UPSSSC Guard Fireman Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result for Vidhan Bhawan Rakshak and Vidhan Bhawan Aamnik/Agnirakshak posts. The result was announced on 18 November 2026 under Advertisement No. 09-Pariksha/2026. A total of 7,967 candidates have been shortlisted for the Mains exam against 170 vacancies, including 120 Rakshak and 50 Aamnik/Agnirakshak posts. The shortlisting is based on the normalised score of PET-2025. Candidates who applied online can check their result on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. In this article, we have shared the cut-off marks, category-wise details, important dates and the steps to easily check the result online.

UPSSSC Guard Fireman Result 2026 Highlights

The Commission has released the Mains shortlist for the Vidhan Bhawan Rakshak and Aamnik/Agnirakshak posts. The table below gives the key details of the result at a glance.