OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 380 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility and Other Details
The OSSSC has announced 380 Medical Laboratory Technician vacancies across 13 districts in Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply online from November 17 to December 17, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, important dates, selection process and application details.
Key Points
- OSSSC released notification for 380 Medical Lab Technician vacancies on Nov 17, 2026.
- Online applications for Lab Technician posts are open from Nov 17 to Dec 17, 2026.
- Eligibility: Class 12 Science, DMLT/BMLT, age 21-42 as of November 17, 2026.
OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Sub ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Medical Laboratory Technicians on November 17, 2026. Through this recruitment drive the commission will fill 380 District Cadre Group C vacancies across 13 district establishments under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website.
The online application process has already started on November 17, 2026 and the last date to submit the application form is December 17, 2026. Check this article for notification details, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and application process.
OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The OSSSC has activated the online registration and application links for Medical Laboratory Technician posts on its official website at osssc.gov.in. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete their registration and submit the application form within the prescribed dates. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification belo.
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OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026 Link
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OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission
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Post Name
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Medical Laboratory Technician
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Advertisement Number
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IIE-99/2026-3440/OSSSC
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Total Vacancies
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380
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Job Category
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Government Job
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Job Location
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Odisha
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Application Mode
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Online
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Pay Scale
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Rs. 25,500–81,100
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Pay Level
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Level 7, Cell 1
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Selection Process
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Written Examination and Document Verification
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Official Website
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osssc.gov.in
OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the Medical Laboratory Technician posts candidates must fulfill the educational qualification, age limit and other eligibility requirements mentioned in the official notification. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have passed the Class 12 Science exam from the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or an equivalent recognised board.
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Candidates must also have a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or a Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT) from a recognised institution.
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In addition candidates must be able to speak, read and write Odia.
2. Age Limit (As on November 17, 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 21 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 42 years.
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Age relaxation would be provided to reserved categories as per government rules.
Steps to Apply for OSSSC Laboratory Technician Vacancy 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process
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Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage click on the apply online option.
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New candidates would have to complete the registration process, while those who have registered earlier must log in and select r re registration.
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Fill the personal, educational and other details in the application form.
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Upload documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the examination fees online.
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Check details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.