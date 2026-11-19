TS 1st, 2nd Year Exam Time Table Released; Download Telangana Board IPE Schedule PDF at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the 1st and 2nd year exam date sheet for the annual IPE Exam 2027. Candidates can visit the TGBIE official website tgbienew.cgg.gov.in to download the schedule PDF.
Key Points
- TGBIE released TS Inter Public Exam March 2027 timetable on November 19, 2026.
- 1st-year theory exams will run from February 24, 2027 to March 19, 2027.
- 2nd-year theory exams will run from February 25, 2027 to March 20, 2027.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially released the TS Intermediate Public Exam (IPE) March 2027 timetable on November 19, 2026, covering both the 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) students across General and Vocational Streams. As per the official notification, the 1st-year theory exam will start on February 24, 2027 and end on March 19, 2027, while 2nd-year theory exams will run from February 25 to March 20, 2027. All theory papers will be held in a single morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and candidates can download the complete exam schedule PDF at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
Check the official notification here
TS 1st, 2nd Year Exam Dates and Shift Timings 2026
Given below are the detailed exam dates and shift timings for TS 1st and 2nd year exam dates and shift timings:-
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Exam Activity
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TS 1st Year (Class 11)
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TS 2nd Year (Class 12)
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Timings
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Theory Exam Start Date
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February 24, 2027 (2nd Language-I)
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February 24, 2027 (2nd Language-II)
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9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
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Theory Exam End Date
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March 19, 2027
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March 20, 2027
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9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
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Science Practical Exams
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February 11 to February 18, 2027 (3 sessions)
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February 1 to February 10, 2027 (2 Sessions)
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Morning and Afternoon Shifts
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English Practical Exam
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January 29, 2027
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January 30, 2027
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As per college slot
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Environmental Education
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January 27, 2027
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—
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10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
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Ethics and Human Values
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January 29, 2027
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–
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10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
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TS 1st and 2nd Year Subject-Wise Schedule and Vocational Course Details
Candidates can check the subject-wise schedule and vocational course details for the TS 1st and 2nd Year vocational courses:-
- Following the Second Language papers on February 24 and 25, English Paper-I and Paper-II will be conducted on February 26 and 27, respectively. Major stream subjects, including Mathematics, Botany, Political Science, Zoology, History, Physics, Economics, Chemistry, and Commerce, are scheduled across alternating dates between March 2 and March 18, 2027.
- First-year internal assessments will take place from January 20 to 25, 2027, while science practical exams will also be conducted on Sundays during February. TGBIE clarified that these dates apply to Vocational streams as well, with a separate subject-wise vocational routine to be issued shortly.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.