Assam 12th Timetable 2027: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the timetable for the class 12 annual board examination. Candidates preparing for the clas 12 exams in March 2027 can visit the official website of the board to download the timetable PDF

According to the schedule released, the Assam 12th examination will be conducted from March 12, 2027 to April 5, 2027. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. First shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be conducted from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the theory examinations can also visit the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in to download the timetable PDF.

AHSEC HA Exam 2027 Timetable

The date and subject-wise schedule for the Assam Board class 12 examination has been issued. Check the complete schedule here