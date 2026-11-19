UPSSSC Guard Fireman Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Check Mains Shortlisting Status at upsssc.gov.in
UP Guard Fireman Result 2026: UPSSSC has declared the Vidhan Bhawan Rakshak and Aamnik/Agnirakshak result on 18 November 2026. A total of 7,967 candidates are shortlisted for the Mains exam against 170 posts, based on PET-2025 normalised scores. Check the cut-off and result at upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC Guard Fireman Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result for Vidhan Bhawan Rakshak and Vidhan Bhawan Aamnik/Agnirakshak posts. The result was announced on 18 November 2026 under Advertisement No. 09-Pariksha/2026. A total of 7,967 candidates have been shortlisted for the Mains exam against 170 vacancies, including 120 Rakshak and 50 Aamnik/Agnirakshak posts. The shortlisting is based on the normalised score of PET-2025. Candidates who applied online can check their result on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. In this article, we have shared the cut-off marks, category-wise details, important dates and the steps to easily check the result online.
UPSSSC Guard Fireman Result 2026 Highlights
The Commission has released the Mains shortlist for the Vidhan Bhawan Rakshak and Aamnik/Agnirakshak posts. The table below gives the key details of the result at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Department
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Secretariat Administration Department, Uttar Pradesh (Vidhan Sabha / Vidhan Parishad Secretariat)
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Post Names
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Vidhan Bhawan Rakshak(Council House Guard) and Vidhan Bhawan Aamnik / Agnirakshak(Fire Guard / Fireman)
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Advertisement No.
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09-Pariksha/2026
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Exam Name
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Vidhan Bhawan Rakshak and Aamnik / Agnirakshak Mains Exam (PAP-2025)/10
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Total Vacancies
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170(Vidhan Bhawan Rakshak: 120 | Vidhan Bhawan Aamnik / Agnirakshak: 50)
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Eligibility / Shortlisting Result Date
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18 November 2026
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Shortlisting Basis
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Normalised Score of UPSSSC PET-2025
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Candidates Shortlisted for Mains
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7,967(including candidates securing equal cut-off marks)
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Official Website
UPSSSC Vidhan Bhawan Rakshak Result 2026 PDF Download
The Commission has uploaded the Mains shortlist result on its official website. Candidates who applied against Advertisement No. 09-Pariksha/2026 can use the link below to check their result and download it for future reference.
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UP Guard Fireman Result 2026 Link
Steps to Check the UPSSSC Guard Fireman Result 2026 Online
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to view UPSSSC Vidhan Bhawan Rakshak result 2026.
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the result link for Vidhan Bhawan Rakshak and Aamnik/Agnirakshak Mains Exam (PAP-2025)/10.
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Enter the required details in the fields asked.
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Your result will appear on the screen.
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Download the result and take a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com