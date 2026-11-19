The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on November 19, one of the most anticipated video games in the world, has brought to fore an Indian connection. More than 1,600 developers from Rockstar Games' Bengaluru studio reportedly contributed to the blockbuster game’s development, thus underlining India's evolving growth in the global gaming industry.

Reportedly, the game had garnered an estimated $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion in digital pre-order revenue from roughly 17.07 million copies ahead of its November 19, 2026 launch, according to third-party market estimates from Sensor Tower.

Around 1,615 developers working at Rockstar India's studio in Whitefield, Bengaluru, were engaged in the project. Their contributions included producing open-world environments, designing digital assets, and establishing locations such as Vice Beach, situated in the game's fictional US state of Leonida.