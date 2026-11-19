ASRB ICAR Recruitment 2026: An agricultural scientists recruitment board ASRB has announced a significant recruitment drive for 2026 for filling 1,393 posts of T-3 Technical Assistants and 139 posts of T-4 Senior Technical Assistant Posts for Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

In order to apply for this recruitment process, the candidates need to fulfill two basic criteria before 17 December 2026, that is the last date of applying through online mode. The first criterion is that the candidates should be within the age group of 21-30 years and relaxes for the upper age is there for reserved categories like SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD. The second criterion is that the candidates should have completed Bachelors Degree or three year Engineering diploma in the particular subject stream for which they will be applying such as Agriculture, Animal Science, Fisheries, Information Technology, Library Science, or Engineering.