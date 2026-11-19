Punjab and Haryana High Court Stays PPSC PCS Recruitment Process After Row Over November 4 Mains Results
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the PPSC PCS recruitment process following petitions challenging the November 4, 2026, Mains results. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Punjab & Haryana HC stayed the PCS recruitment process on Thursday, Nov 19, 2026.
- The stay follows petitions challenging Main Exam results declared on Nov 4, 2026.
- Allegations include unusual merit list patterns & mid-cycle eligibility changes.
In a major development for civil services aspirants in Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday, November 19, 2026, has stayed the ongoing Punjab Civil Services (PCS) recruitment process, which was initiated by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Main Exam results, which were declared on November 4, 2025, the High Court has issued various notices to the concerned parties, has also summoned the complete recruitment record, and has posted the matter for its next hearing on December 16, 2026.
Why has the Punjab and Haryana High Court intervened?
The controversy stems from the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Exam, which was advertised on January 3, 2025, for around 322 posts. Following the Main exam, which was held between April 1 and April 10, 2026, the PPSC announced the results on November 4, 2026, which shortlisted around 751 candidates for the next stage of the selection process. Soon after the results were published, multiple groups of aspirants who appeared for the exam moved to the High Court alleging large-scale procedural irregularities and seeking cancellation of the selection process alongside an independent probe by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
What are the Key Allegations Raised in the Petitions?
During the High Court proceedings, advocates representing the petitioners had highlighted several concerns regarding the transparency and the fairness of the Punjab Public Service Commission’s selection process, as per the media reports.
- Petitioners flagged unusual patterns in the merit list, which was released on November 4, 2026, pointing out clusters of consecutive roll numbers among the 751 shortlisted candidates, including 26 groups of three or more consecutive roll numbers, which accounted for around 86 candidates.
- The petitions have also alleged that the key eligibility criteria, such as the mandatory Class 10 Punjabi language qualification and age limits, were changed midway through the recruitment cycle.
- Candidates have also claimed that the results were released without a category-wise breakup and that different roll and registration numbers were assigned for the prelims and mains, making cross-verification impossible.
- Further allegations also included unsealed question paper packets, absence of videography at exam centres, leakage of cut-off marks before the official declaration and the potential conflict of interest.
PPSC’s Stand and What Happens Next?
Before the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave the stay order, the PPSC had rejected the allegations of any kind of wrongdoing, maintaining that the consecutive roll numbers alone do not establish malpractice and had also asserted that the biometric and manual attendance were strictly enforced. With the High Court now stopping the further recruitment process and having summoned all the original records, the future of the 751 shortlisted candidates rests on the upcoming hearing, which is to be held on December 16, 2026
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.