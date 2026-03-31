Full List of 33 Questions for First Phase of Census 2027

Full List Queations for First Phase of Census 2027: For the India's first digital census the governmnet of India has notified a set of 33 questions for the first phase or House Listing and Housing Census. These questions are designed to collect the socio-economic staus and data of households by focusing on living conditions, access to basic amenities like drinking water and electricity and ownership of assets.

The Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RG&CCI) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has officially notified the questionnaire for the first phase of Census 2027.

What are the 33 Questions for the Census 2027?

According to a gazette notification issued by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RG&CCI), the first phase will comprise houselisting and a housing census.