The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially released the TS Intermediate Public Exam (IPE) March 2027 timetable on November 19, 2026, covering both the 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) students across General and Vocational Streams. As per the official notification, the 1st-year theory exam will start on February 24, 2027 and end on March 19, 2027, while 2nd-year theory exams will run from February 25 to March 20, 2027. All theory papers will be held in a single morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and candidates can download the complete exam schedule PDF at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Check the official notification here

TS 1st, 2nd Year Exam Dates and Shift Timings 2026

Given below are the detailed exam dates and shift timings for TS 1st and 2nd year exam dates and shift timings:-