paramedical staff examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the respective regional RRB websites using their login credentials. Check the direct download link and other important details here.
Key Points
- The RRB Paramedical CBT Admit Card 2026 was released on November 19, 2026.
- The Computer Based Examination will be conducted on November 23 and 25, 2026.
- Candidates can download admit cards for 590 vacancies from regional RRB websites.
RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has officially released the RRB Paramedical CBT Admit Card 2026 on November 19, 2026. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted on November 23 and 25, 2026 across various examination centres. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now download their hall tickets from the official regional RRB websites using their login credentials. Through this recruitment drive a total of 590 vacancies would be filled across various posts such as Pharmacist, Health & Malaria Inspector Grade 2, Nursing Superintendent Lab Assistant Grade II, Radiographer X-Ray Technician.
Check this article for the direct download link, important details, steps to download and documents required for the examination .
RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Download PDF Link
The RRB Paramedical CBT Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated on the respective regional RRBs. Candidates can download their e call letters by entering their registration number, user password and security pin. The admit card contains important details such as the examination date, shift timing, reporting time and examination centre. Check the direct link to download CEN 05/2026 hall ticket below.
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RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 PDF Link
Railway RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026: Overview
The RRB Paramedical Exam 2026 selection process consists of several stages such as single stage CBT, Document Verification and at last Medical Exam. Candidates can check the other important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Railway Recruitment Boards
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Exam Name
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RRB Paramedical Exam 2026
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Posts
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Pharmacist, Health & Malaria Inspector Grade 2, Nursing Superintendent Lab Assistant Grade II, Radiographer X-Ray Technician
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Notification Number
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CEN 05/2026
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Total Vacancies
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590
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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Exam Dates
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November 23 and 25, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test
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Login Credentials
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Registration Number and DOB/Password
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Official Website
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Regional RRB websites
How to Download RRB Paramedical CBT Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026
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Visit the official website of the respective regional Railway Recruitment Board.
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Now click on the e call letter link RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 under CEN 05/2026.
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Enter your registration number and date of birth or password.
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Submit the login details to download your hall ticket.
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Check the examination date, shift timing and centre details.
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Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam day.
Details Mentioned on Railway RRB Paramedical CBT Hall Ticket 2026 PDF
The RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026 generally contains the following details-
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Candidate Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature
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Date of Birth
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Exam Name and Post
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Examination Date
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Exam Shift and Timing
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Reporting Time
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Examination Centre Name and Address
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Exam Centre Code
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Important Exam Day Instructions
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Guidelines for Entry to the Examination Hall
Documents to Carry Along with RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026
Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre-
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A printed copy of the RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2026.
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A valid original photo identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport or Driving Licence.
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A passport size photograph as given in the admit card instructions.
For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Also Check- SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.