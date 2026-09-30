OpenAI expanded its lineup at DevDay on September 29th by introducing OpenAI Dots. The AI is moving beyond basic chatbots toward software that handles real work independently like Meta Muse App.

Dot is powered by the new GPT-6 Astra model and both run on their own virtual cloud computers to handle background tasks, write software fixes, and organize team projects with human oversight.

2026 is witnessing tech giants shift toward task focused tools. And this launch sets up a direct comparison for users to decide between OpenAI Dot vs Meta Muse utility.

Let’s not forget that the OpenAI launch gives workers dedicated digital helpers built to run continuous daily operations.

What is OpenAI Dots?

OpenAI’s new launch of the OpenAI Dot feature lets people set up digital helpers that do more than answer simple questions. It is built on GPT-6 Astra. And each Dot gets its own secure online desktop and browser.