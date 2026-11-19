Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is approaching the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coastline. Around 50,000 people have been evacuated to safer locations in Odisha, while railway and airline services have also been affected due to the approaching storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Cyclone Akvan will cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri around noon on November 20, 2026. The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph with gusts reaching 110 kmph. Railway authorities have rescheduled three express trains and cancelled services on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route. A weekly Chennai-Yangon flight has also been cancelled in both directions. Here are the latest updates on evacuations, train cancellations, revised timings and flight disruptions.

Cyclone Akvan: How Many People Have Been Evacuated in Odisha? The Odisha government has evacuated around 50,000 people from vulnerable areas ahead of Cyclone Akvan. Ganjam recorded the highest number of evacuations, with approximately 25,000 people shifted to safer locations. In Jagatsinghpur, around 11,000 people have been identified for evacuation. Authorities have also shifted 1,313 pregnant women to nearby health centres. Evacuation and Preparedness Latest Update Total people evacuated Around 50,000 People evacuated in Ganjam Around 25,000 People identified for evacuation in Jagatsinghpur 11,000 Operational cyclone shelters 448 Additional shelters being prepared More than 3,000 ODRAF teams deployed 60 NDRF teams deployed 14 Additional rescue teams on standby 20 Relief funds released ₹20.5 crore

Which 3 Trains Have Been Rescheduled Due to Cyclone Akvan? Railway authorities have revised the departure timings of three express trains scheduled to operate on November 19. The changes have been announced as a precautionary measure ahead of the cyclone’s expected landfall. Train Number Train Name Original Departure Revised Departure 18046 Charlapalli–Shalimar East Coast Express 8:40 am 3:40 pm 12704 Secunderabad–Howrah Falaknuma Express 3:55 pm 5:55 pm 15227 SMVT Bengaluru–Muzaffarpur Express 12:30 am 8:30 am Which Trains Have Been Cancelled Due to Cyclone Akvan? Apart from the three rescheduled express trains, railway services on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route have also been cancelled. According to the railway updates reported by IANS, the following trains will not operate on November 19 and 20.

Train Number Train Name Route Cancellation Dates 18515 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Express Visakhapatnam to Kirandul November 19 and 20 18516 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express Kirandul to Visakhapatnam November 19 and 20 Which Flight Has Been Cancelled Due to Cyclone Akvan? The weekly Chennai-Yangon flight has been cancelled in both directions due to the approaching cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. The cancellation has affected passengers travelling between Chennai and Yangon, Myanmar. According to reports, more than 144 passengers who had travelled to Chennai from Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli to board the flight had to return home. The next scheduled service was expected the following week. Flight Detail Information Route Chennai–Yangon Return Route Yangon–Chennai Airline Service Weekly flight Status Cancelled in both directions Reason Cyclone Akvan Passenger Impact More than 144 passengers affected, as reported

When and Where Will Cyclone Akvan Make Landfall? According to the IMD, Cyclone Akvan is expected to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri around noon on November 20. The storm is likely to retain its severe cyclonic storm intensity during landfall. Cyclone Detail IMD Forecast Cyclone Name Akvan Current Category Severe Cyclonic Storm Location West-central Bay of Bengal Expected Landfall November 20, 2026 Expected Time Around noon Landfall Region Between Narsapur and Puri Maximum Sustained Wind Speed 90–100 kmph Maximum Wind Gusts 110 kmph Direction of Movement North-northwestwards Which Odisha Districts Are Under Red Alert? The IMD has issued red warnings for 11 districts of Odisha due to the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.