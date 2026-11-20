KEA NEET PG Counselling 2026 Seat Allotment Round 2 Extended, Option Entry at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2026 round 2 seat allotment process has been extended. According to the schedule, students can enter the options for the second round of counselling until November 21, 2026
Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the NEET PG 2026 Round 2 allotment process. According to the official notification released, candidates willing to participate in the second round of NEET PG counselling allotment can submit the advance fee until tomorrow, November 21, 2026. Candidates can also enter the options for the second round seat allotment until 11 AM on November 23, 2026. The complete schedule for the seat allotment result will be announced on the official website later.
KEA has issued a revised seat matrix for the second NEET PG Counselling round. Candidates interested in participating in the second allotment round can refer to the seat matrix when entering their choices for allotment. Candidates must log in with their CET Number and enter the course and college choice in the order of preference for allotment.
Additional Seat Matrix - Click Here
Official Notification - Click Here
Option Entry Link - Click Here
#PGMedical-26: ಸ್ನಾತಕೋತ್ತರ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಎರಡನೇ ಸುತ್ತಿನ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಲು ಇಚ್ಛಿಸುವವರಿಗೆ ಮುಂಗಡ ಹಣ ಪಾವತಿಸಲು ನ.21ರವರೆಗೂ ದಿನಾಂಕ ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ನ.23ರಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 11 ಗಂಟೆವರೆಗೆ ಆಪ್ಷನ್ಸ್ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿಯನ್ನು ನಂತರ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. -ಹೆಚ್. ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ IAS ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @basavarajrayar2 @S_PrakashPatil— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) November 19, 2026
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Allotment Option Entry Process
The link for students to enter the options for the second round of seat allotment is available on the official website. To enter the choices, candidates are required to log in and enter their CET number. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on NEET PG
Step 3: Click on the option entry link
Step 4: Log in with the CET number
Step 5: Select the course and college
Step 6: Rearrange and save
The schedule for the Karnataka NEET UG 2026 second-round counselling will be available on the official website soon. Once the option entry link closes, the provisional seat allotment result will be announced. Candidates can download the allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges with all required documents for admission. The seat allotment will be conducted based on the choices entered by candidates. Students are hence advised to enter the choice of course and college for allotment in their order of preference for allotment. Once the option entry link closes, students will not be provided with the opportunity to make any changes in the choices entered.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.