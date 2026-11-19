In a major development for civil services aspirants in Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday, November 19, 2026, has stayed the ongoing Punjab Civil Services (PCS) recruitment process, which was initiated by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Main Exam results, which were declared on November 4, 2025, the High Court has issued various notices to the concerned parties, has also summoned the complete recruitment record, and has posted the matter for its next hearing on December 16, 2026.

Why has the Punjab and Haryana High Court intervened?

The controversy stems from the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Exam, which was advertised on January 3, 2025, for around 322 posts. Following the Main exam, which was held between April 1 and April 10, 2026, the PPSC announced the results on November 4, 2026, which shortlisted around 751 candidates for the next stage of the selection process. Soon after the results were published, multiple groups of aspirants who appeared for the exam moved to the High Court alleging large-scale procedural irregularities and seeking cancellation of the selection process alongside an independent probe by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).