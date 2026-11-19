Cyclone Akvan: 50,000 Evacuated in Odisha, 3 Trains Rescheduled and Flight Cancelled; Check Latest Travel Updates
Cyclone Akvan has disrupted train and flight services as it approaches the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast. Around 50,000 people have been evacuated in Odisha, three trains rescheduled and a Chennai-Yangon flight cancelled. Check routes, timings and latest updates.
Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is approaching the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coastline. Around 50,000 people have been evacuated to safer locations in Odisha, while railway and airline services have also been affected due to the approaching storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Cyclone Akvan will cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri around noon on November 20, 2026. The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph with gusts reaching 110 kmph. Railway authorities have rescheduled three express trains and cancelled services on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route. A weekly Chennai-Yangon flight has also been cancelled in both directions. Here are the latest updates on evacuations, train cancellations, revised timings and flight disruptions.
Cyclone Akvan: How Many People Have Been Evacuated in Odisha?
The Odisha government has evacuated around 50,000 people from vulnerable areas ahead of Cyclone Akvan. Ganjam recorded the highest number of evacuations, with approximately 25,000 people shifted to safer locations. In Jagatsinghpur, around 11,000 people have been identified for evacuation. Authorities have also shifted 1,313 pregnant women to nearby health centres.
|Evacuation and Preparedness
|Latest Update
|Total people evacuated
|Around 50,000
|People evacuated in Ganjam
|Around 25,000
|People identified for evacuation in Jagatsinghpur
|11,000
|Operational cyclone shelters
|448
|Additional shelters being prepared
|More than 3,000
|ODRAF teams deployed
|60
|NDRF teams deployed
|14
|Additional rescue teams on standby
|20
|Relief funds released
|₹20.5 crore
Which 3 Trains Have Been Rescheduled Due to Cyclone Akvan?
Railway authorities have revised the departure timings of three express trains scheduled to operate on November 19. The changes have been announced as a precautionary measure ahead of the cyclone’s expected landfall.
|Train Number
|Train Name
|Original Departure
|Revised Departure
|18046
|Charlapalli–Shalimar East Coast Express
|8:40 am
|3:40 pm
|12704
|Secunderabad–Howrah Falaknuma Express
|3:55 pm
|5:55 pm
|15227
|SMVT Bengaluru–Muzaffarpur Express
|12:30 am
|8:30 am
Which Trains Have Been Cancelled Due to Cyclone Akvan?
Apart from the three rescheduled express trains, railway services on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route have also been cancelled. According to the railway updates reported by IANS, the following trains will not operate on November 19 and 20.
|Train Number
|Train Name
|Route
|Cancellation Dates
|18515
|Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Express
|Visakhapatnam to Kirandul
|November 19 and 20
|18516
|Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express
|Kirandul to Visakhapatnam
|November 19 and 20
Which Flight Has Been Cancelled Due to Cyclone Akvan?
The weekly Chennai-Yangon flight has been cancelled in both directions due to the approaching cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. The cancellation has affected passengers travelling between Chennai and Yangon, Myanmar. According to reports, more than 144 passengers who had travelled to Chennai from Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli to board the flight had to return home. The next scheduled service was expected the following week.
|Flight Detail
|Information
|Route
|Chennai–Yangon
|Return Route
|Yangon–Chennai
|Airline Service
|Weekly flight
|Status
|Cancelled in both directions
|Reason
|Cyclone Akvan
|Passenger Impact
|More than 144 passengers affected, as reported
When and Where Will Cyclone Akvan Make Landfall?
According to the IMD, Cyclone Akvan is expected to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri around noon on November 20. The storm is likely to retain its severe cyclonic storm intensity during landfall.
|Cyclone Detail
|IMD Forecast
|Cyclone Name
|Akvan
|Current Category
|Severe Cyclonic Storm
|Location
|West-central Bay of Bengal
|Expected Landfall
|November 20, 2026
|Expected Time
|Around noon
|Landfall Region
|Between Narsapur and Puri
|Maximum Sustained Wind Speed
|90–100 kmph
|Maximum Wind Gusts
|110 kmph
|Direction of Movement
|North-northwestwards
Which Odisha Districts Are Under Red Alert?
The IMD has issued red warnings for 11 districts of Odisha due to the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
|No.
|District
|Weather Warning
|1
|Malkangiri
|Red Alert
|2
|Koraput
|Red Alert
|3
|Rayagada
|Red Alert
|4
|Kalahandi
|Red Alert
|5
|Gajapati
|Red Alert
|6
|Ganjam
|Red Alert
|7
|Kandhamal
|Red Alert
|8
|Boudh
|Red Alert
|9
|Puri
|Red Alert
|10
|Nayagarh
|Red Alert
|11
|Khordha
|Red Alert
Executive - Editorial
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