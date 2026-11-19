Assam HS Time Table 2027 Released: Download 12th Date Sheet PDF; Direct Link here
Assam HS timetable 2027 has been released. Candidates appearing for the board examination can check the class 12 datesheet on the AHSEC Website.
Assam 12th Timetable 2027: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the timetable for the class 12 annual board examination. Candidates preparing for the clas 12 exams in March 2027 can visit the official website of the board to download the timetable PDF
According to the schedule released, the Assam 12th examination will be conducted from March 12, 2027 to April 5, 2027. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. First shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be conducted from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the theory examinations can also visit the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in to download the timetable PDF.
AHSEC HA Exam 2027 Timetable
The date and subject-wise schedule for the Assam Board class 12 examination has been issued. Check the complete schedule here
|Day and Date
|
Morning
From 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon
|
Afternoon
From 01.30 PM to 04.30 PM
|
Friday,
March 12, 2027
|
English
|
Saturday,
March 13, 2027
|
³Music Group*
|
Entrepreneurship Development
|
Monday,
March 15, 2027
|
²MIL / Alternative English
|
Tuesday,
March 16, 2027
|
Economic Geography/Fine Arts*
|
Wednesday,
March 17, 2027
|
Economics
|
Thursday,
March 18, 2027
|
Computer Science and Application
|
Friday,
March 19, 2027
|
Artificial Intelligence*/Bihu*
|
Multimedia And Web Technology
|
Saturday,
March 20, 2027
|
Business Studies
|
Chemistry / Education
|
Wednesday,
March 24, 2027
|
Physics/Accountancy / Political Science
|
Thursday,
March 25, 2027
|
⁴Skill (Group A) *
|
Community Science
|
Saturday,
March 27, 2027
|
Biology/Insurance / History
|
Monday,
March 29, 2027
|
Psychology
|
Logic and Philosophy
|
Tuesday,
March 30, 2027
|
Arabic/Persian /
Sanskrit/Tai Language
|
⁶Advanced Languages
|
Wednesday,
March 31, 2027
|
⁵Skill (Group B) *
|
Mathematics
|
Thursday,
April 01, 2027
|
Anthropology / Sales Management and Advertising
|
Friday,
April 02, 2027
|
Business Mathematics and Statistics / Geography
|
Saturday,
April 03, 2027
|
Swadesh Adhyayan
|
Statistics
|
Monday,
April 05, 2027
|
Geology / Sociology
|
Finance / Financial Literacy
Assam Class 12 Timetable 207: Practical Exam Dates
As per the details provided, Assam 12th Practical Examinations will be held from January 18 to 24, 2027 for the Skill Subjects having 50 marks and 27th January to 30th January, 2027 for the practical examination of the subjects having 30 marks in each affiliated institutions of ASSEB, Div-II where from students submitted the Examination Form for the H.S. Final Examination-2027.
Assam HS Timetable 2027: Important Details
Along with the subject-wise timetable, the board has also issued important details and guidelines for the theory examinations. Check the instructions below
- Examination Timing: Morning Shift: from 9.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. and Afternoon Shift: from 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. (for 50 marks).
- MIL (Modern Indian Languages) includes: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Garo, Hmar, Hindi, Manipuri, Nepali and Karbi.
- Music Group include: Hindustani Vocal, Sattriya Vocal Music (Borgeet), Sattriya Dance, Assamese Folk Music and Dance.
- Skills (Group A) Include: IT-ITES / Retail Trade / Agriculture (Dairy Farmer/Floriculturist) / Automotive / Health Care / Electronics and Hardware / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education and Sports / Tourism and Hospitality / Apparel Made Ups and Home Furnishing / Food Processing / Media and Entertainment / Power / Telecom.
- Skill (Group B) includes: Agri Engineering Technology / Accountancy and Auditing / Electrical Mechanics and Electrician / Fishery Science / Mechanical Engineering Technology / Office Management / Sign Language.
- Advanced Languages include: Advanced Assamese, Advanced Bengali, Advanced Bodo, Advanced Hindi, Advanced Sanskrit and Advanced Manipuri.
- 10 (ten) minutes extra time is allowed from 8.50 a.m. to 9.00 a.m. shift and 1.20 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. shift to read the question paper only. The Officer-in-charge will arrange to distribute question papers accordingly.
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