Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 allotment process. According to the official notification released, candidates willing to participate in the second round of NEET PG counselling allotment can submit the advance fee until tomorrow, November 21, 2026. Candidates can also enter the options for the second round seat allotment until 11 AM on November 23, 2026. The complete schedule for the seat allotment result will be announced on the official website later.

KEA has issued a revised seat matrix for the second NEET PG Counselling round. Candidates interested in participating in the second allotment round can refer to the seat matrix when entering their choices for allotment. Candidates must log in with their CET Number and enter the course and college choice in the order of preference for allotment.