OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Sub ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Medical Laboratory Technicians on November 17, 2026. Through this recruitment drive the commission will fill 380 District Cadre Group C vacancies across 13 district establishments under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website.

The online application process has already started on November 17, 2026 and the last date to submit the application form is December 17, 2026. Check this article for notification details, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and application process.