ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit
The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released the Centralized Combined Examination 2026 notification for 1,393 vacancies, comprising 1,254 Technical Assistant (T-3) posts at ICAR Institutes and 139 Senior Technical Assistant (T-4) posts at ICAR KVKs. Applicants must be aged 21 to 30 years as of 17 December 2026 and hold a prescribed Bachelor's degree or three-year Engineering diploma relevant to their chosen functional group.
ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2026: An agricultural scientists recruitment board ASRB has announced a significant recruitment drive for 2026 for filling 1,393 posts of T-3 Technical Assistants and 139 posts of T-4 Senior Technical Assistant Posts for Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).
In order to apply for this recruitment process, the candidates need to fulfill two basic criteria before 17 December 2026, that is the last date of applying through online mode. The first criterion is that the candidates should be within the age group of 21-30 years and relaxes for the upper age is there for reserved categories like SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD. The second criterion is that the candidates should have completed Bachelors Degree or three year Engineering diploma in the particular subject stream for which they will be applying such as Agriculture, Animal Science, Fisheries, Information Technology, Library Science, or Engineering.
No prior experience is required for applying in this recruitment process and also the aspirants waiting for the last examination are not eligible to apply. Selection will be on the basis of two online tests only i.e. Prelims Test and Mains Test without any personal interview.
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ASRB ICAR T-3 and T-4 Reccruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2026: Post-Wise Vacancy & Pay Highlights
Below are the post wise vacancy and pay highlights related to the ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2026:
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Post Name
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Organization
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Total Vacancies
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Pay Level (7th CPC)
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Technical Assistant (T-3)
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ICAR Institutes
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1,254
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Level-5 (₹29,200 – ₹92,300)
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Senior Technical Assistant (T-4)
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ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs)
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139
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Level-6 (₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400)
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Total
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1,393
ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2026: Functional Group-Wise Educational Qualification (T-3 & T-4)
Educational eligibility is the same for both T-3 and T-4 positions and is based solely on the functional group chosen by the candidate:
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Functional Group
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Prescribed Educational Qualification
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Field / Farm Technician & Laboratory Technician (Agriculture)
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Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro-forestry, Food Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Science, Home Science, Community Science, or Natural Farming
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Field / Farm Technician & Laboratory Technician (Social Science)
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Bachelor's Degree in Home Science or Community Science
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Field / Farm Technician & Laboratory Technician (Animal Science)
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Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.)
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Field / Farm Technician & Laboratory Technician (Fisheries Science)
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Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.)
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Workshop Staff (Civil Engineering)
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B.Tech. / B.E. or a three-year Diploma in Civil Engineering
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Workshop Staff (Agricultural Engineering)
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B.Tech. / B.E. or a three-year Diploma in Agricultural Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, or Fiber Processing Engineering
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Workshop Staff (Electrical Engineering)
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B.Tech. / B.E. or a three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering
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Workshop Staff (Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering)
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B.Tech. / B.E. or a three-year Diploma in Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering
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Library / Information Science / Documentation Staff
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Bachelor's Degree in Library Science or Library & Information Science
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Information Technology
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Bachelor's Degree in Computer Applications (BCA), Computer Science, or IT; OR B.Tech. / B.E. in IT, Computer Science, or Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE)
ASRB ICAR Age Limit & Category-Wise Relaxation
Below are the ASRB ICAR Age Limit & Category-Wise Relaxation:
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Category
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Upper Age Relaxation
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SC / ST
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5 Years
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OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
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3 Years
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Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD — UR/EWS)
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10 Years
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PwBD (OBC-NCL)
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13 Years
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PwBD (SC / ST)
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15 Years
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Ex-Servicemen
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3 Years after deducting actual military service rendered
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In-Service ICAR Technical Employees
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Upper age limit up to 40 years (for UR), plus applicable category relaxation
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Eligible ICAR Research Associates (RAs) & SRFs
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Equal to actual period of eligible engagement (up to 16 years and 3 months, subject to break conditions)
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Minimum Age: 21 Years
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Maximum Age: 30 Years
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Cut-Off Date for Age & Qualification:17 December 2026
The age limit for the ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2026 is 21 to 30 years as of 17 December 2026. Some upper age concessions are made available for certain categories as follows: 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for SC/ST candidates, and 10 to 15 years for candidates belonging to PwBD categories. Other categories who get some age concessions are ex-servicemen, in-service ICAR employees, and research fellows.
Also Read: ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2026
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.